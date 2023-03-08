Many people regard Buckingham Palace as the place where Britain’s kings and queens live, but, during her long reign, and especially toward the end of her life, Queen Elizabeth II preferred to spend her weekends at her castle in Windsor. She had other residences, of course; she spent Christmas at Sandringham, in Norfolk, and summer in Scotland — but Windsor, just 20 miles from the heart of London, was one of her favorite homes. She was not alone in this; the castle has been a favorite with British royalty for nearly 1,000, years and no less than 11 kings and queens have their final resting place there, including the notorious Henry VIII as well as the late queen and her husband.
To trace the story of Windsor castle, we have to begin on a dark October day in the year 1066. That was when William, Duke of Normandy, led an invading army against the English king Harold at a place called Senlac Hill. William’s forces won the battle, Harold was killed and William seized the crown.
In order to secure his hold on his new kingdom, William ordered a ring of castles to be built around London. Each was 20 miles — or a single-day’s march — from the center of the city and they were to be 20 miles apart. Windsor was one of these, strategically placed on a bluff overlooking the river Thames, a very important early medieval highway.
The original castle at Windsor was the standard design at the time. A wooden tower was erected on top of a man-made mound, called a “motte,” and a “bailey,” a small, fortified enclosure, was built alongside it. During the remainder of the 11th century, further baileys were added to the east and west.
William didn’t live at Windsor, but he probably visited it as it overlooked Windsor Forest, which was a royal hunting ground. The same was true of his successors. They preferred the nearby Saxon palace of Edward the Confessor at Old Windsor village and Windsor castle was kept as a protective fortress. The first king to live there was Henry I, who succeeded to the throne in 1100.
Henry’s reign was contested and he may have moved to the castle for security. It is known that he celebrated Whitsun there in 1110 and married Adela of Louvain there in 1121.
Presumably he lived in the keep — the tower on the motte — but this could not have been comfortable as archeologists have found that part of the motte collapsed at this time. This led to the wooden tower being demolished and a new, stone keep being erected with a well, a gateway and a low wall surrounding it.
Following Henry’s death in 1134, there was a long period of civil war in England that was known as the “Anarchy,” and the contenders for the throne were too busy fighting each other to do much to Windsor castle. In 1154, however, King Henry II came to the throne and he seemed to like Windsor.
By this time, the original stone-built keep was showing signs of subsidence and cracks were appearing in its walls. Henry had this keep demolished and replaced it with another, stone-built one, adding extensive stone foundations and moving the walls in, away from the edges of the motte. The wooden outer wall of the castle was also replaced at this time with a stone wall that featured several square towers and the first King’s Gate. Finally, he had the royal apartments rebuilt in stone.
The next century saw the castle besieged in both 1214 and 1216. King John made improvements to the accommodation and used it as a base when forced to sign the Magna Carta, the English Bill of Rights. The next King Henry spent lavishly on the castle. He added a palace for his queen and children, buildings, including a big chapel, for his own use and had the great hall repaired. That hall was destroyed by fire in 1296 but was not replaced.
It was King Edward III who next made extensive changes to the castle. He was born there and spent much of his time within its walls. Between 1350 and 1377, he spent in excess of £51,000 — more than $36 million in today’s money — on improvements and renovations. His changes included a new hall, new gatehouses, the Rose Tower for his personal use and new accommodations for members of his court. He also inaugurated the Order of the Garter, one of the most prestigious orders of chivalry in Europe, and based it at Windsor, where it is still celebrated annually.
Windsor continued to be a favorite residence for monarchs during the ensuing centuries. The present St. George’s Chapel was built starting in 1475, and successive kings and queens carried out repairs and added bits and pieces to the castle. Queen Elizabeth I spent much of her time there and lavished more money on the castle than on any of her other palaces.
Elizabeth’s successors were not so lucky. James I held drunken parties there, but in 1641 the English Civil War began, and his son, King Charles I, was executed and the parliamentary garrison of the castle looted it. Royalty returned in the shape of Charles II and he set about repairing the damage.
It seems that the early Georgian Kings didn’t like the castle. They stayed in London and little was done to maintain it, but King George IV spent around $300 million on restyling and renovations. His successor was Queen Victoria, and she made it her principal residence during her reign. After her husband’s death, she stayed there for many years and was popularly known as “the widow of Windsor.”
During the early 20th century, successive monarchs tended to spend much of their time at Windsor. So much so that, when World War I broke out, the king, George V, changed the royal family’s name from the German Saxe Coburg and Gotha to Windsor. World War II saw the royal family living at the castle throughout the conflict with the king and queen driving into London each day but returning to sleep every evening.
Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne in 1952 and, as I mentioned above, Windsor was her favorite weekend residence. By 1988, many of the royal apartments were tired and showing their age. An extensive program of restoration was begun and, four years later, disaster struck. In November 1992, a fire started in one of the rooms being renovated. It burned for 15 hours, destroyed 9 rooms and damaged up to 100 others. These have now been repaired using money obtained by opening parts of Buckingham Palace to the public and imposing a fee for people entering Windsor Great Park.
With 1,000 years of history and 11 monarchs buried there, Windsor Castle has a reputation for being haunted. Queen Elizabeth II is said to have encountered the shade of Elizabeth I, and both Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn are said to have been seen.
Lori and I visited the castle some years ago. We saw no ghosts, but we did enjoy a visit to an old palace in a beautiful, peaceful setting. One day we hope to go back.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
