The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Merry Christmas!

It’s that time of year once more, and for weeks the stores have been full of tinsel, ornaments and gifts. In addition to these, we’ve been enticed with a variety of Christmas trees, wreaths, holly, mistletoe and other greenery. As you will have seen, these offerings have been highlighted by massive displays of one particular plant whose bright green leaves, topped with a plume of brilliant red, and occasionally other colors, is brightening homes, shops and offices all over this country.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek

@hotmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.