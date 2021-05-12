Last week, May 5, marked the 200th anniversary of the death of a man on the tiny, South Atlantic island of St. Helena. He was just 51 years old and had been born on another island, thousands of miles from where he died. That island was Corsica, in the Mediterranean, and it was taken over by France in 1769, the year he was born. His parents were both descended from minor Italian noble families, although his father worked as an attorney. He was their fourth child. They baptized him into the Catholic faith with the name Napoleon Bonaparte and he was destined to change the world.
His parents were both Corsican Nationalists who wanted independence from France and as a child he spoke Corsican and Italian. He only began learning French when he moved to a religious school on the French mainland in 1779 and, although he mastered the language, he never lost his Corsican accent. He didn’t stay at the religious school long, moving to a military school in the north of France after only a few months. Here he was mocked and bullied because of his accent and his way of speaking and so he devoted himself to his studies.
His tutors reported that he was excellent at math and good at geography and history and, for a brief time, he had aspirations to become a writer. He wrote a history of Corsica and even managed a romantic novella, but he was destined for other things.
Napoleon graduated at the age of 15 in 1784 and immediately moved to Paris, where he joined the Ecole Militaire to train to be an artillery officer. It was at this time that his father died at the age of 38 and, because money was tight, he was forced to do the two-year course in one year.
He graduated and received a commission as a second lieutenant in an artillery regiment in 1785, serving with them until the French Revolution broke out in 1789. He was still in favor of Corsican independence at that time, and was granted permission to return to Corsica.
Here he spent the next couple of years fighting a three-way war with revolutionaries, royalists and Corsican nationalists. In 1792, Corsica declared independence and asked the British for help. By this time, Napoleon had been promoted to captain and had come around to believing in the revolution, so he, and his family, had to flee to southern France.
In 1793, he published a pamphlet praising the new French Republic, and that earned him recognition and an appointment as artillery commander at the siege of Toulon, which was occupied by the British. The siege was not going well, but Napoleon devised and led a plan to capture the forts overlooking the town. The plan succeeded, the British left and Napoleon received a bayonet wound in the thigh but was promoted to brigadier general at the age of 24.
When he recovered, he was appointed to the army in Italy where he won more victories, but in 1795, he was appointed to the Army of the West, a demotion to the infantry that he refused to accept. Instead he was removed from the list of general officers and stationed in Paris. It appeared his meteoric rise was over but, in October, a royalist revolution began and the mob gathered to attack the government. Napoleon was hastily called on to take command of the defenses, he arranged a battery of cannon and fired on the advancing crowds, killing 1,400 and breaking the revolt with what was called a “whiff of grapeshot.” Once again, Napoleon was a star and was given command of the Army of Italy.
This appointment was a huge success. He won 18 battles, captured 150,000 prisoners and 500 cannon, as well as forcing Austria out of the war. Once again, he was a hero, and it was at this time he began to delve into politics. Initially he planned an invasion of Britain but decided the navy wasn’t strong enough, so he opted to invade Egypt instead in order to disrupt Britain’s eastern trade routes.
Despite achieving several victories on land, the invasion wasn’t a success and the French fleet was virtually wiped out by the Royal Navy. Napoleon returned to France where, in November 1799, he led a coup that overthrew the government. Following this he had himself appointed as “First Consul” in a rigged election. It was a start and he secured his position by a lightning campaign in Italy that devastated the Austrians.
He capped this by negotiating a peace treaty after 10 years of war and was voted Consul for life. The peace was brief, but during it two important things happened: The first was that the Caribbean island of Saint-Domingue achieved independence as modern day Haiti and, in need of money, Napoleon sold the Louisiana Territory to the United States for less than 3 cents per acre.
He had enemies in France and, in 1804, there were at least two attempts to assassinate him. The exiled royalists were blamed and, in order to establish a different regime, a referendum was held that resulted in 99% of the voters electing him as emperor. On Dec. 2, 1804, the lawyer’s son from Corsica who had wanted independence from France and who spoke with a foreign accent was crowned as Emperor of the French by the Pope in the cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris.
He wasn’t left to rule in peace. Britain and various European nations formed alliances, and, for the next 10 years, there was war. At its height, the French Empire stretched from the Straits of Gibraltar and the tip of Italy to the borders of Russia, but by 1814 it was over and Napoleon was exiled to the island of Elba in the Mediterranean. It seemed his reign was finished, but he escaped from there and was welcomed by the people back in France. It was only a brief resurgence. On June 18, 1815, he fought his last battle at Waterloo and was exiled once more. This time to St. Helena.
This was where he died, six years later — poisoned, some say, by the British, by royalist assassins or even by a jealous husband. It is almost certain the rumors were wrong and he died of stomach cancer, but whatever the cause, he left behind a legacy that is not forgotten. He made kings and princes, doubled the size of the United States and his regime wrote the civil code that is still in use in France and in many countries around the world today. His body was eventually returned to France, and last Wednesday the President of the Republic paid homage to the man who made himself emperor.