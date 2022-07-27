Did you know that the American Bison Society has declared July as National Bison Month? If not you may wonder why a wild animal should get a whole month dedicated to it and the answer is that it’s because the bison is an important symbol of this country.
In 2016 it was named as the national mammal of the United States, it appears on the state flag of Wyoming and the provincial flag of the Canadian state of Manitoba as well as on nickel coins from 1913 — 1938, several issues of US stamps and many other places.
Bison of course are sometimes called buffalo. They were first referred to as that by French explorers back in the 1600’s but they are a distinct species that are not the same as the African or Asian buffalo
What you may not know is that there are in fact two subspecies of bison in North America. One is the plains bison, the smaller of the two with a rounded hump. The other subspecies is the woods bison, which is taller and has a rather more square-shaped hump. The woods bison is the heaviest and longest, from nose to tail, of any land animal in North America and is only second in height to the moose.
At about the time that the Declaration of Independence was being drafted by Thomas Jefferson it is estimated that there could have been as many as 60 million bison in North America. They ranged freely from Alaska in the far north down to the Gulf Coast and were seen everywhere from the western plains to the Atlantic coast. Then hunters and settlers moved west and, due to commercial hunting, the clearing of natural habitat for farming and the accidental introduction of new diseases in domestic cattle, by 1889 the numbers of bison had dwindled to just 541 individual animals.
This reduction of more than 99% of the once-great herds had profound effects on the areas where they grazed. They were no longer there to eat the grasses or fertilize the land. Other animals, such as their natural predators, were affected as were the prey they turned to as alternatives. Additionally, the Native American populations who had relied on the animals for food, for hides to keep them warm and to provide shelter, plus myriad other items, suddenly had this vast resource taken from them.
In 1905, a man named William Hornaday, who was a zoologist, recognized that if nothing was done then the American bison would become extinct. He began rallying conservation societies, he wrote to politicians and the media and worked with President Theodore Roosevelt in an effort to preserve the species.
His efforts were successful. Ranchers, farmers and National Parks began to make efforts to protect the few remaining animals. Zoos and wildlife parks helped by introducing breeding and reintroduction programs and today, there are about half a million bison living in zoos, nature reserves and National Parks while it is estimated that a further 30,000 live on public lands. It took less than a century to reduce the number of bison to extinction level and about the same length of time to restore their numbers so that they are now listed as “threatened” instead of about to become extinct.
There were attempts to cross breed bison with domestic cattle, but these achieved very limited success and the purest breed of bison today are those in Yellowstone National Park. These are described as being “wild and aggressive” when angered. The biggest can weigh as much as 2,000 pounds, yet when alarmed or angered, they can jump six feet vertically and can run at between 35 and 45 mph, making them dangerous and almost impossible to fence in.
Back in 2006, wood bison from Canada’s Elk Island National Park were sent to Yakutia in Siberia. In the Pleistocene era, this used to be the home of the now-extinct Siberian Bison — and wood bison are their closest living relatives. The herd appears to be doing well there and now a second herd has been introduced to a place called “Pleistocene Park” on the Kolyma River in northeastern Siberia, where attempts are being made to recreate the steppe fauna of the last ice age. This last herd came from Alaska and consisted of plains bison, as wood bison were unavailable.
Bison are not unique to North America, and they have cousins across the Atlantic. This species is called the European bison. These are the only two types of bison left in the world, with the American one tending to be heavier and a little shorter in the leg. The European version eats more from bushes, shrubs, fruits and low-hanging trees, while the type we have here is more prone to graze on grasses etc.
Unfortunately, European bison, which once had three subspecies, were hunted until they were extinct in the wild in the early 20th century. There were small groups in captivity, mainly in Poland and, thanks to a careful breeding program and reintroduction into several European countries, there are now several thousand of the animals, including some wild herds.
In Britain, bison became extinct around 6,000 years ago but, as of this year, two charities — namely the Wildwood Trust and Kent Wildlife Trust — have reintroduced bison at their Wilder Blean project in Kent. This project is designed to explore the impact of the re-introduction of large grazing animals to lowland forested areas in Britain. The initial experiment is small; three females and one male European bison have been released into a 2,500-acre conservation area called Thornden Woods near the city of Canterbury. Two “bison rangers” have been recruited to oversee the welfare of the animals and it is hoped that, if this initiative is successful and the bison thrive and reproduce, then the experiment will be extended with more bison being introduced both there and in other areas.
It seems that there are various experiments going on around the world to ensure the survival and continuity of these magnificent animals, with the biggest effort right here in the United States. Given how close we brought bison to extinction, I think it only proper that they should now be our national mammal and that they should have the month of July dedicated to them.