How many times have you heard someone say, “There’s plenty more fish in the sea”? It’s a common idiom that is used in a variety of contexts, most of them not really pertaining to fish or to the sea. I believe there is even an online dating site that uses the phrase as its name, but have you ever wondered how true the saying is? Are there really plenty more fish? If you listen to some experts, when it comes to the sea, the short answer seems to be no, there are not.
A couple of years ago an organization called Global Fishing Watch published a paper that stated 55% of the oceans are now subject to commercial fishing. That’s a huge area of water and it means a lot of fish are vulnerable to being caught.
The last figures I’ve found that are available state that there are at least 4.6 million fishing vessels in the world. They range from small, recreational fishing boats to massive factory ships and most of them, about 3.6 million in fact, are based in a handful of Asian countries. Altogether, it is estimated that between them these boats land around 180 billion pounds of fish each year, with the majority of species being cod, salmon, tuna and swordfish.
Because of this, year on year statistics show stocks are dwindling rapidly. The Journal of Fish Biology records show that a thousand years ago the average size of a North Sea cod fish was 31 inches; 200 years later it had dropped by about six inches to 25 inches. Records from today’s fishing fleets show that currently the same type of fish average out at around nine inches. It’s the same with the other three commonly caught species. They are all said to be in danger of being over-fished, and yet around 10 million tons of the fish that are caught are dumped back into the ocean before being brought to port each year.
There are a variety of reasons for this — such as they are the wrong species, they’re under the minimum size limit or they’re caught out of season etc. Most of those thrown back do not survive the experience.
Fish is an important food source and catching fish is a huge industry. As an example, although the European Union says that fishing accounts for less than 1% of its income, it still manages to land more than 6 million tons of fish per year, of which about 700,000 tons are from British waters. Currently member states in the Union have a quota they can take from around Britain’s coasts, this facility will not be available after Brexit is finalized and, as there is already a shortfall in the European supply compared to the demand, fishing rights has become a major sticking point in the negotiations for Britain leaving the Union.
You may think the current fears about the remaining fish stocks is a purely modern trend, caused by over-fishing, dwindling stocks, human population growth and increased demand — but it seems that may not be so.
A thousand years ago, fish was a very important source of protein that was eaten throughout Europe, in part due to the spread of Christianity. The early church had around 130 days on which meat was not supposed to be eaten. Fish were not included as “meat” and so the demand for them was huge. At first much of the fish that were available were freshwater species from lakes and streams or those species such as salmon and sturgeon that used the rivers to come to spawn.
By the last decades of the 13nth century, the demand had resulted in massive over fishing, so much so that in 1289 King Philip IV of France declared that all the fisheries in his realm were barren due entirely to what he called, “The evil of fishers.” He was so concerned about the shortage of fish and the consequent big increase in cost of those that were available, he proposed laws in an effort to correct the situation.
Similarly, there is a story that, before they were allowed to catch fish for themselves, the citizens of Salzburg, in the Alps, were obliged by law to supply the area’s archbishop with a bounty amounting to 27,000 whitefish and 18 trout, caught from the local lakes. The agreement may have seemed feasible when it was first made, but taking such large amounts meant that in just a few years the fish had all but disappeared. In order to try to restore stocks fishing had to be banned for three years and ever since then it has been strictly regulated.
The Scots were also concerned enough to try to preserve what they had. They passed a law in 1214 that said any dam had to have an opening for fish to swim through and no netting was allowed on Saturdays.
As I mentioned above, originally most of the fish consumed in Europe were freshwater species with salmon and sturgeon said to have been common. By there year 1000, as the population grew, demand was becoming much higher and the situation had started to change. Some freshwater fish were still available in lakes, monastic ponds and castle moats but they were far less common, and sturgeon had become so rare it was reserved for royalty. People still wanted fish and so they turned more frequently to the sea for their sustenance and the number of fishing boats began to expand. This widened the available supply, but it was still a declining resource. Modern technology has allowed us to go further to hunt for our seafood but it has also allowed us to take much more of it.
Ever since I was a small child, I’ve enjoyed fishing. My dad took me the first time using a pole made of a bamboo cane, cotton and a bent pin for a hook. I’ve never kept or eaten any of the fish I’ve caught, but I do enjoy eating sea fish, including fresh tuna, shark and swordfish. I hope to continue doing so, but I fear that in the future this is going to depend of humanity’s forbearance and a worldwide united effort to conserve stocks.