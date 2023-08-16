The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

One of the icons that seems to epitomize life in Britain has always been the local pub. When I was growing up, there were a great many of these and they had a history going back almost 2,000 years to when the Romans came to Britain. Ale was made and drunk by the Britons long before that as it tended to be healthier than the water. When the Romans arrived, though, they brought their technology for building roads with them, and along these ancient highways, hostelries known as tabernae — from which we get our word tavern — were built.

After the Roman withdrew, the Anglo-Saxon alehouses took the place of the tabernae. These probably began as dwelling places where a weary traveler could get a drink to slake their thirst, but they quickly evolved into places where people met to socialize and hold meetings, with some of them providing food, too. Apparently, some of these alehouses became quite rowdy at times too and, in the year 997, King Ethelred the Unready imposed the Wantage Law, which prescribed fines for breaches of the peace in alehouses.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

