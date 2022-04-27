I doubt that there is anyone reading this who hasn’t heard of the Mona Lisa. It’s the most famous, and undoubtedly the most valuable, painting in the world. It was valued at $100 million for insurance purposes way back in 1963, an amount that is the equivalent of nearly $700 million today. The painting is the portrait of a young woman and it was painted on a panel made of white poplar. It was probably started in the year 1503, but it may have been finished as late as 1517. Today it belongs to the French Republic and is on permanent display in the Louvre Museum in Paris.
The painting, with the subject’s enigmatic smile, has intrigued people for generations, but have you ever wondered who was the girl and who painted it? As is traditional, we’ll take the lady first. We know who she was because a note, written in 1503, and discovered in the margin of a book that is in Heidelberg University, tells us that in October of that year, Leonardo da Vinci, the artist, was working on a portrait of Lisa del Giocondo.
We know quite a lot about Lisa. She was born in the city of Florence on June 15, 1479. Her family were ancient, Italian aristocrats who were relatively well off but who had lost much of their wealth and influence over the years. She was the eldest of seven children and was named after her paternal grandmother.
Lisa was just 15 years old when, on March 5, 1495, she married Francesco di Bartolomeo di Zanobi del Giocondo. Francesco was a silk merchant, he was much older than his bride and Lisa was his third wife. She brought him a dowry of 170 florins — quite a modest sum for that time, and that could indicate that, despite their age difference, Francesco and Lisa’s marriage may have been a love match. Whether that is true or not, the couple went on to produce five children. Two of her daughters became Catholic nuns and her husband became a government official in Florence.
Francesco passed away after catching plague in June of 1538. He was said to be almost 80 years old at the time, some 20 years older than Lisa. His love for his younger wife is shown by his will in which he returned her dowry to her, left her various items of jewelry and provided for her comfort for the rest of her life. In the will he said: “Given the affection and love of the testator towards Mona Lisa, his beloved wife; in consideration of the fact that Lisa has always acted with a noble spirit and as a faithful wife; wishing that she shall have all she needs.” Mona was a title, a contraction of the Italian word that means, “My Lady” in English.
There is some doubt about when Lisa passed on. In one story she also caught plague and died on July 15, 1542, but there is an account of their lives in which it is said she lived to be 72 years old, dying in 1551.
At the time Lisa and her family lived there, Florence was a center for art and art appreciation and, just after the birth of their son, Andrea, and the purchase of a new family home, Francesco commissioned a local artist to paint a portrait of his wife. The artist had no source of income at the time and so, in October of 1503, he agreed to take the commission.
That artist obviously was Leonardo da Vinci. Leonardo was born in the town of Vinci, 20 miles from Florence, on April 15, 1452. He was the son of a legal notary and a peasant girl, who were not married. Much of Leonardo’s childhood is unknown. His parents both married other people when he was about a year old and he may have lived with his mother for a while, but later was in the household of his paternal grandfather.
It seems he received only a rudimentary education, learning basic reading, writing and math before his family moved to Florence when he was in his early teens. His artistic talent had probably been recognized by then because, at the age of 14, he went to work for Andrea del Verrocchio, the leading artist of the day. Three years later he became an apprentice and studied with Verrocchio for the next seven years.
During this period Leonardo mixed with other artists who later went on to be famous, men such as Botticelli and Perugino, and he also collaborated on various paintings. There is a story that he painted an angel on Verrocchio’s “Baptism of Christ” and, when the master saw how superior Leonardo’s work was to his own, he put his brushes away and never painted again.
Leonardo qualified as a master in 1472 and spent the next 10 years working on various projects in Florence before moving on to Milan, where he completed commissions for the local duke. He moved back to Florence in 1500 and it was there that he agreed to paint Lisa del Giocondo.
He took the commission, Lisa was in the city and presumably she sat for him, at least while he started the preliminary work of sketching etc.; that being so, you may wonder why the painting isn’t hanging in the house of a descendant of the Giocondo family. The answer seems to be that Leonardo got the chance of a more lucrative commission and put the portrait aside while he carried it out. Why he didn’t finish it at that time isn’t clear, but it seems it wasn’t delivered to the Giocondo family. There are very similar works out there, some showing what appears to be the same girl in a similar pose, so perhaps they got fed up waiting and paid someone else to do it.
Leonardo went back to Milan in 1508, taking the portrait with him, and then he moved on to France where he entered the service of King Francis. Francis seemed to like the artist and the two became friends, with the king rumored to have been present when Leonardo passed away from a stroke on May 2, 1519. It seems that, sometime between beginning the Mona Lisa in 1503 and when he died, he had finished the painting, which was then in the possession of his servant, Andrea Salal, who sold it to King Francis.
Much has happened to the portrait in the 500 years since then. It survived the French revolution, and the Napoleonic era. It was stolen, kept under a bed and then returned, the wood panel cracked and was repaired, and it now hangs behind bulletproof glass in a controlled environment in Paris.
Many years ago, I had the privilege of visiting the Louvre and I remember spending several minutes standing in a crowd of tourists looking at the Mona Lisa behind her glass screen. Her smile is usually described as enigmatic — meaning mysterious or difficult to understand — but I remember wondering if she was smiling that way because she knew something we didn’t know.