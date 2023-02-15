The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

It’s been said that some people will believe anything. When you hear about many of the wilder conspiracy theories that are around today and read comments from some of the people who apparently believe them, you may begin to wonder what they are thinking. It appears that someone only has to put a theory or idea, no matter how ridiculous, on the internet or social media and almost immediately there will be those who are convinced that it’s true and are prepared to argue the fact.

I’m sure that some of these beliefs start out because the originators themselves are convinced they have it right. They talk about it and almost immediately they will have adherents who agree with them. Some of the other ideas, however, start out as jokes and — despite being so far-fetched they are ridiculous — they, too, will have believers, even after the hoax has been revealed.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

