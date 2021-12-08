One fall morning in November, 149 years ago, two ships lay at anchor in New York harbor. One was a Canadian brigantine, a two-masted sailing ship that had just arrived off Hoboken, New Jersey. She was waiting to take a cargo of petroleum on board before sailing to Genoa, the Italian city where Christopher Columbus was born.
The other ship was also a brigantine, an American one, and she already had her cargo of denatured alcohol on board. She was also destined for Genoa and her captain was awaiting good weather before starting his voyage across the Atlantic.
The captain of the first ship, the Dei Gratia, was David Morehouse and there is a story that he may have known the captain of the other ship, Benjamin Briggs. Indeed, there is some evidence to show that the two may even have dined together on the evening of Nov. 6. The next morning the American ship sailed, carrying seven crew, Sarah, Brigg’s wife and his baby daughter. The American brigantine’s name was Mary Celeste.
Mary Celeste had started life in a Canadian shipyard in 1861. She was launched and named Amazon. Her maiden voyage involved taking a cargo of timber across the Atlantic to England and it started badly. Just a month after being launched, her first captain died. A new captain took over and the voyage was resumed only to run foul of fishing equipment off Maine. Once that was cleared, she continued to London but, on the return journey she collided with, and sank, a brig in the English Channel.
It wasn’t an auspicious start, but for the next six years nothing much happened until, in October 1867, she was driven ashore on Cape Breton Island by a storm. The ship was a wreck and was sold as such. She had several owners over the next year but was finally refitted, renamed Mary Celeste and resumed sailing.
Benjamin Briggs was part-owner of the ship and the voyage to Genoa was to be his first in command of the vessel. He took his wife and daughter with him, but he left his 7-year-old son at home with his grandmother because he didn’t want him to miss school. His two junior officers were experienced sailors, his steward was recently married and the remaining four sailors were all Germans. In a last letter before they sailed, Sarah Briggs told her mother that the crew seemed very capable.
Captain Morehouse in the Dei Gratia left New York on Nov. 15, eight days after Mary Celeste sailed. His voyage was uneventful until early afternoon on Dec. 4 when he was called on deck. His helmsman reported sighting a strange ship about six miles away sailing a zig-zag course toward them. The other ship’s sails looked odd, she didn’t seem to be sailing a set course and no one responded to Morehouse’s signals.
Morehouse sent two men across to the stranger. They found she was the Mary Celeste and there was no one on board. Some of her sails were missing, parts of her rigging were torn and, while the main hatch was still shut, two other hatches were open with their covers lying alongside them. The ship’s lifeboat was missing, the compass was broken, there was more than three feet of water in the hold and a sounding rod, a tool for measuring the depth of water in the ship, was lying on the deck. The last entry in the ship’s log was nine days earlier and showed her position was more than 400 miles away from where she was found.
The ship’s papers were missing as were the navigation instruments the Captain would have used but there was no sign of violence, fire or any threat to the vessel. It looked very much as if for some reason everyone on board had simply climbed into the lifeboat and let the ship sail away without them.
Captain Morehouse sent three of his crew over to her and together the two undermanned ships headed for Gibraltar, 600 miles away.
They reached port on Dec. 12 and, according to maritime law, Morehouse would normally have expected to receive a substantial part of the value of Mary Celeste and her cargo for salvaging her, but within days rumors began to circulate.
A salvage court was arranged and the judge conducting the hearing ordered an examination of the ship. It was reported that there was no sign that Mary Celeste had been in a collision or had run aground, nor, it was said, did it appear she had been in a storm. Several marks on the ship’s bow were thought to have been done deliberately, what appeared to be a cut made by an axe was found on the rail and it was thought there might be blood both on the rail and on the captain’s sword.
Despite the judge’s misgivings the theories about the marks and the blood were found to be wrong. Reluctantly the ship was released and allowed to complete its journey on Feb. 25 with Morehouse being awarded only one-fifth of its value, principally because the court suspected foul play but couldn’t prove it.
Morehouse was under suspicion of having done something to Briggs, his family and his crew for the rest of his life while Dei Gratia faded into obscurity. Mary Celeste went on, bearing the reputation of a cursed ship. Yet another captain later died on board and the ship changed hands several times before, in 1885 it was deliberately wrecked in an attempted insurance fraud. The then owners were put on trial, but the case was deferred. One of the defendants died in poverty three months later, another was declared mad and a third committed suicide.
So, what did happen to the people on the Mary Celeste? There are numerous theories ranging from drunken mutiny through insurance fraud to piracy. None of these have any evidence to back them up and the most logical explanation would appear to be the cargo. Denatured alcohol gives off explosive fumes. The ships log mentions rumbling noises from the cargo and a recent experiment has shown that accumulated fumes can explode without leaving traces of fire behind them.
This would explain the open hatch covers, blown off by an explosion, and the rushed departure of the crew for fear of a bigger explosion. Adrift in a small boat a sudden wind could have moved the ship rapidly away and they may not have been able to reach her to reboard.
Finally, you may have noted that throughout this article I have called the ship the Mary Celeste whereas you probably know of it as the Marie Celeste. My name for her is the correct one but the ship has come down in history as Marie Celeste thanks to a short story written in 1884 by a ship’s surgeon. The story was based on what happened but was a work of fiction and it was the author who renamed the ship. He later gave up the sea and took to writing full time; his name was Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and he became the creator of Sherlock Holmes.