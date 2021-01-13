With just over 1.25 million square miles of land, India is only a third the size of the United States, but, with nearly 1.4 billion inhabitants, it has four times the population. That’s an awful lot of mouths to feed, and in the past producing enough food has sometimes been a problem. The country suffers severe droughts at times and that affects food production, which in turn does not always keep pace with population growth.
Famine has been a problem for centuries but declined after India gained independence in 1947. The worrying thing is that it seems now to be on the increase again, and in 2010 a report in the Times of India attributed 50% of childhood deaths to malnutrition, while a paper from the Food and Agriculture Organization in 2015 said that they estimate as many as 15% of the population are undernourished. Despite these worrying figures, it seems that help may be on the way with a crop that is not only nourishing and not affected by drought, but is also good for the environment.
That crop is seaweed.
People have been eating seaweed in Asia for many centuries, of course. The Chinese appear to have been harvesting it as many as 1,700 years ago for use as medicine, food, fertilizer and animal feed. In Korea it is called “gim” and is served with salt and sesame oil. A 13th century manuscript, “Memorabilia of the Three Kingdoms” says that the Silla Dynasty, which ruled part of Korea more than 1,300 years ago, would include a portion of gim as part of a daughter’s dowry when she married. It is thought that, at that time, the seaweed was collected from rocks and driftwood found along the shoreline, but by the 15th century, demand was such that there are several mentions of it being cultivated.
The Japanese soon followed their neighbor’s example and, by the end of the 1600s, there are documents that tell of farmers who, each fall, took cut bamboo branches and put them in shallow, muddy waters where the spores of the seaweed would attach to them. The branches were left for several weeks and were then transferred to the river estuaries where nutrients washed down from the land fed the growing seaweed.
By the middle of the 20th century, an innovation saw the Japanese using nets tied between bamboo stakes instead of cut branches, and that had the effect of doubling the amount produced. Cheaper methods used ropes instead of nets and, by the latter part of the century, the market for edible seaweed had grown so much that farming it was the only way to try to satisfy the demand.
Of course, the Koreans and the Japanese are not the only nations that have caught on to the benefits of cultivating this resource. By the turn of the last century, many villagers in the Philippines were turning from the expense of providing boats and equipment for fishing to the relatively cheaper business of seaweed farming, and it was estimated that as many as 45,000 people were involved in the industry. Indonesia is also a big producer along with Chile in South America and the USA and Canada in the north of the continent.
In Africa, seaweed production is the third-largest foreign currency generator in Zanzibar, while in Europe, Spain and several other countries have a cultivation industry. Even Britain has got in on the act with companies such as Green Ocean Farming, who say that not only is their rope-grown seaweed a healthy and nutritious alternative to land grown foods, but it also grows up to 60% faster and helps remove carbon from our oceans, thus lowering ocean warming.
Here in the USA we have “Greenwave,” a non-profit that started at Thimble Island Ocean Farm in Long Island Sound. This concentrates on what it calls “3D” farming, using the whole water column from the surface to the ocean floor to produce shellfish, kelp and seaweed. By 2019, more than 4,000 applicants in 20 countries were on their waiting list to start seaweed farms, which begin at between $20,000 and $50,000, but which can bring their owners substantial profits.
Seaweed farming has become an important way for coastal communities to earn income. It provides much needed nutrition and helps global warming by releasing carbon that would otherwise be locked up on the ocean floor. The industry is growing by 8% each year so, what does this mean for India and its food problem? Despite being neighbors with other countries that have embraced the seaweed industry, India was slow to adopt the cultivation of this valuable resource.
Seaweed has been used in Indian country medicine for many hundreds of years, and many of the coastal villages would gather it where it grew wild. It’s these villages, especially those on Pamban Island and the Gulf of Mannar between India and Sri Lanka, that are today leading the Indian seaweed industry. But it wasn’t until 1987 that the first tentative efforts were made with the import of seed from Indonesia. This was tested extensively in laboratory conditions and, 10 years later, just 5 grams of the seed was introduced to the ocean.
In the year 2000, the industry began to take off when PepsiCo acquired the license to grow the plants with a view to producing a compound that is used in making cosmetics and for other industries. PepsiCo sold out to a local Indian company in 2008 and that company now has 18 sites producing seaweed off southeast India. These sites provide employment for more than 1,200 families, who each produce around 450 pounds of seaweed every day, a quarter of it being used to reseed.
It’s a rapidly growing industry that brings around $500 million into the Indian economy each year. It’s a small, but growing, part of what the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization say is a $6 billion industry. Even if eating seaweed doesn’t catch on, using it to improve the soil quality for growing other crops has been shown to be very successful and in years to come, it may well provide at least part of the answer not only to India’s food shortages, but perhaps may even appear on our plates.