As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, if things were normal I would be writing this in England and, in fact, on the day the newspaper is produced, I should have been flying back home to Hurricane.
The journey always involves two flights, as West Virginia doesn’t have an international airport; it covers around 4,000 miles and takes about nine or ten hours flying time in all.
That’s quite an achievement, crossing an ocean at an average speed approaching 400 miles an hour. More so when you consider Charles Lindbergh made approximately the same journey back in 1927 and took 33-and-a-half hours to do it at just over 100 miles an hour.
Lindbergh, of course, has gone down in history, but his record flight wasn’t the first great aviation achievement by Americans. Three years before he set out from Long Island, a group of American military pilots had been the first to fly completely around the world.
Their record wasn’t non-stop of course, but, remembering that it was only 21 years after the Wright brothers made the first powered flight at Kitty Hawk, what they did was still remarkable.
The story began in 1922 when the British mounted an unsuccessful attempt to fly around the world. They were closely followed by France, Portugal and Italy, but all of these failed. Despite the fact that none of these countries were successful, their efforts attracted the attention of what was then the U S Army Air Service, and a committee was formed to study the feasibility of such a flight.
The first thing the committee did was to consider what type of aircraft they should use. They looked at a Fokker T-2 and then decided to compare it to the domestic built Davis-Douglas Cloudster.
They approached Donald Douglas, the head of the manufacturers, but he recommended an aircraft called the DT-2 instead. This was a torpedo bomber that the company already produced for the US Navy and it had several advantages.
For one thing, it could easily be converted to land on a field or on water and secondly, it was already in production and a new variant, named the Douglas World Cruiser, could be delivered in less than two months. It was what the committee were looking for and they sent Lt. Erik Nelson to the factory to liaise with Douglas.
The first thing they did was to remove all the bomb dropping equipment and to convert the space to carrying five and a half times as much fuel. The result was a biplane with two open cockpits and a single engine. No radios were fitted and there were no avionics to aid navigation, but the first prototype was delivered on time and the committee approved it, issuing a contact for four more.
The prototype was flown to Langley in Virginia and here the flyers nominated as crews practiced on it through the winter of 1923-24 as they honed their skills in navigation and meteorology. In the spring, they moved to California, where they all practiced on the other four aircraft. While they were doing this, enough spare parts to build at least two extra planes had been sent by ship to await them at various stops around the world.
It was on March 17, 1924, that four aircraft, named Seattle, Chicago, Boston and New Orleans, moved to a field near Seattle to start their epic journey flying westward. All was ready when news came that another plane, flown by three members of the Royal Air Force, had left England flying eastward in an attempt to beat them to the record.
The race was on and, on April 6, all four World Cruisers took off en route for Alaska. Disaster struck early in the attempt. Seattle blew a hole in its crank case and had to put down to have the engine replaced. The remaining three aircraft went on, but waited for Seattle to catch up. It never did — on April 30, it crashed in dense fog and the crew spent the next 10 days getting to a fish cannery, where they were rescued.
The remaining three planes went on, following the line of the Aleutian Islands, on to Russian territory and down the coast to Japan. They reached Tokyo and it was here that they received word that the British attempt had crashed and written their plane off in Burma. The Americans arranged for a replacement plane to be shipped to the British crew and then resumed their own journey over Korea, down the coast of China and on to what is now Vietnam.
Here, Chicago suffered engine failure and had to be towed for 25 miles to Hue, where the engine was replaced.
When Chicago was ready they continued on over Thailand and Burma, unknowingly passing close to the British crew, who had just received their replacement aircraft. The two rivals didn’t see each other but the British did hear the Americans passing overhead en route for India.
Just short of Karachi, New Orleans suffered engine failure but managed to land safely and all three aircraft had their engines changed.
They then went on across the Middle East and into southern France, where they arrived in Paris on July 14, the French National Day. From France it was a short hop to England, and here they again changed engines in preparation for the crossing of the Atlantic.
The three planes headed north for the Faroe Islands but, less than halfway there, Boston’s oil pump failed and the crew had to land on the ocean. They were rescued by a US Navy cruiser that tried to tow the disable aircraft, but just short of the islands, the plane turned over and sank, leaving the remaining two to go on across Iceland, Greenland and on to Canada.
Unknown to them, the British attempt had also ended in a crash landing just a day after Boston sank.
Entering US airspace, the remaining aircraft landed in Washington, D.C., where they received a rapturous welcome before setting off back across the country on a multi-city tour. A quarter of a million people gathered to greet them in California before they finally landed back where they started in Seattle.
The record-breaking flight took just over 363 flying hours and covered 26,345 miles. It had the advantages of using several aircraft, multiple engine changes and a great support structure but nevertheless, it was the first of many successes for the US Air Force that will one day see them reaching the stars.