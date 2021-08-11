I am writing this at my desk in my home office. It’s the early evening on a day in August and outside the sun is sinking slowly in the west. The day should be starting to get a little cooler now, and normally it would still be daylight for at least another two or three hours.
That’s how a typical summer day ends, but today it isn’t very typical.
Instead of a tranquil end to the day, I am sitting with the lights on so that I can see to type, our cat is hiding under my desk and the sky is full of heavy, black clouds. Outside, thunder rumbles intermittently, it’s almost dark, fat raindrops are cascading down, the wind is blowing and the whole scene is occasionally lit up as brilliant lightning flashes across the sky.
We seem to get a lot of thunderstorms here, far more than I ever remember seeing back in England. I don’t mind though, I actually like the occasional storm; I think it clears the air, the rain is good for our garden, too, and I’m not concerned about the sound of thunder — but I’m well aware that lightning can be very dangerous.
According to statistics, 418 people were killed by lightning in the United States between 2006 and 2019. Almost invariably, these fatalities occur when people are outside in a storm but, contrary to a common myth, golfers are not the most vulnerable group. From the records, it seems you are four times more likely to attract a bolt of lightning if you are fishing than if you are on the golf course. Forty of the reported deaths were fishermen, while only ten were golfers.
In fact, according to the figures, it seems that if you’re camping, boating or going to the beach, you are twice as likely to get struck by a bolt from the clouds than if you’re golfing. Soccer is listed as being slightly more dangerous, too, with 12 deaths in the period as compared to golf’s 10. You don’t have to be sporting to attract lightning, of course; nearly as many people who were doing yard work, farming or ranching were hit as those on the beach or boating.
It appears that some people are more vulnerable than others, too. If you happen to be male, you are four times more likely to become a lightning statistic than if you are female. Seventy-nine percent of victims were men, presumably because they tend to spend more time doing things outdoors than the ladies do, and statistically there are more fatalities at weekends than on other days of the week.
Having said that, this month marks the 70th anniversary of one of the worst lightning tragedies in U.S. history, and the victims were all girls. It happened in Idaho on Aug. 1, 1951. On that day, girls from the Idaho Falls area were at a girl’s camp near the town of Driggs. Thirty-eight of them, together with some of their leaders and counselors, arranged to go on a hike in nearby Darby Canyon to see the wind and ice caves, a more than five-mile trek over steep terrain. Many of the girls were just 14 years old, and they were guided by a local scout called Fred Miller.
The day started dull and rainy, but then the weather cleared and they set out. They reached the caves and explored for a while but, when they were done and came out, they found it was raining again. The first group out of the cave consisted of four of the girls and one leader, Ora Holtz. They immediately ran over to take shelter under a big Aspen pine tree, where they intended to sit and eat their lunch. A fifth girl, Karma Rasband Lambert, quickly followed and ran to join them.
Fred Miller had stayed at the rear of the party to ensure everyone got out of the caves and, when he emerged, he saw the girls sitting under the tree. He immediately yelled for them to move away because of the storm, but he was too late. A bolt of lightning hit the tree and Ora Holtz, and the four girls sitting under it, were killed instantly.
Karma was with them; she was the only one standing up, and she survived but has no memory of what happened. A flashlight in her pocket burned into her hip, her underwear melted onto her body and the soles of her shoes were blasted off. She was carried down on a stretcher along with eight other injured girls and taken to hospital. Not long ago, she visited a monument that now marks the spot where the tragedy happened.
June, July and August are the months with most recorded lightning strikes, and the afternoon seems to be the time when the phenomenon is at its peak. The south-east of the country receives the majority of the lightning, and Florida holds the dubious title of being the place where people are most vulnerable, with more than 2,000 lightning-induced injuries reported over the past 50 years.
I hope the information I’ve talked about here hasn’t made anyone afraid of storms. In the nine years from 2005-2014, there has only been one fatality due to a lightning bolt in West Virginia, whereas Florida recorded 47 and Texas listed 20. It’s also as well to remember that not all lightning strikes are fatal. In fact, just one in ten cases result in death, and the chances of getting hit during an 80-year lifespan, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, are just one in 12,000.
Some people defy the odds, of course. The Guinness Book of World Records lists Roy Cleveland Sullivan, who was a US Park Ranger, as being hit seven times by lightning, with all the strikes being verified. He survived them all without serious injury and claimed there was at least one more that couldn’t be proved. That may seem phenomenal — but a man from South Carolina named Melvin Roberts claims that he has been hit eleven times, although this cannot be verified.
Lightning is dangerous. When it comes to storms, the wisest thing to do is to use common sense. Go inside if you can, avoid tall trees and metal structures and you should be OK to just stand back and watch nature’s fireworks.