Britain has a long history, and there are many ancient monuments around the country to show how people lived in the past. The Tower of London and Westminster Abbey are both 1,000 old, while the Roman remains, in London and in the city of Bath, are nearly twice that age. Of course, Stonehenge is probably Britain’s most well-known ancient monument. It was built about 3,100 years before the birth of Jesus, using methods to transport huge stones that still puzzle scientists today.
There are other, less famous, man-made structures in Britain too — some of them nearly 1,000 years older than Stonehenge — and the British are justly proud of them. Of course, Britain isn’t the only place with ancient monuments; there are many more scattered throughout the world. Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx are thought to have been built around the same time as Stonehenge or shortly afterwards while here, in the Americas, the ruins of Sechin Bajo at Ancash, in Peru, are thought to be the oldest man-made structures so far discovered on this continent.
These long-lost Peruvian buildings were made of rocks and adobe bricks. They surround a round, central plaza, cover more than 90 acres and have been radiocarbon dated to somewhere about 5,600 years ago, making them a little older than both Stonehenge and the pyramids.
Back in Europe, France boasts of an ancient monument at Locmariaquer, a small town situated on the coast of Brittany. The monument consists of two big, stone tombs, their position marked by a large standing stone. The stone was erected about 1,500 years before Stonehenge was built, and the tombs date from around 500 years later. The stone was over 65 feet tall, weighs around 618,000 pounds and, once again, it is not known how ancient man using stone tools managed to put it in place.
Not far away from there is the British Crown Dependency Island of Guernsey and, around about the same time as the Locmariaquer stone was being erected, Neolithic man built another stone tomb there. This one is a relatively recent find. No one knew it was there until 1976 because the area was covered in a thick growth of gorse bushes, but in that year they caught fire and, after they’d burned, stone slabs were revealed. These were later excavated and were found to be part of a large burial mound that was so well preserved, archeologists believe it had remained undisturbed for millennia. This was supported by the fact that so far more than 60,000 items ranging from flint and stone tools to broken pottery have been found there.
These monuments were all built between about 3,000 and 4,000 years before the birth of Christ, but, as we travel further east, there is evidence of other, much older settlements made by man. Khirokitia, for example, is an archeological site on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. It is the remains of a village consisting of more than 20 houses that at times could have been homes to up to 600 people. There is evidence that the inhabitants were farmers who buried their dead beneath their houses and protected themselves with a surrounding wall, the remnants of which are 8 feet thick and 10 feet high in places. Carbon dating of figurines, pottery and other items found at the site tell us that it was first used approximately 9,000 years ago.
Nearby, on the mainland of Turkey, are the remains of Çatalhöyük. Despite also being dated to nearly 9,000 years ago, this appears to have been a large city housing up to 10,000 people at its height. This ancient settlement is unusual for several reasons. The first is, it seems to have been made up entirely of houses constructed of mudbricks. There are no signs of any public buildings, temples etc. The second is that the houses are all joined together like a honeycomb. There were no paths or streets between them and access seems to have been via flat roof tops. The inhabitants plastered the inside walls of their dwellings until they were smooth and then decorated them with intricate murals and paintings.
The Bible tells us about Joshua at the walls of Jericho. While there is no archeological evidence pointing to the walls falling down at the sound of trumpets, the walls themselves still exist. The city of Jericho is in the Jordan Valley in Palestine and the walls are thought to be the oldest city walls so far found anywhere in the world. They were constructed of mud bricks in various stages, beginning around 10,000 years ago and include a conical tower called the Tower of Jericho. Interestingly, carbon dating of ceramic pottery and other remains suggest that the city of Jericho fell to invaders around 1400 years before the birth of Christ, which roughly coincides with the story of Joshua as told in the Bible.
Moving back to Turkey, we also move back in time. The ruins at Göbekli Tepe pose many unanswered questions for archeologists and historians. They have been dated to more than 11,500 years ago, the very dawn of villages and agriculture. Prior to this, human beings were predominantly hunter-gatherers — yet these ruins show a high degree of sophistication.
They consist of a number of big, circular buildings that were supported by huge stone pillars as well as numerous smaller, square structures. The pillars are highly decorated with carvings of birds, animals and insects and must have taken a long time to construct using stone tools. Despite this, the site is far from the nearest source of water and there is no sign of the builders practicing agriculture — so what did they live on?
And so we come to the oldest man-made structure ever found. It is in Greece, at a place called Theopetra Cave. There is archeological evidence that human beings have been using this cave for shelter for at least 50,000 years, but what makes it an ancient monument is the fact that around 23,000 years ago, at the time of the last ice age, the people living in the cave built a stone wall at the entrance, possibly to stop the arctic winds from blowing in. That wall is still standing today.
This has been a brief look at some of the things our ancestors built that have stood the test of time. Looking at them makes me wonder what traces we will be leaving for our descendants to discover in the millennia to come.