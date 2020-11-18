Following a surge in coronavirus cases, England is now on a strict four-week lockdown that has seen the closure of pubs, restaurants and all non-essential stores. Everyone is being encouraged to stay at home, travel is restricted to essential journeys only and the number of people allowed at social gatherings is strictly limited.
These measures are designed to try to restrict the spread of the virus and to prevent healthcare facilities from being overwhelmed during the coming winter. The British government has already said that if the rise in numbers persists, then the period of the restrictions may have to be extended, possibly through to Christmas.
No one is exempt from the lockdown, no matter who they are or what they do and even Queen Elizabeth has had to leave her office in Buckingham Palace to retire to her favored weekend retreat at Windsor Castle.
Of course, being in lockdown in the castle isn’t like being restricted to staying in an ordinary home. To begin with, it’s a big place. It has in excess of a thousand rooms and covers a massive 484,000 square feet. It boasts more than 300 fireplaces and has nearly 400 clocks.
To maintain a place of this size, there are a huge number of servants, including a fendersmith to tend to the fireplaces and a horological expert whose responsibility is to look after the clocks.
Queen Elizabeth isn’t the first monarch to have lived at Windsor, of course. The castle is nearly a thousand years old, having been started at the end of the 11th century, and it’s said to be the oldest, continuously inhabited castle in Europe.
Over the years since it was first started, it has been home to 39 of Britain’s kings and queens and, indeed, ten of them are still there, their last resting places being in St. George’s chapel, which is part of the castle complex.
The chapel contains the largest room in the castle with space for more than 800 people, and not only is it a royal burial place, it’s also been the site where many weddings, including that of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles and, more recently, of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have been celebrated.
I said earlier that the castle is the last resting place for some former monarchs but perhaps “resting” is a poor choice of words because it is rumored that not all of them are content to rest in peace. There are reports that the shade of Queen Elizabeth I has been seen in the library, notably by the present queen’s father.
The ghosts of King Charles I and the monarch who lost America, Mad King George, are also said to wander the halls but perhaps the most famous apparitions that have been reported are those of King Henry VIII and Ann Boleyn, the luckless queen whose head he had chopped off.
Despite its supposedly haunted reputation, Windsor Castle has been the current queen’s favorite place to relax throughout her reign. In normal times she likes to spend the weekdays working from her office in Buckingham Palace but, each Friday morning, she is driven the 20 miles out of London to Windsor to spend the weekend in the country.
Many of her forbears preferred it there as well, but the castle wasn’t initially built to be used as a place for the monarchs to live. The first building that was erected there consisted simply of a wooden tower that stood on an artificial mound with a ditch around it and it was one of several such early fortifications built around the capital following the Norman invasion in 1066.
It was early in the 12th century when the then king, Henry II, decided to live there and it has been used and expanded by monarchs on and off ever since. It was the principal residence of Queen Victoria for much of her long reign, many of her children married there and her descendants have followed her example ever since.
Queen Victoria’s family name was Saxe-Coburg Gotha but, with the anti-German feeling in the country during World War I it was decided that it would be wiser if the royal family changed it. There were several suggestions but finally it was decided to adopt the name of their favorite residence and so the royal House of Windsor was born.
The current monarch, Elizabeth II, first started to use it as a permanent home when she was just 14 years old. World War 2 was raging, London was subjected to nightly bombing raids by the German Luftwaffe and it was suggested that she, and her sister Princess Margaret, should be evacuated to Canada. Instead they moved to Windsor Castle where they spent much of the next five years while their parents, the king and queen commuted daily to Buckingham Palace.
They were not the only evacuees to find a home in the castle, when enemy aircraft were overhead, despite the stories of hauntings, the two princesses would retire to the castle dungeons and Queen Elizabeth’s old nanny tells the story of them finding a pile of what she described as ”old hat boxes” there. When the girls looked into them they discovered they contained Britain’s priceless crown jewels, wrapped in newspaper and sent to the castle for safekeeping until the end of the war.
Princess Elizabeth became Queen in 1952 and one of her first decisions was to have the royal apartments at the castle renovated; she’s been staying there at every opportunity ever since, despite a major fire which severely damaged some of the royal apartments in 1992 and which took five years to repair.
I can understand her love for the place. When Lori first came to England, she and I visited the parts of Windsor Castle that are open to the public. We’re both into history and, since then, we have visited many of the country’s ancient fortresses but this one has to be our favorite. Unfortunately, not only is travel to Britain restricted at the moment, but the castle itself is also closed to the public. It will reopen though and, just as soon as it does and we are able to fly, you can be sure we will be paying it another visit.