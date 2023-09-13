The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

This week’s article is about something that may well be a favorite of many of you. Today, Sept. 13, is known as “International Chocolate Day,” not to be confused with “World Chocolate Day” on July 7 or the two “National Chocolate Days” on Oct. 28 and Dec. 28. The fact that this confection has four separate days that are recognized by the U.S. National Confectioners Association says much for its popularity. When you realize that there are also “National Milk Chocolate Day,” “National White Chocolate Day,” and “National Cocoa Day” you can get an idea of just how popular chocolate is.

Today chocolate is available almost all over the world in a great variety of forms, but you may be surprised to learn just how long it has been around. In its earliest forms, it seems that it was prepared as a drink and an archaeological dig on the Pacific coast of Chiapas in southern Mexico has produced evidence that it was being made there almost 4,000 years ago. Not only that, it appears that the people of that time may also have been preparing some form of alcohol from the pulp that is found around the cocoa bean.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

