One hundred and twenty-one years ago today, the whole of Britain and British territories around the world was in mourning as a royal funeral took place. It wasn’t just an ordinary royal funeral; it was the end of an era because Queen Victoria, ruler of the British Empire for the preceding 63 years, was dead.
Most of her subjects, both in Britain and overseas, had never known life under any other monarch. She’d ascended the throne at the age of 18, was 81 when she finally passed away, and much of the 19th century was named the Victorian Era after her. At the end of her reign the British Empire was the biggest the world had ever seen. It covered nearly a quarter of the earth’s surface and she was recognized as ruler by over 400 million people.
Queen Victoria breathed her last at a place called Osbourne House, which is on the Isle of Wight, a large island off the south coast of England. She, and her late husband, Prince Albert, had the house built in the middle of the 19th century and the queen had spent many summers, holidays and Christmases there. It was her favorite place away from the stresses of London, and she’d spent Christmas of 1900 enjoying its solitude. She’d ascended the throne as a slim teenager, but as the century changed she was overweight, barely able to walk because she had rheumatism in both legs and her eyesight was deteriorating due to cataracts. Early in January she complained of feeling unwell and gradually her condition worsened. She suffered a series of strokes until, on Jan. 22, she passed away with her favorite dog lying on her bed beside her.
Her death caused consternation in the British government. There had not been a royal funeral for more than 60 years and all the previous ones had been small, quiet affairs but Victoria’s was going to be different. As befitted her status as queen-empress, she had dictated very specific instructions to her physician, Sir James Reid, concerning what she wanted done after she passed on. She told him that some of her wishes were to be revealed while others were to be kept secret from everyone, including members of her close family.
To begin with, as the daughter of a soldier and ruler of a vast empire, she wanted a military style, state funeral. She did not want her body embalmed, as was the normal practice, and so she was prepared for burial by Doctor Reid and her dresser, who had been with her for many years. The coffin was made by a local carpenter, and, because of the lack of embalming, a layer of charcoal was placed in the bottom to absorb any odors or moisture. This was covered with Prince Albert’s favorite cloak and the queen, according to her instructions, was dressed in white, with the ribbon and star of the Order of the Garter on it. She was laid in the coffin by her son and successor, King Edward VII, her grandson, Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany and the Duke of Connaught. Doctor Reid then placed her wedding veil over her face and the family retired.
It was at this point that Doctor Reid carried out her secret instructions. Her late husband’s favorite dressing gown was laid at her right side and a plaster cast of his hand was placed in her right hand. Several pieces of jewelry were placed in the coffin with her and she wore rings on several fingers, her wedding ring from Prince Albert on her left hand and a second wedding ring on her right one. Hidden under her left hand was a lock of hair and a picture.
These last three items were the reasons for the secrecy. Her husband, Prince Albert, had passed away in 1861 after just 21 years of marriage and Victoria had gone into deep mourning, wearing black for the remainder of her life. He was supposed to be the love of her life, but there was that second wedding ring. That had been given to her in 1883 by her personal servant, a Scot named John Brown, and it was his mother’s wedding ring. The lock of hair hidden in her left hand was also his, as was the picture, which was wrapped in tissue paper.
So, who was this man, momentos of whom the queen-empress took to her grave with her? He was born in 1826 to an ordinary family and began working at Balmoral Castle, which, in 1851, was purchased by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. The Prince appointed Brown as “Leader of the queen’s pony” and, after Albert’s death, Victoria and Brown became close. How close is a matter of conjecture. There were rumors that the two were lovers and even one tale that one of the Queen’s chaplains, Norman McCleod, made a death-bed confession that he had performed a ceremony marrying them. This was hearsay and only came to light third hand. There is no physical evidence to support it and nothing to show that the two of them were anything more than Sovereign and faithful, devoted servant, except that Victoria was devastated by his death in 1883, she had portraits of him painted, statues of him made and of course, those secret items sealed in her coffin.
That coffin, draped in white instead of the usual black, was transported from the Isle of Wight by a Royal Navy yacht, HMY Alberta. As the yacht passed the fleet anchored in Portsmouth the navy fired a salute.
Once on the mainland, in another break with tradition, the coffin was loaded on to a gun carriage for the journey to London. Victoria had stipulated that there was to be no lying in state in the capital for the public to view her body; instead, there was a procession with the coffin on the gun carriage escorted by soldiers. The coffin traveled by train to Windsor, where it was transferred to another gun carriage. Part of the harness for this one broke and the carriage was hauled to the castle by a party of sailors from HMS Excellent.
On Saturday, Feb. 2, after two days lying in state at Windsor, her funeral took place in the castle’s St. George’s Chapel before she was finally laid to rest beside Prince Albert in the Royal Mausoleum at Frogmore, in Windsor Great Park.
Queen Victoria took her memories and her secrets to the grave with her. We shall probably never know the true facts about her relationships, but her instructions for her funeral set a precedent for all consequent royal and state funerals. Hopefully we will not be seeing any more of these any time soon.