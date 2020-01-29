There is a small town in the state of Hidalgo, just a little to the east of central Mexico, that is officially called Mineral del Monte, although locals refer to it as Real del Monte. It’s an old mining town with a current population of around 12,000 and it was once famous for producing precious metals. It’s been estimated that 6% of the silver mined in the world during the last 500 years came from this region, and some of the same silver mines are still in limited production today. On top of the silver, it also is said to have produced 6.2 million ounces of gold during the same period.
The Spanish came to the area after their conquest of Mexico in about the year 1520. It was they who first discovered the minerals and began mining, using local Indian people and enslaved Africans to do the hard labor. This was fine for a time but, by the early 18th century, the miners were encountering problems as the mine workings were prone to flooding. The mine owners were forced to drain them by digging adits, which are horizontal shafts into the mines and these shafts worked, but digging them was expensive and the costs of this were recouped by reducing workers wages and bonuses. This, in 1766, led to the first recorded labor strike in North American history. It lasted a year, it became violent and people were killed, but eventually the dispute was settled, although silver production fell dramatically in the following years and never recovered to its pre-strike level.
Production continued into the start of the 19th century with flooding of the mines becoming an ever-increasing problem. In 1821, Mexico became independent of Spain and the Spanish owners of the mines left the country, granting power of attorney to run the mines to a British man, Colonel Murphy, who formed a company that he named the Company of Gentleman Adventurers in the Mines of Real del Monte.
In order to improve production and to alleviate the flooding problems, Murphy called on what was then the latest technology and more than 4,000 years of experience — that experience coming from the county of Cornwall in the far southwest corner of England.
Cornwall has deposits of tin and copper and, as long ago as 2,000 years before Jesus’s birth, the ancient people living in the area found that by mixing the two they could make bronze. The word spread and a trade with Mediterranean countries began. Initially the ore had been found in stream beds, but this supply could not keep up with the demand and so the locals learned to dig for it.
The Romans arrived about 2,000 years later, possibly attracted by the fact that Britain was the major source for tin, and over the succeeding centuries the mining industry took off. By the early 1800s, there were hundreds of mines, many of them producing silver, lead and arsenic as well as the tin and copper. A lot of them were deep mines, some of those on the coast with shafts that went out under the sea and they, too, had flooding problems but, by this time, the Cornish miners were proficient at their trade. They began using steam power to pump out their mines early in the 18th century and, by the time Colonel Murphy formed his Real del Monte company, they were the acknowledged experts in using the latest technology in the mines and that was why Murphy recruited them to go to Mexico.
Early in 1825, the first of the volunteer Cornish miners arrived in Vera Cruz with their families and their specialized equipment. From there they then traveled by wagon the 400 miles to the Central Highlands where they settled in Real del Monte. The town they found was typical of the locality with low, flat-roofed houses and steep stairways, some dating back as far as the time of the first Spanish settlers, that were set in narrow streets and small squares.
While these transplanted Cornishmen adapted to the mining conditions and eventually learned the language of their new neighbors, they also brought some of their own traditions with them. Today, if you visit the town you’ll find that, set in among the Spanish residences, there are many houses with the sloping roofs, chimneys and well-kept gardens that are typical of southwest Britain. In addition to this, the newcomers brought their favorite food, the Cornish pasty, with them. Traditionally this is a pastry circle, one half of which is filled with beef, diced potato, diced rutabaga and onion. It’s then seasoned, folded over and the edges crimped to seal them before it’s baked. You can still find these in Real del Monte today, although the contents may not always follow the Cornish tradition, as the locals like theirs with jalapenos and various other Mexican fillings. In fact the Cornish pasty was such a hit in the town that each year it hosts the Festival Internacional del Paste where you can taste the original Cornish delight together with its varied Mexican descendants while British, Mexican and Cornish flags snap in the breeze above you.
The first Cornish miners to arrive in the area were followed by many others after tin was discovered elsewhere in the world and Cornish tin mines began to close. By the turn of the 20th century, the area had the biggest contingent of people of British origin in Mexico and they are still there, many of them in the nearby British cemetery at Pachuca where there are hundreds of graves, all but one of which, are orientated to face northwest, toward Britain. The odd one out being distorted by the roots of a tree.
The Cornishmen brought two more things to Mexico. They introduced the game of soccer, and a team consisting of Mexican Cornishmen played the first ever game in the country at Pachuca in the year 1900. That team won the Mexican championship in 1905 and a Cornishman, Alfred Crowle, managed the national team in 1935, leading them to their first international trophy win. The other thing the Cornish minors brought with them was their religion. Mexico was largely Catholic, but the miners were Methodists and, thanks to them, there is a large Methodist community in Real del Monte to this day.