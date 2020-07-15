A few days ago, a group of us, carefully socially distancing, were eating toast at work and one of my co-workers described something he’d just bought as “the greatest thing since sliced bread.” It’s a common idiom of course, but it got me thinking about bread in general and sliced bread in particular. I know the sliced variety has been available for all of my lifetime, although we didn’t use a lot of it when I was growing up because our family all seemed to prefer the type of crusty loaf you cut yourself.
Bread of one sort or another has been around for a very long time; there is archaeological evidence that human beings began grinding the seeds of the cattail plant to make a type of primitive flour at least 30,000 years ago. This was presumably mixed with water and baked on a stone placed on a fire to make something resembling unleavened flat bread.
At some time after this, an ancient bread maker must have left his flour and water mixture out in the open for a while on a warm day, natural yeast from the air got into it, reacted with the flour and the dough rose. The bread maker must have baked it anyway and found that he or she had invented a softer and tastier type of bread.
Evidence from tombs and ruins tell us that the ancient Egyptians were making leavened bread, using natural yeast, between 4,000 and 5,000 years ago. The idea soon spread and, with the change from a hunter-gatherer society to an agricultural one that could provide the grain, bread became a staple of the human diet. In those days it was all made by hand, of course, and the results were hit and miss at first. Then some people began using the foam from beer making to make the bread rise while others mixed fermenting wine into the dough or simply retained some of the previous day’s dough to use as a starter.
This went on through the middle ages and then, in 1859, along came Louis Pasteur, the French Bio-chemist who invented pasteurization for milk and wine. As part of his experimentation into winemaking, he discovered that yeast was a living organism and he showed how it worked. Four years later, Charles Fleischman of Cincinnati began to culture yeast to sell to bakers in test tubes. Within five years his company was selling it wrapped in tin foil and by the end of the century not only were pure yeast cultures being advertised in newspapers, but bread was also being produced commercially by bakeries in most of the major cities.
Wrapped bread was now available, but it was still sold in loaves of various types that people had to slice themselves — until Otto Frederick Rohwedder came along.
Rohwedder was born in Davenport, Iowa, in 1880. He grew up in Davenport, studied in Chicago and graduated at the age of 20 with a degree in optics. After he finished school. he married and began working as a jeweler in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was quite successful in his chosen profession and eventually owned three jewelry stores, but at the back of his mind he had an idea for a machine that could slice bread, and so he sold his business in order to fund his idea.
He started to work on it at a local factory but, in 1917, the building caught fire and not only was his prototype machine destroyed, but he also lost all his drawings and blueprints, too. There was nothing he could do but go back to the beginning and start again. He needed to raise more funds and, despite what he’d learned from his first attempt, it took another ten years before his machine was ready.
It was in 1927 that he finally felt able to file a patent for a machine that not only sliced bread, but would also wrap the cut loaf afterwards, something that was necessary because sliced bread tends to dry out and go stale faster than unsliced.
Now the machine was ready, he needed to market it and to do this he sold the first one to a friend. Franck Bench owned the Chillicothe Baking Company in Chillicothe, Missouri. He installed the machine in his bakery and sold the first sliced loaf of bread 92 years ago, on July 7, 1928. It was a sensation, the public loved it, sales increased and soon other bakeries were clamoring for slicing machines. The second machine went to Gustav Papendick, a man who owned a bakery in St. Louis, Missouri. He improved and patented the wrapping process and soon the slicing machines were installed in bakeries all over the country.
In 1930, the Continental Baking Company started to market a pre-sliced version of its Wonder Bread. It was a great success, other big manufacturers copied the idea and soon afterwards the market for bread-slicing machines was booming and baking was not the only business to benefit. Electric toasters had been available for a while, but in 1926 Charles Strite had invented the pop-up toaster. His sales had been steady but the availability of standardized slices of bread that people could just put into the toaster caused a surge in sales not only of the toasters, but also of bread. Fewer people wanted to make it at home when it was so readily available in such a convenient form at the local store.
It seemed that sliced, prewrapped bread was here to stay, but there was one minor hiccup in the story. In 1941, America entered World War II and, in January of 1943, the government’s Food Administrator issued a ban on the sale of sliced bread. The reasons given was to conserve supplies because sliced bread needed heavier wrapping than unsliced and to counteract the increased price of flour. The ban was greeted by a public outcry and, on March 8, 1943, it was lifted. Sliced bread has been with us ever since.
This piece began with my eating toast made from standard slices of pre-sliced bread toasted to perfection in a pop-up toaster. It was a quick and convenient breakfast, but while writing it I couldn’t help but remember the times when I was a child and we could carve a thick slice off the loaf, put it on the toasting fork and toast it in front of the open fire before eating it, dripping with real butter. I’m all for innovation, but I confess my mouth’s watering at the memory.