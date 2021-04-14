This week marks the end of an era in Britain. Prince Philip, consort of Queen Elizabeth II for the past 69 years, is dead. He was 99 years old and they had been married for 74 of those years.
Despite being married to the queen, Philip never became king because, although he was born royal, he wasn’t born British. He was, in fact, born on June 10, 1921, in a house called Mon Repos on the Greek island of Corfu. His parents were Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg, making him Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark and putting him on the line of succession to both thrones. He was his family’s fifth and last child and was their only son.
Unfortunately, when he was born, Greece was at war with Turkey and the conflict was going badly for the Greeks. Philip was just a year old when there was a military coup and his uncle, King Constantine, was forced to give up the throne. Philip’s father was arrested and his family were put under surveillance. For a time it looked as if his father might be executed, but eventually he was exiled for life and Philip, his mother, and his sisters, were evacuated by a British Royal Navy cruiser, HMS Calypso, with Prince Philip being carried aboard the ship in a crib hastily made from a fruit box.
The exiled family went to France where they settled in a house in Paris. Until he reached the age of 7, Philip attended an American school in the city and grew up speaking English, French and German. He apparently understood some phrases in Greek but didn’t speak the language.
He left Paris in 1928 and went to live with his grandmother, Victoria Mountbatten, at Kensington Palace in London, while he attended school at Cheam. That episode lasted for five years, during which time his mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was sent to an asylum in Switzerland, while his father moved to Monte Carlo and all his sisters married German princes.
In 1933, Philip moved to Salem school in southern Germany, but its founder, Kurt Hahn, was Jewish and the Nazi party was gaining power in Germany. Hahn was arrested and, after being released, fled the country. He settled in Morayshire, Scotland, where he set up a new school called Gordonstoun. Six months after moving to Germany, Philip returned to Britain to attend Hahn’s new school.
The young prince graduated from Gordonstoun in 1939, when he was 18, and moved on to complete a short course as a cadet at the Royal Naval College at Dartmouth. It was while he was there that the King, George VI, and his family toured the college. Philip was designated to escort his second cousins, the Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, around. Thirteen-year-old Princess Elizabeth was entranced by the handsome prince and began writing to him.
Following his course Philip returned to Greece for a few weeks but his uncle, who had been restored as King of Greece, asked him to return to Dartmouth to complete his training for the Royal Navy.
Philip graduated top of his class in 1940 and was sent to serve on a battleship as a midshipman. World War II was raging and he continued to serve throughout the conflict, both in Europe and in the Pacific. He won awards for action in the Mediterranean and was also present in Tokyo Bay when Japan surrendered at the end of the war. He returned to Britain and became an instructor at a naval training station, but throughout the war he had been exchanging letters with Princess Elizabeth and now the romance blossomed. A year after returning, he formally asked the king for his daughter’s hand and King George said yes, but with certain reservations.
The first was that the young couple had to wait until Elizabeth reached the age of 21. In addition to this, Philip had to abandon his Greek and Danish royal titles and take his mother’s family surname of Mountbatten as well as becoming a naturalized British subject. He’d always attended Church of England services, but he’d been baptized into the Greek Orthodox Church and this had to be changed by the Archbishop of Canterbury in late 1947.
Philip was given the title “His Royal Highness” by the king on the day before he married Elizabeth, and on the wedding day, he was made Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich of Greenwich in the County of London.
The wedding took place at Westminster Abbey in London on Nov. 20, 1947, in front of 2,000 invited guests. Philip’s sisters and their families, who had been in Germany during the war, were not invited as it was felt the public would not appreciate it. It was broadcast on radio around the world and the couple honeymooned quietly in a country house after which Philip returned to his duties with the navy.
His active duty finished in 1951 and he and Elizabeth toured Canada that year. They’d had their first two children by that time and could not take them on tour but despite this they undertook a royal tour of the British Commonwealth countries early the next year. They only got as far as Kenya on the 6th of February when Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, died and she automatically became queen. They cut short their tour and immediately returned to Britain. Prince Philip broke the news of her becoming queen to Elizabeth and has been at her side ever since.
Since Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, Philip has been patron of more than 800 organizations and, before his retirement in 2017, carried out nearly 23,000 solo engagements representing her. Among the organizations he was patron of is the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme. This was started in 1956 and, in Philip’s own words, the aim was to “give young people sense of responsibility to themselves and their communities.” 7,000 boys joined in the first year and the scheme has grown since with more than 300,000 boys and girls volunteering annually in 144 separate countries now.
Despite his position, Philip has always had a reputation for being down to earth, and on several occasions the press has had a field day commenting on some of his remarks. He himself said he suffered from “Dontopedalogy,” which he explained was “the science of opening your mouth and putting your foot in it.” He was able to get on well with people of all levels of society and, as an example, in 1979, when on a state visit to Washington, he began chatting to two butlers in the White House and poured drinks for both of them.
His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has been a mainstay of British society for longer than my lifetime. He gave unswerving loyalty and service to the queen and to the nation, never letting his own status as a royal prevent him from mixing with the people. He famously said “It is a complete misconception to imagine that the monarchy exists for the interests of the monarch. It exists for the interests of the people. If, at any time, the nation decides that the system is unacceptable, then it is up to them to change it.” He was a true man of the people and he will be sorely missed.