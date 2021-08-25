If we look at their closest point, there are just 20 miles of sea separating Britain from the coast of France and the European mainland. The British call this narrow stretch of water the English Channel, while the French term it La Manche, meaning “the sleeve.”
There are many islands scattered off the coasts in this area, some belonging to France while others are British. Today I want to talk about a particular group of these islands, known collectively as the Channel Isles. They lie much closer to France than they do to Britain, being just ten miles from the coast of Normandy and more than six times that distance from England. Despite this, they have belonged to the British Crown for nearly a thousand years.
There are twenty islands in the group in all, with just seven of them being inhabited. The biggest is Jersey at a little over 45 square miles, with a population of just over 100,000. It has its own form of government, called the Bailiwick of Jersey.
The second-largest island is Guernsey, slightly over half the size of Jersey with a population of 63,000. It is governed separately as the Bailiwick of Guernsey, and its jurisdiction includes the other five inhabited islands.
People have lived on these islands since earliest times. There is evidence that they were there more than 250,000 years ago, at which time the islands were not islands at all, but were higher ground attached to continental Europe. Rising sea levels after the receding of the ice age cut them off from the mainland but left a population that was big enough to build large burial mounds, carve ornate stone slabs and leave other evidence of their presence. The islands’ recorded history starts in the early years of the Christian era, when they were ruled by the King of the Franks, a tribe who controlled most of western Europe.
Around the beginning of the ninth century, the islands became targets for Norse raiders, and these invaders were quickly followed by Viking settlers. These were the people who gave the islands, and many places on them, their current names. The Vikings were so successful that they also invaded the mainland and eventually took over the part of France that came to be known as Normandy, named for the Norse men who had settled there. In the year 933, the King of the Franks ceded the Channel Islands to William Longsword, who was later termed Duke of Normandy.
A hundred years later, an illegitimate, seven-year-old boy, also called William, became Duke of Normandy after the death of his father. For the next 25 years, Normandy was in turmoil as William grew up and struggled to secure his dukedom but, by 1060, it was safe and Duke William began to look to extend his power. He was a distant cousin of King Edward the Confessor of England, who was childless and who, William claimed, had promised the English throne to him when he died.
Edward passed away at the beginning of January 1066 and allegedly, on his death bed, went back on his promise and named a Saxon, Harold Godwinson, as his successor.
Harold was crowned and William began assembling a fleet and an army. The two met at a place now called Battle, near Hastings in southern England. Harold died and William became King William I of England. With him he brought title to the Channel Isles.
So, William I was the King of England and the Duke of Normandy and it was under this latter title that he held lordship over the islands. Nothing has changed since then. Despite the fact that she is a woman, Queen Elizabeth is known on the islands as the Duke of Normandy, even though the British monarchy gave up all claims to mainland Normandy in the Treaty of Paris, signed way back in the year 1259. In fact, the Channel Islands have never been part of Great Britain but are governed as Crown Possessions.
The French tried to take possession of the islands several times in the centuries after King William died, but they never succeeded for long. In 1483, the then-Pope, Sixtus IV, decreed that the Islands would remain neutral in time of war and for 200 years the islanders enjoyed the privilege of being able to trade with both England and France even though the two nations were fighting each other at the time.
In the middle of the 17th century, Britain was torn by a series of civil wars during which the island of Jersey favored the Royalist side, twice providing sanctuary for the Prince of Wales, the king’s son. As a reward for this, when he became King Charles II, the prince gave George Carteret, the island’s governor, a grant of land in the American colonies which Carteret christened “New Jersey” and which is the state bearing that name today.
During the 20th century, the Channel Isles were the only part of the British Isles that was occupied by German troops. Many of the islanders, including almost all the young men, had been evacuated to Britain when the Germans landed in June of 1940. They stayed for nearly five years, deporting 2,000 of the islanders, some of them to concentration camps, and they were one of the last garrisons to surrender in May of 1945.
The Channel Islanders cannot vote in British elections and are not represented in parliament, although laws passed in parliament can apply to the islands, but only after consultation and agreement. Both bailiwicks have their own governing body led by a bailiff. The islands never joined the European Union and therefore did not vote for Brexit and took no part in the long withdrawal from the Union that the rest of Britain endured. The official language of the islands is British English but Jèrriais, a dialect of the ancient Normandy language, is also spoken on Jersey, while a variant called Guernésiais can be found on Guernsey. British money is used but they also issue their own coins and bank notes.
Tourism was one of the main industries up until the last quarter of the 20th century, but since then the islands have become big off-shore financial centers with companies attracted by their low- and zero-percent taxation laws. Finance provides more than 40% of the island’s income but, when we are all able to travel freely again, all the islands are well worth a visit and I’m sure the islanders would appreciate an upturn in the tourist trade.