It’s been 12 years since I left England but I can still tell you what I would have been having for dessert if I were still there on Feb. 25. It would have been pancakes.
Over here pancakes tend to be a breakfast food, although you can eat them at any time of day of course. Back in Britain the pancakes are different to those we’re used to here, they’re made using a thinner batter, they’re thin and resemble the French galettes. British people do eat them throughout the year, although far less frequently than people do here and they aren’t regarded as a breakfast staple but you can virtually guarantee that, on this one day of the year, the Tuesday before Lent in the Christian calendar, most families will be eating pancakes with at least one meal of the day.
Over in Britain, Ireland, most of the British Commonwealth and much of Europe, that particular Tuesday is known as Pancake Day or Shrove Tuesday and its celebration is a very ancient tradition stemming from the Christian observance of Lent.
In case any of you are unsure, Lent is the period before Easter, beginning on Ash Wednesday, the day after Shrove Tuesday, and lasting for about forty days, excluding Sundays, and ending around Good Friday, depending on which Christian denomination you follow.
Lent is supposed to prepare the believer for Easter week and in the early days of the church it meant fasting, daily prayers, giving up eating meat and, for the rich, the giving up of luxuries. Shrove Tuesday got its name because, in order to prepare themselves for Lent, this was the day when people went to church to be “shriven,” or have their sins forgiven and to obtain absolution in preparation for the forty days to come.
It was also the last day on which to indulge in feasting, eating luxuries and merriment.
The tradition of eating pancakes and other rich foods didn’t start just as self-indulgence but as a way of using up perishable foods like eggs and milk before the period of fasting, which, in many countries means no meat, dairy products, eggs or anything other than simple, basic foods.
My family didn’t go in for fasting when I was growing up but eating pancakes on Shrove Tuesday was a tradition that goes back over a thousand years, every household did it and we were no exception. My mother used to always serve ours with fresh lemon juice and sugar, although in later years we had them with cherries or cooked apples as well.
Eating pancakes isn’t the only tradition for Shrove Tuesday, although there is at least one other that is related to the food. This tradition is said to have started way back in the year 1445 in the town of Olney, in Buckinghamshire. In those days the church bells were rung at eleven o’clock to call the people in to confess their sins, make their promises for Lent and to be absolved. The story goes that a woman of the town was cooking pancakes when she heard the bells and realized she was late. Back in the 15th century that really was a sin and so she ran to the church, still holding her fry pan and tossing a pancake as she went.
Ever since then the town has held a race over a 415-yard course every Shrove Tuesday. Participants have to be women, they must wear an apron and cover their hair and they have to carry a fry pan and toss a pancake as they run. This tradition has been copied in several other towns in England and the Original town of Olney has held a competition with the town of Liberal, Kansas, for the past 70 years. Each town follows the same rules, over a similar course and times are compared to decide an overall winner. So far Liberal is well ahead.
There is even a Pancake Day race held in London every Shrove Tuesday. In this one there are three teams, one consists of members of Parliament from the House of Commons, another is from The House of Lords — equivalent to our House of Representative and the Senate — and a third team comprises members of the media and the press. The race is run to raise funds for a charity for the disabled called REHAB.
Other British towns have their own traditions. Scarborough is an east coast town and there they ban all traffic, close schools early and, when the town Mayor sounds the “Pancake Bell,” they use long ropes from the harbor to jump rope. I can’t find out why this one started but it’s been done for at least the last 120 years and the bell has been sounded at noon since the mid 19th century.
On the other side of the country, in the town of Whitechapel, there is another, more logical, tradition that has local children going around the town singing and reciting poems then asking for pancakes. Usually they are rewarded with candy. This is said to have started in medieval times when the poor would ask those who were better off for pancakes.
There are also several places where “mob football” games are held. These are soccer games held in the streets of various towns . There can be hundreds of people on each side and the idea is to get the ball to one point or another. There are few rules and the game in Ashbourne in Derbyshire goes on for two days with goals that are three miles apart.
Other countries also have their Shrove Tuesday traditions. In Newfoundland, Canada, they cook pancakes with objects in them. If you get one with a nail, you’ll become a carpenter or you’ll marry one whereas if you find a coin in your dessert you’ll be rich. In Germany Shrove Tuesday is called Fastnachtsdienstag, schools close early and people wear fancy dress.
Fancy dress also features in the Scandinavian countries, Spain, Portugal and Italy, where the day is known as Carnival Day. The best known of these is probably the one held each year in Rio, in Brazil, where up to 2 million people take part, although America does have its own version. That one is held in New Orleans annually on Shrove Tuesday. There it’s called Mardi Gras, which may seem strange until you realize Mardi Gras is French and means “Fat Tuesday.”