On the banks of the River Ammer in the mountainous district of Bavaria, a province in Southern Germany, lies the Alpine town of Oberammergau. It’s an old settlement, first founded by Celts who fought the Romans in the area, it still has traces of occupation going back to at least the 14th century. Despite its long history, it’s never been a very big place, however. Today the population is around 5,000, making it smaller than our own city of Hurricane. The town is well known in Germany for the quality of the woodcarvings produced there and also for its pretty, painted houses and frescoes.
There is a NATO military training school in the town and it attracts a good number of tourists every year but, when every 10th year comes around, the number of people visiting it soars to around half a million, most of whom come in the summer months to see a play, stay just two or three days and then move on.
You may wonder why this influx of tourists happens once a decade and, in order to find the answer, we have to go back almost 400 years to a time when the world was also ravaged by a pandemic.
It was the year 1633 and Bubonic Plague was carving a devastating path through Europe. The story goes that in an attempt to avoid the sickness the people of Oberammergau tried to quarantine themselves but their efforts were in vain. It seems that one of the villagers, a man named Kasper Schisler, sneaked out to visit his family and to work in a nearby village. When he returned home on Sept. 25, 1633, Schisler brought the plague back with him. The villagers began to get sick and, over the next 33 days, around 80 of them died. This was devastating for the community because the number accounted for nearly half of the town’s population at that time.
The survivors got together at the village church and together they pledged that, if God would spare those that were left, every year they would perform a passion play, depicting the later stages of the life, and the death and resurrection, of Jesus Christ, as a way of giving thanks for their salvation. The legend goes on to say that from that day on no one in the town died of the plague.
The villagers kept their word. The next year, 1634, they performed their passion play in the village church. They repeated it the following year and then every year until 1674; after that it was performed every 10 years, beginning in 1680. Word spread quickly, people came from other towns and villages to watch it and soon the audience was too large for the tiny parish church. That year the play was moved outside, to the churchyard where it was performed in front of the graves of those who had died in the plague. Still its fame grew and by 1674 seats were provided for the audience but still they spilled over and so, within a few years, the performance was moved to a nearby field.
Admission was charged for the first time in 1790, but that did not deter people from coming; the audience continued to grow and a permanent stage was built in 1815 only to be redesigned 15 years later. The performance was still in the open air and subject to the Alpine weather, but the number of visitors continued to rise and by the end of the 19th century a permanent theatre had been built that could seat up to 4,000 people.
The play the villagers performed depicts the life and death by crucifixion of Jesus, beginning with his last visit to Jerusalem on Palm Sunday. There are currently 16 separate acts and a prelude in the performance and, in the nearly 400 years since it was first staged, the play has been revised several times, especially in the past few decades. Running times have varied over the years. The performance in 1930 is said to have begun at 8 in the morning and ran until 5 that evening, with an intermission for a meal break. By comparison, the 2010 version started at 2:30 in the afternoon and finished at 10 that night, again with a break halfway. That year it was staged on 102 consecutive days, beginning on May 15 and continuing until Oct. 3.
The play is usually performed in years whose number ends in zero, and it should have been staged two years ago but COVID-19 intervened and it was postponed until this year instead. It involves more than 2,000 people, including performers, stagehands, technicians and a variety of musicians and choristers, with all of those taking part being residents of Oberammergau. The performance is in a variety of styles, with drama, musical sections, singing and scenes where actors remain stationary, depicting tableaus from the old testament, whilst a narrator gives a description of what they are portraying..
The play has been performed in the town since 1634. As stated above, it wasn’t staged in 2020 because of the pandemic but it is being performed currently and is set to continue in future years, the next being scheduled for 2030. What is less certain is the legend of how it started.
There is no record of anyone named Kasper Schisler living in the village and the written accounts of the plague show that it actually began in Oberammergau in September of 1632 and lasted through to March of 1633. Unfortunately, for the first hundred years after the performances began, it was described solely via oral history, only being written down for the first time in 1733. It is probable that names, dates and years were misquoted in the early years and the town is now saying that Kasper came there for a church festival in September of 1632, not 1633 as the legend says. I guess we’ll never know the whole story, but whatever its origins, if you ever get the opportunity to visit Europe, the passion play is definitely well worth seeing.