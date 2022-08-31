According to record keepers, we have had a particularly wet summer so far this year. In Charleston, rainfall has already set a new record of 23.23 inches, exceeding the previous total set way back in 1958. I guess we all remember July’s heavy downpours with their accompanying flash-flood warnings. As a result of these storms, many of you will have experienced power outages and will have seen the news pictures of raging rivers, roads washed away and flooded homes. It was not pleasant at the time, but one thing we are definitely not short of in this state is water. That is not the story elsewhere in the world, however.
In Europe, for example, people are enduring a drought over two-thirds of the continent that experts are describing as the worst for over 500 years.
The experts are from the European Commission’s Global Drought Observatory, and their report states that 64% of European countries are experiencing an unusual lack of rainfall and drying soil conditions. Nearly 20% of them are also reporting vegetation showing signs of a lack of water. It is estimated that, due to this, 2022’s harvest will be affected and there may be shortages of many things from wheat to wine.
Britain recorded its driest July weather in more than 85 years and “Extreme Weather Warnings” were issued by the government as temperatures climbed to a record-shattering 104 degrees Fahrenheit. This was followed by a national emergency declaration as people were warned: “It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property.”
The warning proved to be correct. Satellite images of Britain usually show the country as being green, but July’s images reveal a land that is mainly yellow with some areas shading to brown as crops and vegetation shrivel in the unprecedented heat and lack of moisture. Sadly, statistics also reveal that more than 2,500 deaths above the normal average have been recorded this summer and, while COVID-19 may account for some of these, it is thought the rest were heat related.
The soaring temperatures are not confined to Britain. France has recorded four heat surges already this year. This is bad news for the country, as it is in the midst of the worst drought that has ever been recorded there. When heatwaves and a lack of rain occur together, they tend to bring extra hazards in the shape of wildfires. In the east of the country, hundreds of people have been evacuated as fire sweeps through an area of the Chartreuse Mountains in the Alpine region. Meanwhile, on the west coast the number of evacuees is more than 12,000 as a wildfires rage in the Gironde Department near Bordeaux and hundreds of firefighters and four aircraft are engaged in trying to douse 25,000 acres that are ablaze near Arcachon on the coast.
In addition to this, many places in France are experiencing shortages of drinking water as rivers and lakes shrink and EDF, the French energy provider, has had to restrict power production from some nuclear plants that use river water for cooling.
Similar effects are being felt in other parts of Europe. Spain and Portugal are both battling wildfires that were caused by temperatures that have soared to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, in a two-week period in July, the two countries recorded a total of more than 2,100 people dying from heat-related causes.
Elsewhere the River Danube is Europe’s second-longest river. It rises in Germany and flows through to the Black Sea in Romania. This year, it has recorded its lowest levels in more than a hundred years and the shrinking water levels have revealed many things that had previously remained hidden.
In the Serbian town of Prahovo, the river has fallen so low that the wrecks of more than 20 sunken ships now stand above the surface. This is bad enough, as it affects navigation on the river, but these ships were part of the German Black Seas fleet and were sunk in the latter stages of World War II as they retreated from the advancing Russians. It is feared that many of them may still contain ammunition and explosives that could be in an unstable condition.
There was a similar situation in the Italian village of Borgo, near Mantua, when the drying up of the River Po revealed an unexploded 1,000-pound bomb from the war. Three thousand people had to be evacuated and all road, rail and air traffic was suspended as the Italian army disposed of the weapon using a controlled explosion.
Some of the other things that are being revealed by falling water levels are not quite so dangerous. In Britain, shriveling crops have revealed signs of previously unknown archeological sites, while in Spain’s Galicia region, a drying reservoir has exposed the remains of the village of Aceredo, which has been underwater since 1992. In the same country, the Valencenes Reservoir is at less than 30% capacity and its shrunken shoreline has left a 5,000-year-old circle of stones that is similar to Stonehenge on show.
Nearly 2,000 years ago, the Roman Emperor Nero had a bridge built over the River Tiber near Rome and the shrinking river has now revealed much of its remains.
Meanwhile, not so far away from us, you may have read that Nevada’s Lake Mead has fallen to unprecedented levels due to a lack of rainfall and has not only revealed sunken boats, but also several sets of human remains thought to be present due to criminal activity.
California, of course, has been in the news for some considerable time due to its water shortage and the devastating wildfires that are raging there while Texas is also enduring a lack of rain that has caused the Paluxy River in the Dinosaur Valley State Park to almost completely dry up. The disappearing water levels there have revealed that at one time the area was the muddy shore of a shallow sea on which a dinosaur we call Acrocanthosaurus once walked. The 15-foot, 7-ton creature has been gone for millions of years, of course, but its footprints have now been revealed by global warming.
I have never minded the rain. Being brought up in Britain, with its usually damp climate, I guess I am used to it. I don’t like storms and I have been known to complain about the heavy downpours that accompany them. Now, having researched this article and having seen how others in the world are suffering, I believe I’ll think twice before I complain again; after all, it appears that it is better to have too much rain than none at all.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.