This week’s article is about something that may well be a favorite of many of you. Today, Sept. 13, is known as “International Chocolate Day,” not to be confused with “World Chocolate Day” on July 7 or the two “National Chocolate Days” on Oct. 28 and Dec. 28. The fact that this confection has four separate days that are recognized by the U.S. National Confectioners Association says much for its popularity. When you realize that there are also “National Milk Chocolate Day,” “National White Chocolate Day,” and “National Cocoa Day” you can get an idea of just how popular chocolate is.
Today chocolate is available almost all over the world in a great variety of forms, but you may be surprised to learn just how long it has been around. In its earliest forms, it seems that it was prepared as a drink and an archaeological dig on the Pacific coast of Chiapas in southern Mexico has produced evidence that it was being made there almost 4,000 years ago. Not only that, it appears that the people of that time may also have been preparing some form of alcohol from the pulp that is found around the cocoa bean.
The Mayan culture also used cocoa. An excavated tomb from the end of the 5th century revealed dishes with carvings of cocoa pods on them and some even had the residue of a drink made from the beans. Hieroglyphs from that time showed that they grew the trees, used the beans for ceremonial purposes and even for a warm, bitter drink in their daily lives.
We know that the Aztecs used chocolate, too, and it was so important to them they even made carvings of people carrying cocoa pods. The Aztecs, of course, controlled much of central America by the end of the 15th century, and they associated the cocoa bean with their gods. Unlike the Mayans, their version of the chocolate drink was served cold and was flavored with a variety of things such as honey, chili and vanilla pods. They also used cocoa beans in place of currency, and the taxes they imposed on the people they ruled were sometimes paid in beans.
While chocolate was the favored drink of the peoples of Central America, no European knew anything about it prior to Christopher Columbus’s historic voyages. It is thought that Columbus himself may have come across it on his fourth voyage to the New World when, on Aug. 15, 1502, he and his men seized a native canoe loaded with cocoa beans.
Columbus certainly took cocoa beans back to Spain with him, but the drink did not become popular with Spanish royalty until it was introduced to the court by Friars. These Friars had taken the somewhat bitter drink of the conquered Aztecs and changed it for European taste by adding sugar and vanilla. Peppers and spices were sometimes added to enhance the flavors, too, but these upset some European stomachs, so chocolate without vanilla was occasionally called “healthy chocolate.”
Over the next century, the taste for the chocolate drink spread from the Spanish court to that of Austria, and 50 years later, Pope Alexander VII said that drinking chocolate did not constitute breaking a religious fast. It was still an expensive item, but soon the taste for the new beverage had spread throughout the whole of Europe. This led to the opening of exclusive shops where the wealthy could go to purchase and drink this new elixir.
Chocolate had been produced as a drink in Mesoamerica for thousands of years and it remained as a drink on its introduction to Europe but then, around the turn of the 19th century, that began to change. The Cailler family in Switzerland and the Meniers in France began producing chocolate in powder and solid form.
At first the process was slow but, in 1815, a Dutch chemist named Coenraad van Houten combined alkaline with chocolate to reduce the natural bitter taste. Thirteen years later he invented the cocoa press, which separates out what is called the “cocoa butter” from the crushed beans, leaving a residue that could be ground to produce what we now know as cocoa powder.
This was the beginning of mass production and made eating chocolate more widely available. The next innovation came in 1847, when the company of J.S. Fry in Bristol, England, which had been producing chocolate products for nearly 100 years, discovered that when they mixed together cocoa powder, sugar and melted cocoa butter, they could produce a chocolate that could be molded into a bar. They then began to mass produce chocolate bars.
Thirty years later, Daniel Peter in Switzerland invented milk chocolate by adding powdered milk developed by Henri Nestle to the mix. Other companies were springing up, too. Cadburys produced box chocolates by 1868 and in 1875 they produced the first chocolate Easter egg after developing pure cocoa butter.
Here, in the United States, a farmer’s son named Milton S. Hershey became apprenticed to a candy maker, traveled around, learning his trade and ended up in Pennsylvania making caramels. His business, the Lancaster Caramel Company, was a success but, in 1893, Hershey traveled to the World’s Columbia Exhibition in Chicago. There he saw chocolate-making machinery and, after thinking about it for a while, he sold the caramel company for $1 million and bought the equipment.
Setting up in dairy farming country where plenty of fresh milk was available some 30 miles from Lancaster, he built a new factory that was to become the biggest chocolate manufacturer in the world. After some experimentation with recipes, the first Hershey bar appeared in 1900, Hershey’s kisses came three years later and the rest, as we know, is history.
I have to confess that I rarely eat chocolate nowadays, although writing this has made me crave some. It’s not that I don’t like it; it’s quite the opposite in fact. I was born just two or three miles from the huge Cadbury chocolate factory in Bourneville, England. I’m sure my first breath contained a hint of the scent of chocolate and, growing up in the area, I developed a taste for it. These days, being weight and health conscious, I don’t buy chocolate because I know that if I eat it today I’ll want more of it tomorrow and the next day. That craving only seems to apply to the candy, however. I can resist the desire to have the hot drink every day and there is nothing I like better on a cold winter’s day than a mug of hot chocolate. Happy International Chocolate Day.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
