As you will know, Queen Elizabeth passed away on Sept. 8 of last year. According to British tradition, the moment after she drew her last breath her son, Charles, Prince of Wales, automatically became King Charles III. Many things have changed in Britain since that moment. King Charles made the monarch’s annual Christmas broadcast to the nation, his face now appears on postage stamps and bank notes and his titles are on official documents.
Despite all of this, there has not been an official ceremony to crown him as king yet. That ceremony, called the coronation, will now take place on Saturday, May 6 this year. It will be an event full of pomp and pageantry that has changed little in the past thousand years.
The coronation ceremony is a religious event at which the new king or queen has a crown placed on their head and becomes head of the Church of England. King Charles’ coronation is expected to be smaller than the one in which his mother became queen back in 1953 and is going to include a wider range of religions to reflect the diversity of beliefs in Britain today.
The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey in London where coronations have been held for the past 900 years. It will commence with King Charles standing beside the throne known as the “Coronation Chair.” This chair will contain the “Stone of Scone,” a block of red sandstone that for centuries was the coronation seat of the kings of Scotland. In the year 1296, it was captured by the English and has been used for the coronations of British sovereigns ever since. It usually rests in Edinburgh castle with the Scottish crown jewels and will be transported to London for the ceremony and then returned.
As Charles stands beside the Coronation Chair, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the senior churchman in Britain, will be with him and he will officially present him to the assembled congregation, who respond by shouting “God Save the King.” The archbishop will then administer the oath by which Charles swears to uphold the laws of the land and rights of the Church of England.
King Charles will be wearing a ceremonial robe over his clothes and this will now be taken from him before he sits in the coronation chair. A gold canopy that will conceal the king from the congregation will then be raised over the chair and the Archbishop will anoint his head and hands with a holy oil made of flowers, cinnamon and ambergris among other things.
The canopy is then raised and the king is presented with various items such as the Royal Orb, a ball made of precious metals with a cross on top, and the Royal Scepter, a golden rod with a white dove on one end that symbolizes justice and mercy. Finally the Archbishop will place the crown on King Charles’ head. The crown used will be St. Edward’s crown, first made in 1661 for the coronation of King Charles II. It is made of solid gold, weighs nearly 5 pounds and is encrusted with 444 precious stones. Similarly Camilla, the Queen Consort, will also be crowned.
Once that is over, King Charles will move from the coronation chair to the royal throne, change St. Edward’s Crown for the much lighter Imperial State Crown, and the lords and peers of the realm will come forward to kneel in front of him and swear homage and allegiance to him.
So, who is likely to be invited to attend the coronation? When Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953 there were more than 8,000 guests invited to the ceremony. That meant the abbey had to be closed for months to construct seating for all of them. That won’t be happening this time, the normal seating can accommodate around 2,200 people and it is thought that will be the maximum on this occasion.
The extended royal family should be there, perhaps with exception of Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and their children, who seem to be estranged following the publication of Harry’s book. The Prime Minister, senior politicians from all parties and members of parliament will attend along with foreign presidents, heads of state and other royals from all over the world.
That list should fill the abbey and there will almost certainly be no room for the ordinary people. They are being given an additional public holiday on the following Monday and will no doubt gather outside the abbey to greet the new king in their thousands, even if the weather is unfavorable. The ceremony will be also be broadcast live by the BBC, which is anticipating a worldwide audience of many millions.
As I said, members of the general population are unlikely to be at the service, with just one possible exception. Six hundred and fifty years ago, John of Gaunt, Duke of Lancaster, was guardian of his 10-year-old nephew, King Richard II. When planning Richard’s coronation, John set up the “Court of Claims” to decide who would carry out what task during the ceremony. King Charles is retaining that tradition.
The Court of Claims is convened by the Clerk to the Crown and will accept applications from anyone to perform services of honor at the forthcoming coronation. As can be expected, there will probably be a lot of people applying, but the vast majority will be rejected without consideration because one of the criteria for applicants is they have to show that they had an ancestor who played a significant part in a previous coronation.
Application forms, which could be downloaded from the internet, were required to be submitted by mail or email by 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. They must contain the applicants full name, address and contact details and must include a written account of the basis for their claim, including the name of the person it derives from and when they performed their duty. The applicants also had to show proof of their connection to that person, either by blood or by position.
The applications will be vetted by Royal experts and representative of the senior clergy and most will be rejected. In 1952, prior to Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, only 21 claims got as far as to be considered by the Court of Claims. Of these, just two people were allowed to carry out the ceremonial roles for which they had applied.
I shall not be applying. My family tree has been traced back to the 16th century and so far, no one with a connection to royalty has come to light. I may watch some of the ceremony on TV, but it’s still four months away and who knows what can happen before then?