I guess there cannot be many of you who have not heard the story of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun and the fabulous treasure it contained. It made world-wide headlines — but did you know that England also has its story of the discovery of a royal burial that contained treasure? The English tomb is not as elaborate as that found in Egypt, there is no mummy nor are there any wall paintings; indeed, there are no walls. It also has to be said that the treasure is not as fabulous as the pharaoh’s, but it has been heralded as one of the best in Europe and, without a doubt, it is the most significant find in British history.
The story begins in the county of Suffolk, which is on the east coast of England. It got its name from Anglo-Saxon invaders who arrived there from around 1,600 years ago. They came to the part of the country now known as East Anglia and split into two groups, calling themselves the North and the South Folk, thus forming today’s counties of Norfolk and Suffolk. They settled there from about the year 450 onwards, built farms, towns and villages, and there is no doubt that many of their descendants are among those of you with British ancestry who live here today.
We now need to fast forward to the 20th century and a girl named Edith Dempster. Edith was born in 1883 to a rich, Yorkshire family, she led a privileged life, had numerous servants and traveled the world with her parents. Despite this, she worked for the Red Cross as a nurse throughout World War I. In 1925, her father died and, at the age of 42, she and her sister gained an inheritance that would be worth $41 million at today’s valuation.
The next year Edith married Lt. Colonel Frank Pretty, who had first proposed to her on her 18th birthday, 25 years earlier. Together the couple moved to Suffolk and bought a 526-acre estate, called Sutton Hoo, lying alongside the estuary of the River Deben. The name comes from Old English and means the “southern settlement on a hill.”
Edith’s husband died in 1934 and she took over managing the estate. She had developed an interest in archeology when her father had helped a friend to excavate a Cistercian Abbey near her childhood home and through her visits to places like Egypt. When she looked over her land she noticed that there were 18 low mounds in a field not far from her house and, thinking they might be of interest, in 1937 she discussed the possibility of excavating them with officials of the local museum. They were interested and suggested she employ a man called Basil Brown, whom they had been using to investigate Roman remains.
Brown had no official qualifications. He’d left school at the age of 12 and had done a variety of jobs while developing a great interest in archeology. He was self-taught and called himself an “excavator.” He agreed to do the work but had no real archeological tools; instead, he began to dig using Edith Pretty’s coal shovel and a pastry brush borrowed from her kitchen.
Over the next year, on the advice of the museum, he began excavating some of the smaller mounds, but the results were disappointing because it appeared the mounds had been robbed out, probably back in the 16th century. He then looked at the biggest mound and found evidence that the robbers had been there, too.
In 1939 he looked again and reached the conclusion that at some time, one end of that mound had been taken away, probably when a drainage ditch was dug. That meant that when the robbers had dug into what they thought was the center of the mound, they were in the wrong place.
Brown began to excavate and quite soon he found a rusted piece of iron. It was hardly treasure but then the diggers found another and then another and pretty soon Brown realized they were looking at the imprint left in the soil by ship, a big ship. It was almost 90 feet long and not only that, it also had a burial chamber in the center that had collapsed over the centuries due to the weight of soil on it.
Ship burials were very rare in Britain. Constructing it would have involved dragging the ship uphill from the river, digging a huge pit to house it, building the burial chamber and raising the mound over it afterwards. It would have taken a lot of people a lot of time and it was reserved for the most important people in the land. Brown dug down, hoping to find who had been buried there but there were no human remains.
What he did find was treasure. There was gold, silver and copper. He found brooches for a cloak, a belt, buckles, a purse lid, spoons, bowls and plates together with shield ornaments, a sword and a very rare, highly decorated helmet with a face mask. These were not just ordinary grave goods. The helmet was decorated with garnets that had originated in what is now Sri Lanka. There was gold and precious stones everywhere and a huge silver platter had originated in Constantinople, the capital of the Byzantine Empire. The brooches were the type usually seen on Roman Emperors and the shield appears to have been made in Scandinavia.
News of the find soon spread and the British Museum took over the dig, but kept Basil Brown on. Under British law, despite the age of the burial, an autopsy hearing had to be held and this decided that the treasure, worth many millions, belonged to Edith Pretty as the land owner; she donated it to the British museum.
There have been numerous digs since the 1930s. Modern technology has shown that the reason there were no remains found was because they had dissolved in the acidic soil and an 8th century manuscript has led to the theory that the burial was that of King Raedwald of East Anglia, who died in 624 A.D.
The Sutton Hoo treasure can be seen at the British museum, and later digs at the site have revealed other burials with further artifacts, including some human and animal remains. Today the site is open to visitors who can look around the mounds and visit an on-site museum with replicas of the finds and of the original site. A visit is well worthwhile, once things get back to normal.