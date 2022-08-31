The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

According to record keepers, we have had a particularly wet summer so far this year. In Charleston, rainfall has already set a new record of 23.23 inches, exceeding the previous total set way back in 1958. I guess we all remember July’s heavy downpours with their accompanying flash-flood warnings. As a result of these storms, many of you will have experienced power outages and will have seen the news pictures of raging rivers, roads washed away and flooded homes. It was not pleasant at the time, but one thing we are definitely not short of in this state is water. That is not the story elsewhere in the world, however.

In Europe, for example, people are enduring a drought over two-thirds of the continent that experts are describing as the worst for over 500 years.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

