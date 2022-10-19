This week I want to talk to you about a book. It’s a very special and very popular book. In fact, according to the Guinness World Records, it sold something like five billion copies between 1995 and 2016. I’m sure many of you have at least one; we have several in my home, some of them from the children’s attendance at a Christian school and others, much older, family versions. They are all, of course, the Holy Bible.
The word “bible” comes from a Greek root and simply means “books.” That is because the Bible isn’t a single book, but rather a selection of letters, books, poems and stories that have been collected together. Some of these in the Old Testament may have been first recorded a thousand years before the birth of Jesus, and these formed the basis of the Hebrew bible, while others were not added until the end of the first century A.D.
Almost certainly the version of the bible most, if not all, of us own is the one that was initially commissioned in the year 1604 by King James I of England. As a response to political pressure from Puritans, James appointed committees of 47 scholars, most of them clergy, to undertake the new translation, which was to be broadly based on the Bishop’s Bible, an English-language version that was first produced in 1568. These committees worked diligently for seven years and the first editions of the new Bible were published in 1611. For the first time this translation used words and phrases that were in common use at the time.
The language used was English, but the original texts that the bible was written in were Hebrew, Aramaic and Koine Greek. The first versions of the bible in the Christian era were probably written in Greek and, over the centuries, these were translated numerous times, initially into Latin, including a re-translation in the fifth century by St. Jerome.
From these early Latin versions attempts were made to translate bible texts into local languages, although Latin remained the official language as the Christian church grew. There were attempts to translate into English, The Northumbrian monk known as the Venerable Bede, wrote a translation of the Gospel of Saint John into Old English in the early 8th century and it is known that King Alfred the Great had several Bible passages translated in the 900s, an act that was succeeded by a translation of four gospels into the West Saxon dialect of English toward the turn of the 10th century.
The King James version was by no means the first attempt to translate the whole bible into English, nor was its predecessor, the Bishop’s Bible. That accomplishment should probably be assigned to a Catholic clergyman, John Wycliffe, and his followers. As I said, Wycliffe was a Catholic priest, but he questioned many of the church’s doctrines and his beliefs are now considered to be a predecessor to Protestantism. Tradition says that Wycliffe completed a translation of the scriptures in the last quarter of the 14th century. It is now thought that he did translate certain of the gospels from the Latin and may have done the whole of the New Testament, with the remainder and the Old Testament being completed by certain of his followers. The whole work was completed in manuscript form by the year 1384.
This version was done before Johann Gutenberg introduced his printing press, but it was circulated in manuscript form — several copies of which still survive. Wycliffe was declared a heretic after his death. His body was exhumed, burned and the ashes were scattered in a river. Later versions of his translation were banned but some were falsely dated before the ban and so were accepted by established clergy.
Wycliffe wasn’t the only one to upset church authorities by translating the scriptures. Just over a hundred years after his manuscripts were being distributed, William Tyndale produced what has been claimed to be the first Bible to be printed in English. Tyndale was the son of a minor aristocratic family. He studied at Oxford University, obtaining a Master of Arts degree in 1515.
He was fluent in seven languages in addition to English and he took a job as a chaplain in Gloucestershire. Whilst there he upset several local higher churchmen and was said to have told one of them; “I defy the Pope and all his laws; and if God spares my life, ere many years, I will cause the boy that driveth the plow to know more of the Scriptures than thou dos.”
True to his word, in 1523 he went to London to request permission to translate the bible into English. This was refused and the following year he left England for Germany where he began translating the New Testament into his native tongue. The task didn’t take long and the next year the first copies were printed in Cologne but this was interrupted by a rise in anti-Protestantism. By 1526 a full version of Tyndale’s translation was produced in the city of Worms and then again in Antwerp.
The books had to be smuggled into England and Scotland, but they soon came to the notice of the church hierarchy who not only condemned them, but also had copies that were seized burned in public. Tyndale himself was condemned as a heretic by cardinal Wolsey and the Lord High Chancellor of England and had to go into hiding while still in Germany. He didn’t hide well enough. In 1536 he was betrayed, seized, tried and condemned as a heretic. On or around Oct. 6 of that year he was tied to a stake, strangled and his body was burned. Less than five years later King Henry VIII ordered translations of the Bible to be prepared and printed by Myles Coverdale. These translations included the Great Bible, the first Bible to be read aloud in English. This Bible was based on Tyndale’s work.
Today copies of the Good Book are freely available, not only in English but also in many other languages. Perhaps this was just a natural development over time but, even so, I believe we should still remember with gratitude people such as John Wycliffe and William Tyndale. It was their determination to bring the Bible to the ordinary folk in a language they could understand, even at the cost of their own lives, that meant we can have this book in our homes today.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
