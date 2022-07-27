The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Did you know that the American Bison Society has declared July as National Bison Month? If not you may wonder why a wild animal should get a whole month dedicated to it and the answer is that it’s because the bison is an important symbol of this country.

In 2016 it was named as the national mammal of the United States, it appears on the state flag of Wyoming and the provincial flag of the Canadian state of Manitoba as well as on nickel coins from 1913 — 1938, several issues of US stamps and many other places.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.