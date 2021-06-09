When I lived in England, I liked to take a couple of days two or three times each year to cross the English Channel and visit the French coastal towns of Calais and Dunkirk. They were always enjoyable trips; I’d drive down to the south coast, where I used to leave the car before catching a ferry across to the continent.
Calais is only 20 miles from England and Dunkirk just a little further, and in those days, ferry fares were relatively cheap if you didn’t take a car. In fact, there were occasions when certain newspapers had special offers of around $1.50 each way for foot passengers.
Obviously the ferries stopped at the French ports, and foot passengers would then take public transport to the towns, hotels, beaches or hypermarkets.
That was always where the fun began. My knowledge of the French language is quite rudimentary, just what my teachers managed to drum into me in grammar school, and explaining to French bus drivers where I wanted to go and then sorting out the correct fare was always an adventure.
Since I now live here, the chances of repeating the experience are negligible, but then, the pleasure of negotiating with the bus drivers has gone because, in both these cities, public transport is now free.
In fact, people can enjoy free public transport in more than 30 other French cities, including Colombiers, a suburb of the southern city of Toulouse, where the scheme was started 50 years ago in 1971.
Dunkirk’s free transport didn’t begin until September of 2018. It was inspired by the city’s mayor, Patrice Vergriete, who has a doctorate in urban planning. The scheme is open to all 200,000 people living in the city and is funded by an increase in business taxes. So, what is the effect of allowing people to travel for free?
It is good, according to the Observatory of Free Transport Cities report that was commissioned by Dunkirk’s city council. According to them, it has “revitalized” the city. Carbon emissions and traffic congestion are down as, on weekdays, the number of people taking advantage of the scheme has risen by 60%. The figures are even better at weekends where they have doubled to 50,000 per day, with nearly half the commuters saying they were using the 18 bus routs the scheme runs on instead of using their cars.
France may have introduced the first fare-free scheme, but they are not the only country where it has been tried. Tallin, the capital city of Estonia, is home to nearly half a million people and the inhabitants who register can enjoy free transport on its numerous bus, tram and trolley-bus lines.
The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is a tiny state, little more than 1,000 square miles, but it has a population of 650,000. Despite this, on Feb. 29, 2020, the country’s government introduced a completely free public transport system everywhere within its borders.
Gibralter is another very small European state that has had free public transport since 2011, while in the whole of Holland students have a choice of having free transport from Monday to Friday and a reduction of 40% at weekends or the other way around. Elsewhere in Europe, Greece has one scheme, Germany has had at least nine, some of them temporary. Sweden has three, Poland five, the Czech Republic ten and Russia has had three, two of which have now ceased. Britain is somewhat lagging, but it does have free local transport for seniors, sometimes with time restrictions in major cities to avoid rush hours.
There are a few schemes in Asia, including one in India, which provides free metro and bus rides for 9 million women in the city of New Delhi. Australia has free transport in three cities, while in the Americas, Brazil has nine schemes serving nearly half a million people, including one that has been running for the past 23 years.
Here, in the United States I have found mention of at least 35 schemes in various states, some of them long-lasting, some short lived and some only for certain times of the year or for certain groups of people such as seniors or students.
So, what are the advantages of providing free public transport? Some of them are pretty basic: It enables those without their own transport to travel and the more people using public transport, the fewer cars on the road. This improves air quality, cuts down on traffic and noise pollution and helps to stem global warming and the depletion of our finite oil reserves. Fewer cars means road surfaces last longer, they don’t require so many repairs and parking is more readily available.
When public transport is free, there is no delay while people search for the exact fare or wait for tickets and no arguments about payment, so less time is taken up when people board buses. This means faster turn-around times and, according to French bus drivers, leads to less passenger aggression and arguments. Local businesses may also benefit from additional customers and from ease of travel for their employees.
Of course, for every advantage there is also a disadvantage to providing free transport. Without fares, revenue must be found elsewhere. As I said, Dunkirk has increased its business taxation, and other schemes have gotten funds from local and national governments. Increased use of public transport also has a detrimental effect on the transport itself. It can lead to overcrowding, which means additional buses etc. need to be bought and those that are in service will require more frequent maintenance.
A report by the National Center for Transportation Research said more passengers means more vandalism and damage to vehicles. They also noted an increase in complaints by the drivers of public transport as well as higher staff turnover, and they said that, while there was an increase in the speed of boarding, this was countered by the increase in the number of passengers getting on. More people using the services tends to have the effect of slowing them down and schedules are far more difficult to plan.
Above, we have some of the reasons in favor of free public transport and some of those against. Will we ever see it implemented here in West Virginia? There are already some small schemes. Students get to travel free on the PRT and Mountain Line buses at WVU, while the capitol maintains a shuttle bus for employees coming from outlying parking lots. Despite this, the opportunities for a widespread scheme for the general public are remote. Apart from our major cities, our communities are too small and too widely separated to warrant it and besides, in most places there is no public transport to make free.