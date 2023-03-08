The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Many people regard Buckingham Palace as the place where Britain’s kings and queens live, but, during her long reign, and especially toward the end of her life, Queen Elizabeth II preferred to spend her weekends at her castle in Windsor. She had other residences, of course; she spent Christmas at Sandringham, in Norfolk, and summer in Scotland — but Windsor, just 20 miles from the heart of London, was one of her favorite homes. She was not alone in this; the castle has been a favorite with British royalty for nearly 1,000, years and no less than 11 kings and queens have their final resting place there, including the notorious Henry VIII as well as the late queen and her husband.

To trace the story of Windsor castle, we have to begin on a dark October day in the year 1066. That was when William, Duke of Normandy, led an invading army against the English king Harold at a place called Senlac Hill. William’s forces won the battle, Harold was killed and William seized the crown.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

