Not so long ago, I talked about the discovery of the Mary Celeste, a brigantine found adrift in the Atlantic Ocean in 1872, with no sign of its crew on board. It has gone down in history as one of the great, unsolved mysteries of the sea but, almost 50 years later, there was an even bigger mystery — this time involving not one, but two ships and many more missing crew members.
It happened early in 1921. The Carrol A. Deering, a five-masted, 255-foot schooner was just two years old and had sailed from Newport News, Virginia, to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil with a cargo of coal. The voyage had not been without incident. It had started at the end of August the previous year with the ship under the command of William H. Merritt, an experienced WWI naval war hero. Merritt’s son, Sewall, was first mate and the 10-man crew were all from Scandinavia.
Within a day or so of clearing port, Captain Merritt fell ill and his condition was considered so serious that the ship had to put into Lewes in Delaware. There, Merritt and his son went ashore and the company hired Captain Willis B. Wormell, who had recently retired at the age of 66, to take his place while Charles B. McLellan came on board as first mate.
It was early September when the ship sailed again, and she reached Rio with no further incident in late November. While she was there, the cargo was unloaded and Captain Wormell met with an old friend who was the captain of another vessel. Wormell told his friend that, with the exception of the engineer, Herbert Bates, he didn’t like or trust any of his crew.
The Carrol A. Deering left Rio on Dec. 2 to sail back to Norfolk, Virginia, stopping for supplies at Barbados on the way. It was while the vessel was at anchor there that the first mate, Charles McLellan, visited a bar and got drunk. While he was in that state he was very vocal about his captain, saying that Wormell kept interfering in his disciplining the crew and that his eyesight was so bad he couldn’t navigate the ship so McLellan had to do it for him. Later, in a café, the mate was heard to threaten the captain, saying he would “get him” before they reached Norfolk. McLellan was later arrested and thrown in jail for drunkenness, but Wormell decided he needed him, paid his bail and on Jan. 9, they set sail again.
The ship was next seen on the 28th of the month by the crew of the Cape Lookout lightship off the coast of North Carolina. Someone, described as a tall, thin man with red hair and a foreign accent, hailed the lightship and asked them to pass a message to the Deering’s owners that they had lost their anchors during a storm. The captain of the lightship couldn’t do so because his radio wasn’t working, but he did note the message, together with a comment that the crew of the Deering seemed to be gathered on the quarterdeck instead of at their posts. The next afternoon another ship saw the schooner headed directly for notorious shoals but there appeared to be no one on deck so they couldn’t warn the crew.
Two days later the coast guard at Cape Hatteras spotted the ship aground on the Diamond Shoals with all sails set. Due to bad weather it took four days for rescue vessels to reach the stricken ship and when they did board her, they found no sign of life. Her steering gear was smashed, her lifeboats were missing and so were the crew’s belongings as well as the ship’s navigation equipment and her log book. Attempts were made to salvage her, but she was stuck fast on the rocks and, because she was deemed to be a hazard to navigation, she was blown up
As I said above, there may have been two ships involved in this mystery. The second ship was the Hewitt. She was bigger than the Ðeering by more than 100 feet. Steel built, she was a bulk carrier with a crew of 42 under Captain Hans Jakob Hanson. As the Deering sailed north from Barbados, Hewitt was leaving Sabine Pass, Port Arthur, Texas, with a full load of ore on board destined for Portland, Maine.
The crew of Hewitt made daily radio reports. These came in on the 24th and 25th of January and the last confirmed sighting of her was about 400 miles south of where the Deering went aground three days later.
The Hewitt did not reach port in Maine and a search was made by the Coast Guard and the Navy, but she had completely vanished without leaving a trace. As the news spread, Herbert Hoover, then Secretary of Commerce, launched a government investigation into the disappearance of the Deering’s crew and of the Hewitt. The inquiry closed in 1922 without making any official finding.
So, what did happen to these two ships to make one disappear and the crew of the other to vanish? There are numerous theories. There were hurricanes at that time but both were sailing away from them and the Deering appeared to have been abandoned quite deliberately, despite being seaworthy.
There were rumors that the crew of the Deering may have mutinied, especially in light of Captain Wormley’s comments in Rio and the events in Barbados but, if so, why abandon the ship — and what happened to them? Were they somehow near the Hewitt when she disappeared?
Piracy was another suggestion. The Captain of the Cape Lookout lightship reported that a steamer had passed by shortly after the schooner without responding to signals and with canvas hiding her name. It was suggested that this vessel may have taken the crew off and sunk the Hewitt, but that brings up the question of why would they?
Finally, of course, there are the usual suggestions of paranormal activities. Both ships sailed through the area called the Bermuda Triangle and there have been suggestions that something happened to them there. I guess we will never know the answer, and it could have been just a coincidence that something unexplained happened at virtually the same time to two ships that were close to each other.