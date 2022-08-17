The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I still have family living in England and Wales, and each weekend I spend a couple of hours talking to them on my phone using apps such as Facetime and WhatsApp. It’s not as good as being with them, of course, but at least I can see them, talk to them and know what they are doing. To my mind, the ability to communicate easily with people anywhere in the world is one of the great perks of modern communications, but, if we look back just 150 years, talking across the Atlantic was not quite so easy.

Passing a message from the United States to Europe at that time depended on the speed of the fastest ship. People have always wanted to communicate over distances, of course. Beacons were used to convey warnings in late medieval England and Claude Chappe had developed a semaphore system consisting of lines of towers with telegraph arms on them that eventually covered the whole of France by 1792. Less than 50 years later, Samuel Morse had invented Morse Code and by 1844 he had successfully sent the message, “What hath God wrought,” from the chamber of the Supreme Court in the Capitol building to the B&O Railroad in Baltimore. It was the beginning of fast, long-distance communication.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

