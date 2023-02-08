The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As you will know, Queen Elizabeth passed away on Sept. 8 of last year. According to British tradition, the moment after she drew her last breath her son, Charles, Prince of Wales, automatically became King Charles III. Many things have changed in Britain since that moment. King Charles made the monarch’s annual Christmas broadcast to the nation, his face now appears on postage stamps and bank notes and his titles are on official documents.

Despite all of this, there has not been an official ceremony to crown him as king yet. That ceremony, called the coronation, will now take place on Saturday, May 6 this year. It will be an event full of pomp and pageantry that has changed little in the past thousand years.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.