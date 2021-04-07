For 16 days, beginning on July 23, millions of people around the world will be glued to their TVs watching the Olympic Games from Tokyo. These games will be unusual for several reasons, the main one being that their official title is the 2020 games and they are being held a year late because of the world-wide pandemic.
For the same reason, no spectators from abroad will be allowed into Japan; only local residents can watch, they must wear masks and they are not allowed to cheer or shout. All athletes and officials are also subject to strict restrictions on their movements and they have to undergo rigorous COVID testing.
Despite these restrictions, more than 11,000 athletes from 206 countries will be taking part in the games, including 10 “refugee” and one “independent” athlete. They will participate in 339 events staged at 37 different venues.
That’s a little different to the original Olympics, which were held in Greece, traditionally starting in the year 776 BC. The first few games began with a foot race and gradually other events were added. Traditionally all the participants were free born Greek men who took part in the nude. These games were held at four-year intervals for more than 1,100 years until all pagan events were banned by the Roman Emperor, Theodosius I.
Various versions of the games continued to be held at places in the Greek world, but they gradually declined. For more than a thousand years, there were no Olympics but then, in the 17th century, there was a renewed interest in Britain. From 1612 to 1642 a lawyer named Robert Dover organized a series of sporting events near the village of Chipping Camden in Gloucestershire that he called the “Cotswold Olimpick Games.”
A hundred and fifty years later, Revolutionary France staged what they termed “L’Olympiade de la Republique,” which featured several of the sports of the Ancient Greek games and which brought the metric system into sports.
The Swedes got in on the act in 1834, 1836 and 1843 when Gustav Schartau organized “Olympiska spelen,” events watched by up to 25,000 people. Then along came Doctor William Penny Brookes, who lived in the small town of Much Wenlock, in Shropshire, England. Wishing to “Promote the moral, physical and intellectual improvement of the inhabitants of the town,” the doctor proposed a series of games that were held in October of 1850. These first games featured several athletic events but also included soccer, cricket, bicycle races on penny farthing bikes and odd events such as a “blindfold wheelbarrow” race and a race strictly for old women, the prize for which was a pound of tea.
This organizing of the first Much Wenlock games is significant in the history of the modern Olympics. The games were held annually and continue to the present time. In 1860 Dr. Brookes’ society changed its name to the Wenlock Olympian Society and in 1861 they staged the Shropshire Olympic Games.
Around this time John Hulley and Charles Melly held a Grand Olympic Festival in the city of Liverpool. These were the first international and strictly amateur games and later Dr. Brookes, Hulley and E.G. Ravenstein founded the National Olympian Society. A year later, in 1886, Britain’s first National Olympic games were held in London.
The British were not the only ones interested in reviving the ancient Olympics. In Greece Evangelos Zappas wrote to the King, George I, offering to fund a permanent restoration of the games. Zappas paid for the first games held in Athens in 1859 and then organized the restoration of the ancient Panathanaic Stadium in the hope that all future Olympic games would be held there.
That stadium held games in 1870 and 1875, with over 30,000 people attending the first of these events.
Interest in staging the Olympics was growing in several countries toward the end of the 19th century and then, in 1890, a Frenchman, Baron Pierre de Coubertin, was invited to the Much Wenlock games. De Coubertin was an educator who was passionate about promoting athletics. He’d visited Britain several times and had made trips here, to the USA, including a visit to Yale University in 1889, to view athletic programs.
He was encouraged in his work by the French government and, at a meeting of athletic societies in Paris in 1892, he suggested reviving the ancient Olympics. Encouraged by the way his suggestion was received he organized a conference in 1894 that was attended by 79 delegates from twelve countries.
The conference was a success. It not only resulted in the formation of the first International Olympic Committee but also decided that the games would be held every four years and that, despite de Coubertin’s desire for them to be held in Paris, the initial revival would be in the home of the Olympics, Athens. It was proposed that the first games would be held in 1900 but, after discussion, it was decided that interest would wain if they waited that long and so they settled on 1896 instead.
Those games were a huge success. More than 60,000 people watched the opening ceremony featuring 280 athletes, all of whom were male, from 12 different countries, eleven of them in Europe and the other being the USA. Hungary was the only country to send a national team with all the other athletes being enthusiastic amateurs. They competed in 43 different events over ten days beginning on April 6th. And the events included the first marathon, run over the traditional route from the village of Marathon to Athens, and won by a Greek.
Prizes were presented by the King of Greece and consisted of a wreath fashioned from olive leaves from Olympia together, initially, with a silver medal for the winners and a copper one for second place. These were later upgraded to gold and silver with a bronze given to third place. The USA topped the gold medal table with 11 but came second to Greece in the overall medals with 20 as opposed to the Greek’s 47. Britain managed just two gold and seven medals overall.
Having seen his dream of reviving the Olympics succeed de Coubertin wasn’t finished with the event. The second games were held in Paris, he served on the Olympic Committee for the next 30 years, wrote the Olympic Charter, the Athletes Oath and the guidelines for the opening and closing ceremonies. When he passed away from a heart attack in 1927 by his own request his heart was interred in Olympia in Greece where it remains today in a monument commemorating the Olympic revival and those first games in 1896.
