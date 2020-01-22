I’m guessing that, like many Americans, some of you good people are avid observers of the things that are happening with Britain’s royal family. As such, you were probably surprised by the recent announcement by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, that they wish to “step back” from frontline royal duties. Instead, they have said that in future they intend to divide their time between Britain and Canada and that they wish to become financially independent.
Any surprise you might feel, it seems, is not as great as that felt by Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal entourage. To say the news came as a shock is understating the effect, especially as the move was announced on the couple’s Instagram account. The royal institution, based at Buckingham Palace, responded to the announcement quickly with a short, terse message saying that “discussions were at an early stage” and that it was a “very complex matter.”
Those discussions took the form of an unprecedented meeting of senior royals at the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Normally the Queen and Prince Phillip stay at the estate until early February without seeing other members of the family but, because of the urgency of the matter, her majesty summoned Princes Charles, William and Harry there to discuss the matter. Meghan was to join in via a conference call from Canada where she’s currently staying.
The agenda for the meeting was simple. They talked about the next steps for the monarchy. The current problems seem to stem from the fact that Meghan has not really settled in Britain. It is rumored that she does not like the protocol that features so prominently in royal circles and, very surprisingly for an actress, her staff are saying she does not appreciate the unending media attention with its guesses, innuendo and outright fake news. She apparently wants to avoid this by moving to Canada and there are fears that she may make the move permanent and never return to Britain.
This is not a new problem. It is said that the couple have been thinking about it for months and that Harry raised it with his father, Prince Charles, before Christmas. Charles told him to think about it and Harry sent him a proposal. Harry and Meghan did not join the rest of the family for Christmas with the Queen but went to Canada instead — again, a very unusual event. Harry, it seems, had asked for a discussion to be scheduled with Queen Elizabeth about stepping back, but royal courtiers are said to have blocked the meeting and that is what precipitated the Instagram declaration and the current crisis in royal affairs.
For a senior royal to step back is not unknown, Harry’s 2xgreat uncle, King Edward VIII, did it, but there are many things to be taken into consideration before it becomes a fact. The couple’s future royal roles, if any, need to be worked out as well as how they are going to be financed. Currently Harry receives money from his father’s Duke of Cornwall estates, but he has said he wants to be financially independent. The question is, how is he going to achieve that, and will his brand be a detriment to the royal family? As a sideline to that there is Prince William and his family to consider. William is to be a future King of England and his son George will follow him, he isn’t going to want his younger brother’s family and whatever they decide to do to overshadow that.
Security is another issue that will need to be considered. Currently Harry and Meghan are protected by armed members of the police Royal Protection Squad but, if they decide to live in a foreign country, who will provide that protection? As a member of the royal family Harry is a potential target — being a former soldier, who served several terms in Afghanistan he is even more so — but protection is expensive. The police are already talking about scaling down the protection for his uncle, Prince Andrew, following his withdrawal from royal duties after being associated with the Jefferey Epstein investigation; will they consider doing the same for Harry if he opts out of his royal duties? Even if they don’t, British police do not have jurisdiction in Canada, so who is going to provide, and, more importantly, pay for, protection there?
When Meghan and Harry got married, she applied for British citizenship, her spokesperson said she is still continuing with this application but British law says she can’t be considered if she doesn’t live in Britain for the majority of each year the application is being processed. Couple that with the suggestion that she won’t be returning to Britain very often and the chances of her being granted citizenship could be in jeopardy.
You may think that wouldn’t matter, but there are two things she will need to consider. One is that she is officially Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex but, as an American she’s not allowed to hold any foreign title without giving up her citizenship so, will she become simply Mrs. Wales? The second thing is American tax law is peculiar in that it requires all citizens to declare their world-wide income. If she and Harry do become financially independent as they have said, then that won’t matter, but if they still have a royal income, or they receive valuable gifts, they will have to declare them and the royal family are very sensitive when it comes to declaring their income.
Following Queen Elizabeth’s royal summit, she took the very unusual step of issuing a statement. In it she said the talks had been “very constructive” before adding that, although she would have preferred the couple to remain as full time working members of the royal family, she fully supported their desire to create a new life for themselves. The Queen finished by saying there would now be a “period of transition” during which Harry and Meghan will spend time both in Canada and Britain, decisions will be made on Harry’s future royal role and options for how they are to achieve the financial independence they desire will be considered.
My own opinion is that this story is far from over. I think there will be lots of bumps in the road ahead and that we will be reading plenty more about this royal saga. Harry and Meghan seem to have minds of their own and I for one will be watching what happens next with interest.