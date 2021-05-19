During the Second World War, German forces occupied much of Europe, from Norway in the north to the Spanish border in the south and from the west coast eastward to include parts of Russia. As the occupying force, they used foreign workers to do forced labor and took many of the natural resources from the various countries they’d invaded.
They also took something else. They organized the systematic looting of many of the continent’s treasures and even had military units known as Kunstschutz, whose sole task was to seize books, paintings, porcelain, religious artifacts and other art treasures.
Herman Goering, the head of Germany’s air force, was a major collector of other people’s property. He had the items that had been seized assembled in a museum in Paris so he could choose what he wanted and, at the end of the war, he was found to be in possession of more than 2,000 stolen art treasures from all over the continent. One thing he didn’t seize, however, was probably the oddest thing looted by the Germans during the war.
They stole a whole room; not just the contents, but the room itself.
It was not just an ordinary room, of course. It was called the “Amber Room” and before the Germans took it, it was in the Catherine Palace of Tsarskoye Selo, which is near to St. Petersburg in Russia.
Those who saw it described it as a priceless work of art. It had statues of angels and children, intricate carvings and many mirrors, but its most extraordinary feature were the wall panels that were made of amber, studded with gemstones and backed with gold leaf that together weighed nearly a thousand pounds.
Amber, of course, is the fossilized resin of trees. It sometimes contains the bodies of preserved insects and it is the stuff they were supposed to have got dinosaur DNA from in the Jurassic Park movies. In Europe, it has been considered to be a gemstone for many centuries. The room that contained so much of it was called the “Eighth Wonder of the World” and its estimated value at today’s prices could be somewhere in excess of $500 million.
The room wasn’t built in the Catherine Palace. It was originally designed by a German sculptor named Andreas Schuler and construction began in the year 1701 in the new Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin, Germany. The palace was commissioned by Sophie Charlotte, the wife of Friedrich I, Elector of Brandenburg who later became Friedrich I, King of Prussia. The Amber Room was constructed by a Dane, Gottfried Wolfram, who was a renowned craftsman in the use of amber.
Sophie never saw the room she’d authorized because she died before it was completed in 1710. Her husband followed her in February 1713 and he was succeeded by his son, Frederick William II, who, it seems, had little interest in art. That being so, when Peter the Great of Russia visited Berlin to discuss a peace treaty between their countries and admired the amber room, William II gave it to him as a gift to seal the treaty.
The room was dismantled and transported to Russia in 18 large, wooden crates. Once there it was reassembled in the Winter House in the new city of St. Petersburg. Forty years later the then Czarina, Elizabeth, liked it so much she had it moved again, this time to the Catherine Palace where it was re-installed and made larger, using more amber panels that were brought from Berlin.
That’s where the room remained for nearly 200 years but then, in June of 1941, Germany invaded Russia. The Germans advanced quickly, and it was soon apparent that they would take St. Petersburg. The people who were running the Catherine Palace at that time tried to dismantle the room, but some of the wood was old and dry and parts of it started to crumble so, instead of taking it apart, they pasted wallpaper over the panels in an effort to hide them.
The Germans knew the room was there and were not fooled. They said it had been made in Germany, by Germans and it should be taken back to Germany. It took them just 36 hours to find and dismantle it. Packed into 27 crates it was then transported back to Germany where it was reassembled at Königsberg castle museum. Here it stayed for the next two years until, towards the end of 1943 the Soviet Red Army was advancing and the museum’s director was ordered to dismantle the room, put it into crates and transport it to somewhere safe away from the approaching enemy.
This is where the story becomes confused. In the middle of the following year the RAF staged a bombing raid that destroyed the museum and much of the city. Later, Russian artillery bombarded what was left of the castle and, when the allies looked for the amber room at the end of the war it was nowhere to be found.
So, what happened to it? It is hard to believe that no attempt was made to save it or that dozens of crates containing tons of amber could be completely destroyed and there are several theories about its fate. Some experts say it was moved and has remained hidden ever since the war, while others say the 1944 bombing raid or the Soviet shells destroyed it, but it seems strange that nothing was left. Another theory is that it was loaded aboard a ship, the Wilhelm Gustloff, which left port and was promptly sunk by a Russian submarine, resulting in nearly 10,000 casualties, the largest loss of life in any single ship sinking ever.
Another theory is that Joseph Stalin had it moved before the war and what the Germans took was a copy. There is no way of proving that now, but there is a copy in existence today. In 1979 the Soviet authorities decided to build a replica. It took Russian and German artists and craftsmen 24 years to complete but, at the 300th anniversary of the founding of St. Petersburg, it was dedicated by Vladimir Putin and the German Chancellor, Gerhard Schroder. It can be seen today at the Catherine Palace in St. Petersburg.