“A Christmas Carol” is undoubtedly one of the best known, most popular and widely read of the Christmas stories. First published on Dec. 19, 1843, which was exactly 177 years ago this week, it has never been out of print and has been reproduced numerous times in books, plays and movies.
It was written by Charles Dickens, and the first edition ran to 6,000 copies, all of which were sold in the six days up to Christmas Eve. That first edition was priced at five shillings, which is the equivalent of $33 at today’s rate. It was expensive at the time, but it didn’t bring its author a fortune. In fact, from the first edition he made a sum that today would be worth around $30,000.
There were 11 more editions produced over the following year and all of them sold out but, by the time Christmas 1844 came around, Dickens had still made less than $100,000 from the book. Today, any single copy from the first 6,000 printed, if it is in excellent condition, could bring you up to $50,000. Later editions are worth less, but millions of copies were sold in the United States in the next 100 years.
So, why did Dickens make such a meager amount from a book that sold so many copies? For one thing, a month after it was published a printing house produced an illegal, condensed version of the story which they sold for just over a dollar a copy. Dickens sued them for infringement of copyright and won, but the company declared bankruptcy and he was left with no compensation and having to pay his own legal costs.
The other reason for the low income may well be down to the man himself. At the time he wrote it he was already an established author but his latest book “Martin Chuzzlewit,” which was his personal favorite, was not doing well as far as sales were concerned and he was in financial difficulties.
This was something he was used to because, although he came from a middle-class family, his father was a spendthrift who was sent to a debtor’s prison. At the age of 12, Dickens himself had been forced to pawn his books and leave school in order to start working in a broken-down factory that made shoe blacking. Now his wife was expecting their fifth child, he was caught in an unsatisfactory contract with publishers he didn’t trust, his books were not selling well and the publishers were threatening to reduce his income.
He knew something had to be done and he’d produced several Christmas stories in previous years. Remembering his own experiences working in a slum factory as a child laborer and having that year seen children working in terrible conditions in Cornish tin mines, the London Ragged School and Manchester cotton mills, he was filled with social outrage. He began writing the story in October of 1843, plotted it in his head while taking long walks of up to 15 miles in the dead of night and, according to his sister-in-law, “he wept, and laughed, and wept again, and excited himself in a most extraordinary manner, in composing it.” It was ready, hand written, in six short weeks, the last word being put on paper in early December.
As I said, he didn’t trust his publishers and when he presented the manuscript to them, they wanted to put it in a magazine or in a collection of Dicken’s shorter works. The author objected strongly, saying it had to be a best-quality, standalone book. In the end they came to a very unusual agreement, almost a reversal of the way things were normally done.
Dickens himself was to pay all the costs of the publication, including eight illustrations by the well-known Victorian artist, John Leech. Chapman and Hall, the publishers, were to be paid the printing costs and would receive a fixed commission for each copy that was sold; Dickens was to receive the residual profits.
Since he was paying for it, Dickens insisted it was done his way and the resultant book was a work of art. Bound in bright red cloth, the pages were edged in gold and the lettering on the cover was also gold. The first draft had olive colored endpapers, but these were too drab and Dickens had them changed to yellow. This clashed with the title page and this, too, had to be changed. The final product wasn’t ready until two days before publication and sold out so fast the publishers had to rush to get second and third editions out before the new year.
In addition to his need to earn some money, Dickens wrote the story to call public attention to the appalling conditions the poorer people were suffering. There is an old saying that writers should write about what they know and, when he wrote it, he called on his own experiences in the shoe blacking factory and the sights he had seen in the previous year.
The main character is Ebenezer Scrooge, and it’s thought he got the name from the gravestone of Ebenezer Lennox Scroggie, which he had seen on a visit to Edinburgh. Scrooge starts out as a mean, miserly man and his character was probably based on two well-known misers at the time, one of them a banker. The name “Marley” may come from a factory called “Goodge & Marney”, very like Scrooge and Marley, which was near where he was brought up, while Tiny Tim is based on his own nephew, 5-year-old Henry, who was disabled.
The book was liked by all who read it. Even the critics were happy with it and one, who was usually critical of Dickens work, describing it as “a noble book, finely felt and calculated to work much social good.”
In later years, Dickens made public appearances at which he read from the story, the first of these being in 1852 in my own city of Birmingham. He also followed up with several other Christmas stories that the public liked, but none were anywhere near as successful as “A Christmas Carol.”
Whilst the story didn’t bring about any change in legislation, it was noted that in the year following its publication, there was an upsurge in the amounts given to charity and there were several instances where, after reading the book, employers actually started giving workers Christmas Day off together with other perks. Of course, it also added the phrase “Bah humbug!” and the word “Scrooge” to the common vocabulary.
My own copy of ‘A Christmas Carol’ isn’t the plush, red-covered, gold-edged edition. It’s a well-thumbed classic edition but, after writing this, I think I might sit by the fire with a glass of wine and read it again.
