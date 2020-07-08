Some people say it’s the root of all evil. Others are convinced it makes the world go around, while it’s also said a fool is soon parted from it. I’m talking about money of course, one of the things most civilized societies have in common.
I guess most of us want it and to some extent we all need it. At the very least it brings us the essentials of life and, if we have enough of it, it can help us to get many of the luxuries we desire. It’s been around for a long time; for instance, the word “money” is thought to date back to Roman times and to the city of Rome itself. It’s said to come from the temple of Juno Moneta, which was the place where their coins were minted. That may be so, but money was in use long before Rome existed.
It hasn’t always been in the form we recognize today of course. At various times, shells, stones, beads and even salt, etc., was accepted as money. Thousands of years ago, before using a token to pay for something had occurred to people, it’s thought that a barter system existed. A man with a clay pot might want the amber beads that someone else had and would offer the pot in exchange. If the man with the beads needed the pot a deal would be made. This system worked, but only as long as both parties put the same value on what they were exchanging. Gradually items such as cowrie shells, animal skins and tools, took on a generally accepted value but, even then, people negotiated so the value was flexible.
This began to change at the start of the 8th century B.C. when, instead of exchanging a shell, an axe or a sword the Chinese had a system where a miniature bronze replica of the tool or weapon became acceptable. Over time these items looked less and less like what they were meant to represent and became more like lumps or discs of metal. People everywhere were moving toward a monetary system and it was in Lydia, which is part of modern-day Turkey, that the first real coins appeared.
In around the year 600 B.C. the then-king of Lydia, Alyattes, ordered the first coinage to be made. He used a naturally occurring mixture of gold and silver and had the discs stamped with images to denote their worth. The images were usually of animals and so when a Lydian went to market to sell something he might get a couple of lions or five bulls for it. These early coins are still remembered today because the invention of coinage made Lydia rich and the saying “As rich as Croesus” refers to the Lydian king who produced the first gold coins.
It was soon recognized that the invention of coinage had brought prosperity to the Lydians and, like all good ideas, it was quickly copied by the Persians, Macedonians, Greeks and later by the Romans.
Producing metal coinage seemed to be the way forward but the Chinese were once more a step ahead and had invented paper money. Around the middle of the 2nd century BC the Chinese Emperor had introduced a standard copper coin that was round with a square hole in the middle. The problem with these coins was their low value, it took an awful lot of them to pay a reasonable sum, so much so that they were usually threaded onto strings of a thousand coins. It’s from these coins that we get the word, ”cash.”
To overcome the problem of carrying huge amounts of coins, merchants began to issue promissory notes, some of them quite elaborately written on leather. This idea was taken up by the Imperial House and the Song Dynasty began to print its own paper currency. In the year 1085, 6 billion copper coins had been produced. Metal was getting short and so they switched to paper money called Jiaozi. Within a hundred years, they had several factories printing the notes, some of them employing over 1,000 workers. Unlike our bank notes, which have no expiry date and bear the words “In God we Trust” the Chinese ones said “Counterfeiters will be beheaded” and were good for three years, after which they had to be renewed at a charge of 3%.
Soon the banknotes were used throughout China and, after returning to Europe in the later part of the 13th century, the Venetian explorer, Marco Polo, wrote enthusiastically about them, saying, “How the Great Kaan Causeth the Bark of Trees, Made Into Something Like Paper, to Pass for Money All Over his Country.”
Europe was slow to follow China’s example. There were isolated attempts to initiate a similar system. In the city of Prague for example small pieces of cloth that had a exchange rate in silver were used for a time whilst elsewhere the Knights Templar issued promissory notes to travelers that were redeemable at the end of their journey. Similar notes began to be issued during medieval times because of the impracticality and uncertain security of moving large sums of cash, but it wasn’t until the mid-17th century that banknotes were first issued.
It started with London’s goldsmith bankers. They began to issue their notes payable to the bearer, rather than the depositor so they could actually be used as currency. These notes were still issued by private bankers and the first official government banknotes were issued right here in America, because transactions with Europe took months and the colonists couldn’t afford to have their money tied up for long periods.
It was the start of the system many of us grew up with. Each country issued their own banknotes and exchange rates fluctuated, depending on the state of the country. It was a good system that started to change toward the end of the last century with the introduction of plastic credit cards. Suddenly there was no need to carry money anymore.
Using plastic instead of money seemed to be the way things were going but then the 21st century came along and we were able to pay via our phones and computers, but even that system is now under threat with the advent of virtual currency such as bitcoins.
I guess some people might say it’s progress but, speaking personally, I like the smell and the feel of crisp new banknotes in my hands and that’s the way I want to continue to have my money for as long as possible.
