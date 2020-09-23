“The Hobbit” and the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien feature toward the top of my list of favorite books. I’ve read them all several times and so has my wife. We own a set of the movies and we like nothing better than to watch them together on the very rare occasions when we have no chores to do around the house. In the movies, Lori’s favorite characters are always the elves — mystical, magical creatures that somehow seem otherworldly.
The story is great, but it is fiction, of course, and elves don’t really exist — or do they? What if I told you that there is a modern European country where the majority of the people not only believe the magical creatures may exist, but they also go out of their way not to offend them?
The country I’m talking about is Iceland, where elves are called Huldufólk, which means hidden people. According to some Icelandic traditions and folklore, elves look just like human beings and they behave in the same way as us, but they are supernatural. They are said to live in another dimension and they are credited with being able to pass from their world to ours, where they are invisible but can make themselves appear at will.
Just how many Icelanders actually believe in the existence of elves is very hard to determine. Some, it seems, are convinced whilst many others are more inclined to say “it’s possible.” Back in 2007, the University of Iceland conducted a survey into the stories and concluded that at least 62% of the Icelandic people believed to some extent that there was something to the old folk tales. Those who are convinced about the existence of elves say they make their homes inside large rocks, especially those that can be found on beaches or in the lava fields left by Iceland’s volcanoes.
The believers have actually turned out to be good for the country’s economy. Tourists looking for souvenirs in Iceland will find that images of elves are second only to puffins, the bird with the multi-colored beak that nests on the island in their millions, as reminders of a visit. They have also provided employment opportunities; there are elf guides who, for a fee, will take tourists walking to see the elf rocks and allegedly to meet the elves.
In the small town of Stokkseyri, you will find the Icelandic Wonders Museum, where guests are said to be able to “walk into a world of the Icelandic elves and hidden people and get a glimpse of their life.” There is also an organization called the Icelandic Elf School in Reykjavík. This is run by a gentleman called Magnús Skarphéinsson and, as part of its syllabus, it offers lectures on Icelandic fables and folklore as well as guided tours that can last from 90 minutes to as long as five hours.
The school goes into depth about the hidden people and lists 13 different kinds of elves, although they say the two are different species, both of which can be found in the country. They emphasize that, “while the hidden people are just the same size and look exactly like human beings but are invisible to most of us. Elves, on the other hand, aren’t entirely human, they’re humanoid, starting at around eight centimeters tall.” As part of the course, the school produces pamphlets and offers certificates to tourists, offers that so far have attracted more than 10,000 visitors.
The existence of elves is also recognized semi-officially in Iceland. As recently as 2013, a proposed road that was designed to connect a suburb of Reykjavik, the country’s capital, with the town of Alftlanes, where Iceland’s president has his official residence, was stopped because elf and environmental supporters protested on the grounds that the construction would be going through an area where elves were known to live and they feared that might bring dire consequences.
Two years earlier, irate elves were blamed when rocks fell on streets in the small, isolated, fishing town of Bolungarvík, although it should be noted that was the year when the Grímsvötn volcano erupted and the two events may have been connected. Back in 2004, the Aluminum Company of America wanted to build an aluminum smelter in the country but, before they could go ahead, they had to get an Icelandic government official to certify that the proposed site for the facility did not infringe on any archeological site, including those relating to huldufólk and their habitats. Even earlier, in 1986, a group of 150 protesters went to the NATO airbase at Keflavik to ensure that “elves were not endangered by US jets and AWACS planes.”
Stories about elves abound in Iceland. They are said to be a peace-loving people who work the land, indulging in farming and fishing. They are also reputed to occasionally go out of their way to help human beings who are in dire need of assistance.
Just like us, the Icelandic people have special holidays throughout the year. They celebrate like we do but at least four of these holidays, New Year’s Eve, Epiphany, which is known as 13th night, Midsummer’s Night and Christmas Night, hold a special significance for those who believe in the elves. There are many stories telling of elves and hidden people entering isolated farmhouses to hold wild parties at Christmas, and Icelanders leave food out for them during this holiday. At Epiphany they light “elf bonfires,” and on New Year’s, it is said the elves move to new homes and it is traditional for Icelanders to leave candles out to light their way. The believers also say not to stand at a crossroads on Midsummer night because it’s said that if you do, the elves will try to entice you away with food and gifts.
Iceland abounds with elf lore and elf signs, and there is little wonder that some of the people believe in their existence. If you happen to visit the country, you’ll see small altars, called elf shrines, in gardens and parks along with large rocks that are said to be the homes of elves. These are never disturbed and there is even one in the yard of a branch of the Icelandic National Church. As far as I know, there are no stories of hobbits, but folklore does mention trolls — and who are we to doubt what the good people of Iceland believe?