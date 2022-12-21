Merry Christmas!
It’s that time of year once more, and for weeks the stores have been full of tinsel, ornaments and gifts. In addition to these, we’ve been enticed with a variety of Christmas trees, wreaths, holly, mistletoe and other greenery. As you will have seen, these offerings have been highlighted by massive displays of one particular plant whose bright green leaves, topped with a plume of brilliant red, and occasionally other colors, is brightening homes, shops and offices all over this country.
That plant, of course, is the poinsettia. It seems to be everywhere at this time of year, in stores, offices and homes, but have you ever wondered where it came from and why we associate it with Christmas?
To find the answer to that, we need to go back to the early 19th century and an extraordinarily well-traveled man named Joel Roberts Poinsett, and, yes, your Christmas decoration is named after him.
His story begins on March 2, 1779, when he was born in Charleston, South Carolina. His father was a rich physician, Elisha Poinsett, and his mother’s maiden name was Katherine Ann Roberts. Joel didn’t stay in the south. He was initially educated in Connecticut and then crossed the Atlantic to attend the University of Edinburgh, where he studied languages, the law and military affairs.
He returned to his family in Charleston at the age of 21 with an ambition to become a soldier. His father was firmly set against the idea, though, and instead, he arranged for him to study the law under one of Charleston’s top lawyers, Henry William DeSaussure. Young Joel had other ideas, however. He didn’t want to be a lawyer so, the following year he persuaded his parents to let him go on a tour of Europe. They agreed, but when he left DeSaussure gave him a list of law books he might want to read in case he changed his mind.
Poinsett left America in 1801 to begin his tour and it was two years before he returned. During that time, he visited many European countries and met several important and influential people including a former French Finance Minister and Robert Livingston, the United States Minister to France. He was in Munich and his tour wasn’t complete in December of 1803 when he received notification that his father had passed away and his sister, Susan, was seriously ill.
In those days of sailing ships it took time to cross the Atlantic but Poinsett took passage immediately. He had missed his father’s funeral by months but his sister was still hanging on. He arranged to take her on a sea voyage to New York in the hope that it would revive her, but she, too, passed away and as the sole heir he inherited the equivalent of around $2.4 million in today’s money.
With his new wealth, Poinsett returned to Europe and specifically to Russia. Here he so impressed the Czar and Czarina that he was allowed to take a tour of much of the empire. On his return to Moscow he was offered a colonelcy in the Russian army but news was coming of the likely outbreak of war with Britain and he was anxious to return to the United States.
He didn’t stay home for long. His extensive travels and the contacts he’d made with politicians and royalty brought him to the attention of the White House and from 1810 to 1814 President James Madison appointed him as a special agent in South America. While he was there he was made a general in the army of Chile, led a charge against Spanish royalists at the battle of San Carlos and made a treaty with a Junta in Argentine that allowed some American goods into the country free of import duty.
Poinsett returned home late in 1815, but was still very much involved in South American politics, particularly Chilean independence from Spain. He worked had to find support for the revolutionaries as well as undertaking a tour of some of the United States. On his return to South Carolina, he was elected to serve in the State Legislature, an appointment which caused him to turn down the position of Special Envoy to South America that was offered by President James Monroe. It was a wise move because in 1820 he was elected to represent his state in Congress, a position which enabled him to advocate federally funded communications improvements and a strong army and navy.
He didn’t last long in Congress. In 1822, his abilities were recognized, and he was appointed Special Envoy to Mexico, a position that became Minister Plenipotentiary in 1825. Here he offered support for the government of the newly independent country, signed treaties giving preferential treatment for American goods and attempted to purchase Texas and other Mexican states for a million dollars. As usual, Poinsett toured the country and, while staying near Taxco de Alarcón, south of the capital, he came across a weed that was growing freely. These weeds could grow to as much as 13 feet tall and, struck by their red tops, Poinsett asked about them.
In Mexico they have nativity scenes at Christmas and people bring gifts for the baby Jesus. Local tradition says that there once was a poor girl named Pepita who had no gift to bring and so she picked a bouquet of roadside weeds. The story goes that she was embarrassed that she had nothing else to give but, impressed by her piety, the Lord smiled on her and turned the tops of the plants a brilliant red. Impressed by the story and the plant, Poinsett sent cuttings and seeds back to the United States, and the rest is history.
By 1836 the plant was being grown in several states and was widely called after its finder. It has been an ever-expanding market all over the country ever since. Today there are more than 100 varieties of Poinsettia, and it is estimated that over 100 million of these plants will be sold this year.
So, what happened to the man who discovered them? He returned home in 1830, served again in his home state’s legislature and was United States Secretary of War from 1837 to 41, during which time he reorganized the army and helped western expansion. He passed away after a bout of pneumonia on Dec. 12, 1861, a day that is now officially National Poinsettia Day, and left behind a legacy in the plants he brought back, which no doubt are adorning many of your homes.
I hope you all enjoy a wonderful Christmas.