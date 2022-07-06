The Medal of Honor is usually awarded by the President in the name of the United States Congress — and the Medal of Honor Historical Society of the United States tells us that, since its inception during the Civil War, a total of 3,530 of these have been awarded. They are given for conspicuous valor and have gone to 3,511 individuals, with 19 men winning the award twice. All but one of the recipients have been men, with the lone woman being Mary Edwards Walker for actions she performed during the Civil War. Walker’s medal was revoked in 1916 and then restored in 1977.
Of the 3,530 medals so far awarded, 472 were won during World War II. Unfortunately, all of the brave men who received the award during that conflict have now passed on, with the last survivor leaving this life just last Wednesday. Apart from being the last of these courageous brethren to go, this last recipient has a special place here because his name was Hershel Woodrow Williams and he was a native of the Mountain State.
Known by his nickname “Woody,” Hershel Williams was born on Oct. 2, 1923, in Quiet Dell, Harrison County, West Virginia. The youngest of the 11 children born on the farm of Lloyd and Lurenna Williams, Hershel had a precarious start to life, weighing just 3.5 pounds when he was born. He was named for the doctor who attended his mother shortly after his birth and, despite being so tiny, he survived. By the time he was 11 though, his father had passed on after a heart attack and several of his siblings had died following a flu epidemic.
When he grew up, young Hershel had a series of jobs, truck driver and taxi driver being just two of them. By the end of 1941, he was 18 and was working in Montana for the Civilian Conservation Corps, a federal government work program for unemployed young men. Like so many other patriotic youths, when the news of Pearl Harbor broke and America was plunged into war, he wanted to serve his country. He could have joined the army, but he thought the uniform was ugly; he had, however, seen several men wearing the dress blues of the marines and decided they would suit him, too. He went to the recruiting office and tried to join the corps.
Unfortunately for him, Hershel was 5 feet, 6 inches tall and so he was below the minimum height for the service at that time. He had to wait till the following year and the lowering of the height requirement before he could join the Marine Corps Reserve in Charleston.
Hershel Williams did his basic training in San Diego before being sent first to the tank training battalion and then for training as a demolition man, specializing in the use of flamethrowers.
It was toward the end of 1943 that he shipped out, initially to New Caledonia as a replacement and then to Company C, 1st Battalion, 21st Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division at Guadalcanal before being assigned to HQ Company with whom he took part in the Battle of Guam.
Returned to Company C Hershel was promoted to corporal and next saw action when he splashed ashore with the 1st battalion, 21st Marines on the sandy beach of Iwo Jima. It was two days later, on the 23rd of February, 1945, that he earned his Medal of Honor.
His company was pinned down by machine guns fired from a series of reinforced concrete pillboxes. A high explosive package was attached to a long pole and a man volunteered to go forward to try to push it into the firing slot of the first enemy position. Hershel and several riflemen went along in support. One by one, the party was cut down by enemy fire until Hershel was the only one left. Despite this, he continued to advance until he was close enough to use his flamethrower to silence the machine guns. His fuel exhausted, Hershel returned to his company for demolition charges and a new flame thrower before setting out again under heavy fire to tackle the next pill box. In the end, he did this five times over a period of four hours, often creeping to the rear of enemy positions before eliminating them whilst also fending off attacking Japanese infantry.
When asked about that day later, Hershel said his mind was mostly blank and he had no clear memory of what happened. What he does remember is seeing the Marines raising the flags on the tip of Mount Suribachi. The battle lasted a further five weeks and, despite being wounded by shrapnel, Hershel Williams fought through to the end of it.
Iwo Jima was the last battle in which he was involved, and he returned to the United States in September of 1945 to be assigned to Marine Corps HQ in Washington, D.C. On Oct. 5, President Harry S. Truman presented him with the Medal of Honor at the White House and one month later, he received an honorable discharge from the Marine Corps.
Even though he had been discharged, Hershel was not done with the military. He re-enlisted in 1948 and was again discharged 16 months later. He then joined the Organized Marine Reserve in 1954 and became the Commanding Officer of the Corps Reserve 25th Infantry Company in 1960. He continued to earn promotions until he was officially honorably retired from the Marine Corps Reserve in June of 1969 as a Chief Warrant Officer 4.
Woody Williams was retired, but he wasn’t finished with public service. He spent the rest of his long life devoted to helping veterans and their families. He became a Veterans Affairs counselor, serving for 33 years, and he was also a chaplain for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society for 35 years. He established the Woody Williams Foundation, which builds Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments across the nation, including the largest in our own State Capitol.
Sadly, Hershel “Woody” Williams passed away on Wednesday, June 29, of this year. He was 98 years old and already had many honors to add to his Medal of Honor. He died in the VA Medical Center that bears his name, and there is a U.S. Navy warship that is named for him. His name is on many rolls of honor and on Friday, July 1, Gov. Jim Justice announced that not only will all state and federal flags be flown at half mast in honor of his life and service, he has also been proposed as the first-ever inductee for the West Virginia Military Hall of Fame and he would be afforded a funeral at the State Capitol on Sunday, July 3. He will also lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. — an honor so far bestowed to fewer than 40 people. It is only right and proper that this brave and dedicated West Virginian should be honored in this way. He did so much for others, he was one of our own and long may he be remembered.