The British royal family have created a lot of headlines recently and I know that some of you readers are avid followers of their antics, escapades and numerous indiscretions. From Royal weddings, bad driving, Prince Andrew’s friendship with Jeffery Epstein to Prince Harry’s opting out of the royal life, they’ve certainly kept our attention, but did you realize they are not the only royal family in the world? In fact, there are 44 states that are designated as monarchies — 45 if you count Tavolara, but more of that later.
These kingdoms are spread across the world, with 13 in Asia, 12 in Europe, 10 in North America, 6 in Oceania and the remaining 3 in Africa.
Having said that, 16 of these states, including all those in North America, share the same monarch in Queen Elizabeth II. These are independent states that were once part of the British Empire but are now separate countries with their own governments. All of them are part of the British Commonwealth and Queen Elizabeth is their head of state, although in most of them she has no power and only plays a symbolic role. The exception is Britain, or to give it its full title, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Queen Elizabeth inherited the throne in 1952 and her forebears go back to the House of Stuart in the year 1603 when the crowns of England and Scotland were combined. Those two royal lines can then trace their ancestors back further to the Kings of Wessex in the 6th century and the Scottish kings at about the same time.
Fourteen hundred years is a long time for a monarchy to last, but, despite its longevity, it’s not the oldest in the world. That record seems to belong to the Imperial House of Japan, which claims a continuous hereditary line going back to the year 660 BCE, although cultural evidence only goes back as far as the third century.
A possible rival to Japan’s claim could come from Cambodia, where the current monarch, King Norodom Sihamoni, claims direct descent from Queen Soma, who ruled in the 1st century. The problems with that, however, are that Cambodia did not become a unified kingdom until the year 802, there is no historical record for the 15th and 16th centuries and the monarchy was abolished for 23 years starting in 1970.
The Scandinavian countries of Denmark, Norway and Sweden all have hereditary monarchies with the Danish royal family descending directly from Queen Estrid Svendsdatter in 1047. Their neighbor, Norway, has kings that are said to be descended from King Harald Fairhair who united the kingdom in 872, but there have been several breaks in the line of succession and at times the country came under the Swedish and Danish crowns.
Sweden claims to have had a king as far back as the first century, but up until the 1500s, the monarch was elected from a group of families and it was only after this that the crown was inherited.
This hereditary line stopped in 1810 because King Charles XIII had no heir. The Swedish Parliament then chose Jean Bernadotte, a Frenchman who had risen to be one of Napoleon’s generals and a Marshall of France, as his successor. Bernadotte succeeded to the crown in 1818 and his family still rule.
Spain also has a king, Felipe VI, and it claims a line of succession back to the 6th century via the kingdoms of Castile, Aragon and the Asturias but that line has been broken at least twice in recent history. Holland and Belgium are both constitutional monarchies, but their lines of succession only go back to the early 19th century when they became independent of Napoleon’s France.
Andorra, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Monaco are small principalities in Europe whose rulers are counted as royalty while the Vatican is counted as an independent monarchy with the Pope as its head.
Outside Europe, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman are either kingdoms or sultanates in the Middle East, as is the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which was only formed in 1946. Both Brunei and Bhutan are small kingdoms in Asia along with Tonga and Thailand, which is the world’s 50th largest country and which is now a constitutional monarchy after centuries of absolutism.
The three kingdoms in Africa are Morocco, in the north, whose rulers have descended from the Alaouite dynasty since the early seventeenth century despite occupation by Spain and France and pressure from Turkey. It’s currently ruled by Mohammed VI, who is said to be introducing constitutional reforms.
Lesotho is an African tribal kingdom that is completely surrounded by the Republic of South Africa. Its king is Letsie III, a direct descendant of the paramount chiefs of Basutoland. Eswatini is also in southern Africa, it’s ruled by King Mswati, the continent’s last absolute monarch who, at the last count, had 15 wives and 35 children.
That just leaves Tavolara, which I mentioned at the beginning of this piece and which may, depending on your point of view, be the 45th kingdom in the world. I have no doubt few, if any, of you have heard of the place, which isn’t surprising since it’s a tiny island in the Mediterranean just off the tip of Sardinia. It’s a rocky place of just under three square miles with a population of less than a dozen, although there is an occasional military presence.
The story begins in 1807 when a man named Giuseppe Bertoleoni, settled on the uninhabited island to escape a charge of bigamy. Once there he found the place was inhabited by a rare breed of goat whose teeth were bright yellow because of the seaweed they ate. Word of the goats spread and in 1836 King Carlo Alberto of Sardinia came to hunt them. He was met by Giuseppe’s son Paolo who, when introduced to the king claimed he was King Paolo I of Tavolara.
King Carlo had such a good time on the island that, when he left, he said Paolo really was its king and later he sent a letter and a scroll confirming that Tavolara was not part of Sardinia and that Paolo really was its rightful king. Paolo’s descendants live on the island today, its affairs are dealt with in Italy but, if you believe it really is a separate kingdom then it’s the smallest one in the world.
This has been just a brief mention of the rest of the world’s royal families. None of them make as many headlines as Britain’s royals and so I guess we’ll just have to keep watching them in future.