It’s Christmas once more and, in previous years, I’ve talked to you about some of the odd traditions that are practiced around the world during this festive season. This year I thought I’d return to Britain and tell you about a few of the strange things some of the people there do.
The first one is a tradition that is found in various parts of the country. In Wales it’s called Mari Lwyd, while in the northeast of England it’s known as “Poor Owd Hoss” — local dialect for poor old horse. The principal is the same in both places: The skull of a horse is fixed on top of a pole and is carried through the streets. In Wales the person carrying it wears a sack cloth garment that covers him from head to toe, while in Yorkshire he is sometimes accompanied by men in traditional hunting gear or fancy dress who blow hunting horns loudly.
In both places the horse is accompanied by singers and their route through the streets usually involves visiting several pubs where liquid refreshment is imbibed and collections are made for charity.
Speaking of pubs and horses, if you were to visit the Fox Inn in the village of Buck’s Green, which is south of London, on Christmas Day then be prepared for a surprise. At precisely midday you will see a live horse being either ridden or led through the bar from one side to the other. This strange custom is said to have been going on since the 16th century, and tradition has it that it is done because a public bridal path goes through where the pub stands and, if it is not used at least once a year, people will lose the right to use it at all.
The wren is an innocent little bird but, once a year on Dec. 26, it was hunted on the Isle of Man and other places in Britain and Ireland. The origin of this tradition is lost in antiquity but the story goes that long ago a fairy appeared, disguised as a beautiful woman and, wherever she went, men dropped what they were doing and followed her. She is said to have led them to a river where there appeared to be a shallow ford because she crossed without getting her feet wet. The men followed but the river rose and drowned them. Seeing what was happening, some of the survivors shook off their enchantment and chased the woman, but she changed herself into a wren and flew away. The men hunted the wren, killed it and carried it around the island, singing and dancing. The tradition still goes on today but, instead of killing a bird, a replica is used and the revelers distribute food to the needy.
In the Cambridgeshire town of Grantchester, no birds or animals are involved in their Christmas tradition, but a lot of beer is. Dec. 26, called Boxing Day, is a holiday in Britain. It’s a day for the stores to hold big sales, for eating leftovers and for visiting the pub. In Grantchester, apparently the drinkers are feeling energetic because people from four of the local pubs meet and proceed to roll heavy beer barrels in a race along a 300-foot course. Beer barrels are large and unwieldy, they are hard to control and the event attracts big crowds, so the sides of the course are lined with hay bales to protect the spectators. There is no prize for the winners except they get to drink the beer, but a collection is made and the proceeds go to charity.
We move to the far north of Britain for the next Christmas tradition. It’s called the Kirkwall Ba and has been held in Kirkwall on the Scottish island of Orkney from at least medieval times. It’s based on the origin of modern ball games such as soccer and rugby and attracts huge crowds. There are two teams, one called the Uppies, the other the Doonies and the idea is to get the ball either up the road or down the road. Sounds simple? It is but there are no rules and the event attracts as many as 350 players at any one time. The game starts when the ball is thrown into the crowd in front of the island’s cathedral at exactly 1 p.m. on Boxing Day. With so many people involved, the game then takes hours and injuries are common, but it’s said that it’s always played with good humor and players from both sides stop to help their opponents who have fallen or been injured. The game ends when the ball reaches either the top of the town or the bay at the bottom and the prize is the ball, which goes to the person adjudged to have been the best player.
Moving south again, we come to Dewsbury in Yorkshire. Many churches in Britain ring their bells on Christmas Eve to celebrate Christ’s birth, but All Saint’s Church in Dewsbury goes a little further than most. There they have a tenor bell called “Black Tom of Southill.” At exactly 10 o’clock in the evening, it will be rung and it will then proceed to be rung 2,020 times, one for each year since Jesus’ birth, with the last peal sounding precisely at midnight. It’s called “Tolling the devil’s knell” in the belief that the devil died when the Savior was born.
The origins of most of these traditions is lost in the mists of time, but we know exactly when this one started, it was the year 1434. That was when a local knight named Sir Thomas de Soothill lived there and one of his squires forgot to attend a church service. For some reason, this enraged the knight so much he caught the lad and threw him into the village pond where he drowned. As penance for his crime, the knight bought a new bell for the church and asked for it to be rung once on Christmas Eve for every year since Christ’s birth. These days, the bell is still rung by hand with a rotation of bell ringers doing 100 rings each while the count is kept electronically.
There’s one more tradition I remember from when I was a child. We lived in a small subdivision and each house had its own Christmas tree. In addition to the usual baubles and decorations, every family would hang candy bars and small toys on their tree and then, when it was time to take the trees down, they would gather all the local kids together and let them pick an item from the tree. As far as I know, this isn’t done any longer but I remember looking forward to it every year.
I love Christmas, but I’m afraid I don’t go as far as to chase small birds, roll beer barrels or fight over a ball. I’m also not into bell ringing and so I think I’ll probably spend my Christmas sitting quietly at home with my family. I hope you all have a very merry Christmas and that you get to celebrate it the way you enjoy. A very Merry Christmas to you all.