I was born in the area of England that is called “the midlands,” I grew up, went to school and spent much of my working life there. It’s fairly flat countryside, situated right in the center of Britain with a lot of heavy industry in the cities, the rest given over to farming, and people have lived there since at least Neolithic times.
There is no recorded history from then, of course, but we do have records that go back more than a thousand years. From these we can see that one of the major reasons that I, and the other people who live in this area, didn’t grow up speaking Danish is because of one brave woman, a woman who was later virtually written out of history by her own brother.
Back in the 9th century, the only place where the concept of England existed was in the dreams of one man, the man who has gone down in history as King Alfred the Great. Britain at that time consisted of Alba — present-day Scotland — in the north, Wales in the west and the rest was divided up into small kingdoms.
Alfred ruled the kingdom of Wessex, which was in the south of the island. The midlands, which is my area, was called Mercia, while the east and north were divided into three kingdoms under the control of Danes and Vikings. Alfred’s dream was to unite his own Saxon kingdom with the Angle people of Mercia and then to absorb the Viking and Danish kingdoms under one rule that was to be called England.
That dream almost didn’t happen. In the year 878, Alfred and his family were driven back by the invaders and forced to hide in a few acres of marshland in the southwest of the country. For a time it seemed his dream would die with him, but then, just a few months later, he gathered his forces and won a stunning battle against the pagan invaders. With him during this time was his 9-year-old daughter, Æthelflæd, and she was to play a major part in the fulfilling of his dream.
Europe in the 9th century was very much a male dominated world and, as a royal princess, Æthelflæd could expect nothing more than to be a pawn, used to satisfy political ambitions. Thus it was that when she was 16, Alfred arranged for his daughter to marry his northern neighbor, Æthelred, the Lord of Mercia.
Æthelred was much older than his new bride and, although Mercia had been ruled by kings in the past, half of its territory had been captured by the pagan Danes and Vikings and, for protection, its people now acknowledged Alfred as their overlord.
For a time Æthelflæd’s life was as expected. Mercia was on the front line between the mainly Christian kingdoms and the pagan invaders. There was an uneasy peace, punctuated by raids from both sides, but she settled into Mercian life, finding she had more freedom to take part in the affairs of government there than she, and her mother, enjoyed in Wessex.
She had a child, a daughter she called Aelfwynn but then, in 899 Alfred of Wessex died without realizing his dream of an England and, two or three years later, Æthelflæd’s husband, Æthelred, became too ill to campaign against the invaders.
Normally, in those days, a woman in her position would quietly fade out of sight, perhaps by joining a nunnery, but that wasn’t Æthelflæd’s way. She had been educated in the same way as her brothers, had assisted her husband in his campaigns against the marauders and with him she had fortified the town of Worcester as well as arranging for a new minister to be built in Gloucester. She seems to have had a knack for negotiating with the enemy but now, in alliance with her brother, Edward, who had succeeded Alfred to the throne of Wessex, she took the war to the Vikings.
She began by organizing raids into territory controlled by them. This brought the inevitable retaliation, a Viking army from the city of York sailed up the River Severn and began to pillage and burn in northern Mercia. Edward and Æthelflæd combined forces and met the invaders at Tettenhall, just a few miles from where I used to live. Here they fought a huge battle during which “many thousands” of the Vikings were killed, their leaders died and their army was shattered for good.
Shortly after this Æthelflæd’s husband died and, perhaps surprisingly for the time, the nobles of Mercia elected her as their leader with the title “Lady of Mercia.” She immediately set about earning her title. Towns on strategic river crossings and road intersections were fortified and garrisoned to ensure her country was safe on its northern and western sides. That done, she moved against the Danes to the east, seizing their town of Scergeat, now called Shearsby.
Again, the Vikings reacted by sending an army against her and again she defeated them, first in 913 and once more in the following year, when she also beat back a Welsh invasion. Æthelflæd made peace with the Welsh and with the Scots from Alba before moving eastward and capturing the strategic fortress of Derby from the Danes, this time leading the army herself.
While this was happening her brother, King Edward of Wessex, was beating on the Danes from the south and, in 918 they’d had enough. They surrendered the city of Leicester and their leaders in York swore to submit to Æthelflæd’s rule.
It seemed she was just about to achieve her father’s dream of a united England, but then she was suddenly taken ill, possibly with a stroke, and shortly afterwards she died, leaving her brother to continue the campaign.
They say history is written by the victors and in this case it’s definitely true. The Anglo Saxon Chronicle was written in Wessex under King Edward’s orders and it praises him to the skies whilst barely mentioning his sister’s achievements.
Welsh records are different; they cannot say enough about her accomplishments and the Irish were so impressed that they called her the “Queen of the Saxons.”
Æthelflæd’s achievements are largely forgotten today, but to my mind the Lady of Mercia was the foundation stone on which Alfred’s dream of England was built, and she is one of the reasons we all speak English.