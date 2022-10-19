The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

This week I want to talk to you about a book. It’s a very special and very popular book. In fact, according to the Guinness World Records, it sold something like five billion copies between 1995 and 2016. I’m sure many of you have at least one; we have several in my home, some of them from the children’s attendance at a Christian school and others, much older, family versions. They are all, of course, the Holy Bible.

The word “bible” comes from a Greek root and simply means “books.” That is because the Bible isn’t a single book, but rather a selection of letters, books, poems and stories that have been collected together. Some of these in the Old Testament may have been first recorded a thousand years before the birth of Jesus, and these formed the basis of the Hebrew bible, while others were not added until the end of the first century A.D.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

