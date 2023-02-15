It’s been said that some people will believe anything. When you hear about many of the wilder conspiracy theories that are around today and read comments from some of the people who apparently believe them, you may begin to wonder what they are thinking. It appears that someone only has to put a theory or idea, no matter how ridiculous, on the internet or social media and almost immediately there will be those who are convinced that it’s true and are prepared to argue the fact.
I’m sure that some of these beliefs start out because the originators themselves are convinced they have it right. They talk about it and almost immediately they will have adherents who agree with them. Some of the other ideas, however, start out as jokes and — despite being so far-fetched they are ridiculous — they, too, will have believers, even after the hoax has been revealed.
One such hoax was an April Fool’s Day joke played by the BBC way back in 1957. It came as a three-minute segment in a current affairs program and purported to show a family in Switzerland working together to harvest spaghetti from their spaghetti tree. As you almost certainly know, all pasta, including spaghetti, is made from wheat flour and water and is not grown on trees. Despite this, thousands not only believed this piece but some of them were still writing to the BBC for months afterwards enquiring about where they could get a spaghetti tree and how to grow it.
I guess it’s possible that so many people believed the story because it came from what was regarded as a respectable source. In those days if it was on the BBC, then it was certainly thought to be true by many people. Unfortunately, the same criteria appears to be applied to the internet by a section of the population today.
British television wasn’t the first media source to play tricks on its audience, though. One of the biggest major hoaxes occurred right here in America almost 200 years ago. It began on Aug. 25 in the year 1835 when a New York newspaper, The Sun, printed a sensational article under the headline “Great Astronomical Discoveries.” The Sun was a cheaper newspaper that tried to appeal to a wider audience than its older competitors but was only selling about 8,000 copies a day. The article it put on its front page that day was said to have been reprinted from a Scottish newspaper, The Edinburgh Journal of Science, a publication that had in fact ceased printing several years earlier. It reported observations that were alleged to have been made by Sir John Herschel using a new, extra powerful telescope in his observatory at the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa.
Herschel was the son of William Herschel, the man who discovered Uranus and was himself famous as a mathematician, astronomer and inventor, who went on to make great contributions to the development of photography. At the time that the articles appeared in The Sun, he was in South Africa and was using a powerful telescope to catalogue the stars in the southern hemisphere. The actual author of the articles was supposed to be a Dr. Andrew Grant, who was reported as being an assistant to Herschel, but it turns out that Grant did not exist.
So, what was it that the Sun printed? In a series of six articles, they reported that Herschel had succeeded in finding proof that there were living creatures on the moon. These creatures were said to include mini goats, a type of bison and unicorns as well as two-legged beavers without tails and human-like beings, covered with fur and with wings resembling those of a bat.
These humanoids were said to have built houses and temples and were described as living in a land covered in rich vegetation that was fed by long rivers that emptied across sandy beaches into oceans. There were supposed to be huge craters and large amethyst crystals everywhere too.
As I said, Dr. Grant, the man who was supposed to have written the articles did not exist and it is almost certain that they were in fact written by Richard Adams Locke, a Cambridge University graduate who was working as a reporter for the Sun. Locke was said to have written them as satirical comment on ongoing speculation about life on other planets, especially comments made by the Reverend Thomas Dick. Dick was a famous science writer whose best selling book claimed that there were more than four billion “people” living on the moon.
The effect of the articles was dramatic. Instead of recognizing them as poking fun at people such as Dick, they were believed by thousands. From the first article the circulation figures for The Sun soared. Edgar Alan Poe is said to have remarked that only one person in every ten did not believe it and that he knew a professor of mathematics who was certain it was true. It was even said that a committee consisting of scientists from Yale University visited the newspaper offices in an effort to obtain copies of the original Edinburgh Journal of Science articles but, after being given the runaround by the paper’s staff, retuned to Yale empty handed.
The articles appeared for six consecutive days and finished with a story that the telescope used was so powerful it focused the sun’s rays and burned down the observatory. The Sun’s circulation figures remained high, despite the fact that on September 16, 1835 the paper admitted it had all been a hoax. Sir John Herschel thought it was amusing when he first heard about it but later admitted he was annoyed by it because, long after it was revealed as a hoax, he was still being asked questions by people who believed it.
You may think it’s unlikely that any similar article, if it were published today, would be believed by readers but, as I said at the beginning of this piece, it seems some people would believe anything and only recently “fake news” was named as the word of the year.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
