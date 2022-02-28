When dawn broke over the town of Bexar, Texas, on a cold February morning in 1836, a lone man shivered as he stared off toward the southern horizon. He was standing in the bell tower of the church of San Fernando and he wasn’t the only person awake in the town. Below him in the streets some men were hurriedly rounding up and herding cattle, while others were going into houses that didn’t belong to them, in order to search for supplies. The owners of the houses and their families didn’t object to this invasion of their property; the majority of them had already fled in the early hours, some going to other towns and a few heading for a nearby mission.
It was some hours later in the day when the man in the tower was relieved. He climbed down as mounted scouts came riding back into town to report seeing cavalry units to the southeast. Hurriedly, the lookout and some of the other men gathered their families and what they could carry, then they crossed the river to join their comrades in the mission. Others decided to follow the example of the town’s people and headed off to seek sanctuary in other settlements.
By mid-afternoon it was too late for anyone else to try to ride away, however because by then there were about 1,500 Mexican soldiers in the town while fewer than 200 defenders watched them from the mission that has gone down in history as the Alamo.
The mission had not initially been intended as a fortress. It was started in 1718 as a place designed to provide education for those local Indians who had converted to Christianity. It was sited on the San Antonio River and was called the “Mision San Antonio de Valero’. The first buildings were flimsy, but they went through several rebuilds and site changes over the subsequent decades before being partially rebuilt on their present position in 1758.
The chapel and some of the other buildings were never completed as designed, but the compound had been made strong enough to withstand attacks by Apache and Comanche raiders. At the same time, a town, called San Antonio de Bexar, had grown up just across the river.
For a while there were plenty of Indian converts and the site prospered, but, over the next few years, the numbers of Christian natives dwindled and, in 1793, the mission lost its religious status. Shortly afterwards it was completely abandoned.
The story wasn’t over though; early in the 19th century the site was reoccupied, and the name changed. The Spanish name for cottonwood trees is “álamo” and there were some growing near the mission, and it could have been named because of them. Alternatively, in 1803, the Spanish used the mission as a base for a unit known as the Second Flying Company of San Carlos de Parras. This company came from Álamo de Parras, which is in Coahuila. Consequently it was known colloquially as the “Alamo Company” and the mission may have been named for them. Whichever is correct, from that time on the site was called the Alamo. In 1821 the Mexican War of Independence ended, the Spanish turned the mission over to the new Mexican government and they continued to garrison it with their own troops.
Toward the end of 1835, there was an election in Mexico that resulted in the constitution being changed. The country was now officially a republic with a centralized government, which tightened up on immigration laws, import tariffs and banned slavery. Texas at that time had large numbers of immigrants from the United States who did not like the new rules and, as a consequence, they rebelled, Towards the end of that year, General Martín Perfecto de Cos of the Mexican army took command of the Alamo with orders to suppress the rebellion and, being a good soldier, he set about making improvements to the mission. These included building a palisade in the wall on the south side in order to close a break in the defenses and also constructing a ramp up to the top of the chapel where he mounted three guns, sited to fire over the tops of the compound’s buildings. Despite this Cos’s efforts at strengthening the mission proved to be in vain.
The rebellious Texians, as they were called, had formed an army and proceeded to beat several of the small Mexican garrisons north of the Rio Grande. The last large hold out was General Cos’s command, based in the Alamo and San Antonio de Bexar and, flushed with their successes the Texians, under the command of Stephen Austin, marched to lay siege to the town and mission.
At its height, the Mexican garrison numbered around 1,250 men while the Texians could boast little more than 600. Nevertheless the siege began in mid-October and, by early November, some of the Texians had started to leave. They did so because they were not being paid, the weather was turning cold and supplies were getting short.
There were a couple of small skirmishes that the Texians won over the ensuing weeks and Steven Austin left to recruit support in the US, leaving Edward Burleson in command. Morale in both armies was low and Burleson was in favor of withdrawing, but he was overruled and, on Dec. 5, the Texians attacked the town. The assault went on for several days with the Mexicans gradually withdrawing until Cos pulled them all back into the Alamo.
The defenders still outnumbered their besiegers and General Cos planned a counterattack, but his troops were leaving in droves to head for the Rio Grande. By Dec. 9, he had only about 150 experienced troops left and so he sent an officer to negotiate terms of surrender.
On Dec. 14, Cos led his men out of the mission and marched them south. His was the last Mexican garrison in Texas, and many of the Texians thought that with his retreat the war was over. They started to go home, leaving just a small garrison in the Alamo. This included Jim Bowie, inventor of the famous knife, and William Travis. They were later joined by the Tennessee ex-congressman Davy Crockett and several other small contingents, making a final garrison of less than 250. Unfortunately, back in Mexico City General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna, the Mexican president, was not willing to leave things as they were. He raised an army of 6,000 men and it was his troops who chased the lookout from Bexar’s bell tower on Feb. 23, 1836. What happened next, as they say, is history.