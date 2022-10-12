The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The recent death of Queen Elizabeth and the accession of King Charles to the throne mean that the British royal family have been in the news a lot lately. It seems that, these days, that is not so very unusual. With the passing of Prince Philip, the Queen’s consort, the misdemeanors of Prince Andrew, his subsequent demotion and the constant attention to the doings of Princes William, Harry and their families, it seems the spotlight is always on them. Their family have been a focus of attention for many generations, but occasionally, there has been one member of that elite group who has deliberately been kept out of public scrutiny.

One such was a prince whose tragic passing occurred 103 years ago this year. Prince John Charles Francis of Wales is practically unheard of today, yet when he was born on July 12, 1905, at the royal family’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk he was a great-grandson of Queen Victoria, grandson of King Edward VII and sixth in line to succeed to the throne of what was then the British Empire.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.