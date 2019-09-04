This past Monday was Labor Day, a day set aside to celebrate the labor movement and the contributions labor has made to the growth and success of this country. Hopefully you all enjoyed the holiday, but have you ever wondered how it came to be a recognized federal holiday? Have you also ever wondered why it is always celebrated on the first Monday in September when more than 80 other countries around the world hold a similar holiday to celebrate working people on May 1?
The initial concept of a special day to celebrate labor can be traced back to the early 1880s. In September of 1882, an organization known as the Knights of Labor held an assembly in New York City in conjunction with a parade held by the Central Labor Union of New York. At that time a normal working week was around 60 hours with ten-hour shifts worked six days a week, and the aim of both organizations was to get this reduced to eight hours a day with no reduction in pay.
Earlier that year, on May 8, Peter J. McGuire, vice president of the American Federation of Labor, is said to have proposed that a day should be designated as a general holiday for the working classes and he suggested the first Monday in September as it marked the end of the summer season.
Nothing came of the proposal at that time, but over the next four years the demand for an eight-hour working day grew stronger. In October of 1884 the Federation of Organized Trades and Labor Unions set an arbitrary date of May 1, 1886, for the commencement of the eight-hour day.
Unions around the country supported the proposal and began to prepare to take strike action to force the issue. Hundreds of thousands walked out nationally but Chicago was the center of the movement and, on the designated date, between 30,000 and 40,000 people left their workplaces and went on strike. There were strikes in other cities across the country but this was the biggest and the strikers were joined by perhaps twice their number who took part in marches, meetings and rallies across the city.
The strikes were not just one-day affairs, either; they continued and, on May 3, a big rally was held outside Chicago's McCormick Harvesting Machine Company factory where striking workers had been locked out since February by management who had not only brought in Pinkerton agents to harass them, but were also employing strikebreakers.
Up until that time, the strikes had been for the most part non-violent but, when the end of the working day was signaled, a group of striking workers broke away from the rally and rushed the factory gates to confront the strikebreakers. Someone panicked, the police opened fire and two of the strikers were killed.
That was all the local anarchists needed. They set out to print thousands of hand bills calling for people to rally at Haymarket Square in the middle of Chicago the next day, May 4.
The day dawned cool and damp with a light rain falling. Estimates of the number of people attending the rally vary from 600 to 3,000, but what seems clear is that it was a peaceful assembly. There were three main speakers and the crowd was watched by a big contingent of uniformed police officers. The rain began to get heavier and by 10:30, many of the crowd had left but at that time a column of uniformed police arrived.
A police inspector called on the crowd to disperse as the police line advanced but, before anything could be done, someone threw a homemade bomb at the police. The fuse was short and after a couple of seconds it exploded.
One officer was killed instantly and six others were wounded. In the confusion immediately following the blast, someone fired a shot and then dozens were firing. Within five minutes the square was clear apart from the dead and wounded.
Four civilians were killed and probably as many as 70 were wounded while seven police officers died and 60 were wounded, many of them because, in the confusion, they fired on each other.
The aftermath was to be expected. There were police raids all over the city, many people were arrested, including known anarchists, those who'd spoken at the rally and the proprietors of the local worker's newspaper. Eventually eight of them were brought to trial. There was some evidence that one of them may have built the bomb but there was nothing to say any of them were the person who'd thrown it, yet all eight were convicted at a trial that made headlines around the world.
Seven of the accused were sentenced to death while the eighth was given 15 years in prison. Two of the death sentences were later commuted to life in prison, one killed himself rather than face hanging but the other four were executed on Nov. 11, 1887. Six years later, the governor of Illinois pardoned the survivors.
So, what has this got to do with the Labor Day holiday? Well, the events in the Haymarket caused the Labor unions to unite and the pressure for an eight-hour working day continued as did that for a day to be set aside for the working population. In 1887, Oregon recognized Labor Day as an official holiday, although the various Labor unions were split over when it should be held.
Over the next six years a further 30 states recognized the day and, in 1894, it was made a statutory holiday all over the country.
The president at the time was Grover Cleveland and he was concerned with adopting a May 1 date for two reasons, one was it had already been adopted in many countries as International Workers' Day. The second reason was it was close to the anniversary of the Haymarket bombing and he didn't want the holiday to become a commemoration of that. It was decided to go with McGuire's 1882 suggestion therefore, and have a day for picnics and parades and that's why we're different to most of the world and celebrate Labor Day in September.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.