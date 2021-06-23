Thirty-nine years ago tomorrow, a British Airways Boeing 747 “Jumbo” jet named “City of Edinburgh” took off from London’s Heathrow airport. It carried nearly 250 passengers and 15 crew, and its final destination was halfway around the world, in Auckland, New Zealand.
Even a jumbo jet couldn’t fly that far without stopping to refuel and change crews, and this one was scheduled to make four stops. The first was in Bombay, India; the second in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and then there were two in Australia before the last leg to New Zealand. The first two parts of the flight went well and, when the plane got to Malaysia, a new pilot, first officer and flight engineer took over for the onward journey to Perth, in Western Australia.
The flight took off and continued flying smoothly southeastward until 20 minutes before 9 in the evening, local time. The aircraft was over the Indian Ocean, the skies were clear, the weather radar didn’t indicate any problems and the pilot had left the flight deck for a couple of minutes. Suddenly, the two officers in the cockpit noticed an intense, blue, electrical glow all over the windshield — similar to that caused by St. Elmo’s Fire, a phenomenon that can indicate thunderstorms and other bad weather. They’d had no warning of problems but, just to be on the safe side, they switched on the engine de-icing equipment and put the seat belt sign on for the passengers.
The electrical glow continued and shortly afterward, passengers began to notice smoke in the cabin. Passengers were still allowed to smoke on some flights in those days and at first, the smoke was assumed to be from cigarettes, but it quickly became thicker and smelled strongly of sulphur. That was when passengers and crew in the forward portion of the plane who could see the engines noticed they appeared to be bright blue and each of them had a light shining forward, through their whirling fan blades, giving them a flickering effect.
The cabin crew tried to report this to the flight deck, but by this time the officers flying the plane had their own problems. Within two minutes of the effects starting, the plane’s No. 4 engine began to surge and it then flamed out. Immediately the engine shutdown procedure was initiated. Engine fire extinguishers were armed ready and fuel supplies were cut off in case there was a fire. The engine did not catch fire, but just half a minute later, the No. 2 engine did the same thing — surged and then shut down. Within seconds, the No. 1 and No. 3 engines also stopped working, to the utter disbelief of the flight engineer.
The Boeing 747 is a huge aircraft; it’s also a heavy one, but, despite this, if it doesn’t have power it is still capable of gliding. The trouble is that for every five miles it glides, it loses a third of a mile in height. The “City of Edinburgh” was at around 37,000 feet when its engines failed, and a quick calculation told the crew that they could glide for just over 100 miles before they ran out of height.
They headed for the nearest land, the island of Java, and declared an emergency to air traffic control who, after an initial mix-up about whether they had lost power in all four engines or just in their No. 4 engine, finally understood what was happening. The plane’s captain made an announcement to the passengers and oxygen masks dropped from overhead, but one of those in the cockpit was broken and so the crew was forced to descend more rapidly than they wanted to.
To add to their problems, there were mountains on the southern tip of Java and they needed at least 12,000 feet in height to clear them; if they couldn’t stay that high they would be faced with the possibility of a water landing.
They’d tried the engine restart procedure and had failed, and now they were down to 13,500 feet, so they tried again and this time the No. 4 engine caught and powered up. It was 16 minutes since they’d lost power; another minute, and No. 3 also started, swiftly followed by the other two engines. The pilot began to climb to clear the coast but, as they got higher, the St. Elmo’s fire started once more and then the No. 2 engine cut out again. Immediately, the pilot put the nose down and they descended to 12,000 feet.
They flew on at that height to Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, but, as the runway lights came into sight, the crew found they could not see them properly, nor could they see their own landing lights, so they were forced to make an instrument landing. This was made more difficult because their vertical guidance system wasn’t working and the flight engineer was forced to assess height using the plane’s distance measuring facility. Somehow they got down safely, only to find they could not taxi off the runway as they couldn’t see through the windshield because it looked as if someone had sand blasted it.
So, what went so wrong with the aircraft? The answer lay on Java in the form of a mountain called Galunggung, which had blown its top and sent a cloud of virtually invisible volcanic ash high into the atmosphere. This ash didn’t show up on weather radar, but it blasted the windshield until it was opaque, and was sucked into the engines, where it melted and clogged them. As the plane descended, the molten ash became solid and fell away, enabling the engines to restart.
The crew of the “City of Edinburgh” were given awards, including a Queen’s commendation for the pilot and medals for all those in the cockpit. All four of the aircraft’s engines had to be replaced, as did its windshield and landing lights. It was found that the volcanic dust had been sucked into the fuel tanks and these had to be cleaned, too, before the plane could be returned to service. For a time, the aircraft held a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest glide by a plane not designed for gliding and, after a second aircraft experienced engine shutdown 19 days later, the airspace around the volcano was closed to air traffic.