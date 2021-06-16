Oxford University in England lays claim to being the oldest university in the English-speaking world. There are records of teaching there going back nearly 1,000 years to 1096, although it was not officially recognized as a university until 1231. Its greatest rival for the title of being the first is Cambridge University.
There were monks and clerics teaching at Cambridge around the same time as students were being taught at Oxford, but the university traces its origins to something that occurred at Oxford in the early 13th century.
Following an incident concerning a woman, three students were hanged there by the townspeople. As a result of this this many of the students fled and some of them did not return when things quietened down. Instead, they moved to Cambridge and there they formed the nucleus of another university.
The two establishments have been rivals ever since, with Cambridge pointing out that its royal charter was granted in the year 1231, while Oxford did not receive one until 1248.
Whichever claim to the title of being first is correct, there were no other contenders for centuries, and a great rivalry arose between the two seats of learning. In 1829, a man by the name of Charles Wordsworth, who later became Bishop of St. Andrews in Scotland, was studying at Oxford and he had a friend, Charles Merivale, later Dean of Ely Cathedral, who was studying at Cambridge.
The two had attended Harrow School together before going on to their separate universities, and Wordsworth spent his summers at Cambridge because that was where his father was a master.
The two had played in an inter-college cricket match in 1827 — an event that Oxford won easily — and both men were rowers, although only Cambridge had its own university rowing club at that time. At Wordsworth’s instigation, and in an effort to seek revenge for the cricket defeat, in 1829, Merivale, on behalf of his university rowing club, issued this challenge: “The University of Cambridge hereby challenge the University of Oxford to row a match at or near London, each in an eight-oared boat, during the ensuing Easter vacation.”
As I have said, Oxford University did not have a rowing club at that time, and so the challenge went to Stephen Davis, a famous Oxford boat builder who owned a large barge that Oxford rowers used as a base.
Davis, although not a student, responded for the university but insisted the race be put off until June and that it be held at the town of Henley instead of London.
Cambridge accepted the changes and the contest was held on June 10, 1829. News of the challenge had been broadcast in the newspapers and it was estimated that on the day of the race the town of Henley had four times its normal population whilst Oxford was as deserted “as if it were a vacation.”
Among the rowers who took part in that first race were nine students who would go on to become churchmen, two of them becoming bishops.
Stephen Davis had built Oxford’s boat and trained its crew, all of whom wore dark blue shirts, the color of Christ Church College, which was part of Oxford University. After one false start, they won the event by several boat lengths.
Smarting from being beaten at both cricket and rowing, Cambridge did not repeat the challenge until seven years later, in 1836. This time the race was held on the stretch of the River Thames in London between Westminster and Putney Bridge. Oxford again wore their dark blue shirts while Cambridge attached pale blue ribbons to their boat because it was the color of Eton school, which many of their rowers had attended.
This time, despite Stephen Davis’ management and boat building, Oxford lost the race. They lost again in 1839, 1840 and 1841.
Oxford broke the trend and were the winners again in 1842 and, in 1843, the race was once more held at Henley. This time, Oxford were favorites to win because they had a rower called Fletcher Menzies who was acknowledged to be an outstanding oarsman.
Unfortunately, on the day of the race, Menzies was taken ill and had to withdraw. The rules were clear, they did not allow for substitutes, and so Oxford had to go ahead with their seven rowers competing against Cambridge’s eight.
From being firm favorites, the dark blue shirts were faced with trying to ensure they did not lose by too large a margin. Surprisingly, they won, and their victory kindled a surge in interest in the sport of rowing.
In 1856, the race became an annual event, with breaks during the first and second World Wars. Oxford still sport their dark blue shirts, while Cambridge wear light blue.
The race is usually rowed on a course that is just over four miles long, starting at Putney Bridge on the River Thames and rowing upriver to a place called Mortlake. The river here is tidal and the race is timed to take advantage of the current flowing upstream.
There have been several notable races over the last century and a half. The 1877 race is the only one to be declared a tie, probably because the umpire’s view was obscured by other boats. Cambridge’s boat sank in 1859 and again in 1978, an event I remember seeing on TV.
Oxford sank in 1925 and 1951 but 1912 was the most remarkable year because, not only did the Titanic sink but, due to a gale on the river, both Oxford and Cambridge’s boats sank during the race. Oxford managed to refloat theirs and finished the race but by then the umpire had declared it void and it had to be done again on a later date.
With the exception of 2020, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the race has become an event that attracts up to a quarter of a million people who line the banks of the river to cheer the rowers on, while several millions more watch it on BBC TV each year. In 1927 the first women’s race between the universities was held and this continued intermittently until 1964, when it, too, became an annual event.
These days both men’s and women’s races are held on the same day and over the same course. So far, 165 official men’s races have been held with Cambridge in the overall lead with 85 wins compared to Oxford’s 80. The same trend is true of the ladies, with Cambridge leading by 28 wins to Oxford’s 20.
I didn’t attend either of these august institutions, and it’s many years since I rowed a boat, so I owe no loyalty to either of them and regard myself as being a neutral, but I still find the races fun to watch.