The recent death of Queen Elizabeth and the accession of King Charles to the throne mean that the British royal family have been in the news a lot lately. It seems that, these days, that is not so very unusual. With the passing of Prince Philip, the Queen’s consort, the misdemeanors of Prince Andrew, his subsequent demotion and the constant attention to the doings of Princes William, Harry and their families, it seems the spotlight is always on them. Their family have been a focus of attention for many generations, but occasionally, there has been one member of that elite group who has deliberately been kept out of public scrutiny.
One such was a prince whose tragic passing occurred 103 years ago this year. Prince John Charles Francis of Wales is practically unheard of today, yet when he was born on July 12, 1905, at the royal family’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk he was a great-grandson of Queen Victoria, grandson of King Edward VII and sixth in line to succeed to the throne of what was then the British Empire.
John was an unusual name for a member of the royal family. There had been a previous Prince John, brother of Richard I, known as the Lionheart. He had succeeded to the throne at the turn of the 13th century, but he wasn’t the warrior his brother was. He was renowned for having lost many of England’s possessions in France, losing the crown jewels when his baggage train was washed away, going to war with his own barons, being forced to sign the English Bill of Rights known as Magna Carta and allegedly dying of overeating.
Despite this precedent, Prince John was baptized in August of 1905 with one king, two princes, two dukes and a duchess among his godparents. Although he was a younger son at the time it appeared that he would have a long and privileged life ahead of him.
Known as Johnnie to his family, the young prince spent his early years with his four older brothers and his sister at Sandringham where he’d been born. Initially he was described as a “large and handsome” baby but, by the time he was 4 years old it had become apparent that there was something different about Prince John.
He had an engaging character but he was also described as being “painfully slow.” Historians now think that he was probably suffering from autism or learning difficulties, and shortly after his 4th birthday he suffered an epileptic seizure. It was the first of many such episodes and, in addition to his illness, the prince was said to just not know how to behave.
He made witty remarks, dressed up and disturbed important functions and played pranks on people. Some of these were harmless such as putting glue on door handles, while others seemed more malicious such as his trick of putting thumb tacks on seats and cushions for his family to sit on. It wasn’t that he was a naughty child, it was just that he didn’t understand that he should not do certain things.
His seizures became more frequent and his erratic behavior more unpredictable as time passed. He was almost 6 years old when his grandfather passed away and his father became King George V, yet he did not attend the coronation ceremony with the rest of the family on June 22, 1911. The official explanation for this was that doing so was thought to be too risky for his health. There were those though that said he was not there because the new King and Queen feared any incident involving him would damage the royals’ reputation.
At the age of 7 it was announced that he would not be attending a prep school like the rest of his siblings and it was not known whether he would attend school at all.
Nevertheless, Prince John continued to be seen with the rest of the royal family at public events for the next five years, by which time his seizures were occurring more and more frequently and were now prolonged and severe. Soon after this the Great War started, his parents were away on official duties, his elder brothers were in the military and his other siblings were at school, so Prince John was left in the care of a nanny.
By this time he was appearing less and less frequently in public and, in 1916, he and his nanny were sent to live at Wood Farm, a five-bedroomed cottage on the coast two miles from the royal residence at Sandringham.
Here all attempts to tutor the prince stopped because of his lack of learning. Instead he took to maintaining his grandmother, Queen Alexandra’s, garden at Sandringham and keeping chickens, activities that he is said to have enjoyed. There were no more pictures of him and his grandmother wrote that he was feeling lonely because of the absence of his family. For that reason his mother, Queen Mary, went against royal protocol and allowed local children to be brought in to play with him.
One of these was a girl called Winifred Thomas, the niece of the keeper of the royal stables, and the two became good friends, spending many hours together walking, playing in the woods and tending to the garden.
The war ended in November of 1918 and that Christmas the family gathered at Sandringham. Prince John attended but then returned to his home at Wood Farm. By this time his seizures were very frequent and very severe and for this reason he wasn’t allowed to spend a lot of time with his siblings as the attacks upset them. He was at Wood Farm on Jan. 18, 1919 when he had a particularly bad attack. He was put to bed and, at 5:30 p.m. he passed away in his sleep. He was a tall, muscular boy of just 13.
In modern times maladies such as those suffered by Prince John can be treated to a large extent. Perhaps, if treatment had been available at the start of the 20th century, his illness could have been controlled and he might have grown up to adulthood. If he had, we can only wonder what part he might have played in the royal family during the 20th century. That was not to be, however, and poor young Prince John was quietly forgotten until today he is almost lost to history.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
