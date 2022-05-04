I guess most people know something about the legend of King Arthur. It’s been told and retold for almost a thousand years, and there are numerous books and movies based on it. It’s a good story that had its beginnings in English and Welsh folk tales. These say that Arthur was supposed to have been a British warrior leader who fought against Saxon invaders in the 5th or 6th centuries, with the earliest mention of him coming from Welsh and Breton poems and stories. A man called Geoffrey of Monmouth first depicted him as a King of Britain in the 12th century and in his tale he included Uther Pendragon, Arthur’s father, Merlin and Guinevere, the king’s wife. It was a French writer, Chrétien de Troyes, who added Lancelot and the quest for the Holy Grail to the story.
Of course, part of every story about Arthur and his knights of the Round Table is the tale of how he became king in the first place. There are various versions, but the most common one says that the sword, Excalibur, appeared in an anvil on a rock, perhaps in London or in southeast England. Merlin is said to have foretold that the sword could only be drawn from the stone by “the true king of all England” and many knights and nobles tried to free it but all failed. Then along came Arthur, a mere squire to Sir Kay, and he drew it easily to became king.
It is a typical folktale involving elements of magic and divine intervention, but what if I told you that the story may actually be based on a true sword in a stone, a sword that still exists and that comes, not from Britain, but from faraway Italy?
Once again the story is from the 12th century. It involves a man called Galgano Guidotti who was born in the small Tuscan town of Chiursdino some time in the year 1148. His father was Guido Guidotti and he was of noble birth. This was a time when there were a lot of small city states in Europe that were always fighting each other. As the son of a noble, Galgano trained in the use of weapons from an early age and grew up to be a soldier.
He became a knight and it seems he was an arrogant and ruthless warrior with a vicious temper who led a worldly life until he was 32 years old. It was then that he had a dream in which the archangel Michael is said to have appeared to him.
The angel apparently told Galgano to follow him and promised to show the knight the way to God. Galgano was a brave man and, in his dream, he followed the angel along a steep and treacherous path until they reached a place called Monte Siepi. There they stopped near a circular church outside of which he found the 12 apostles were gathered. They told him he needed to give up his wicked ways but, after he awoke, Galgano dismissed the vision as just a dream.
A few days later, however, his horse reared and threw him and the legend says as he lay on the ground he felt as if he was being lifted up and transported back to Monte Siepi. There he again saw the round church and the apostles, this time with Jesus and his mother, Mary, also there. A voice told Galgano that he had to give up all worldly pleasures.
There are two versions of what happened next. In the first, Galgano replied to the voice that giving up all his pleasures would be harder than splitting rocks with a sword. To prove his point, he drew his sword and hit the nearest rock. To his astonishment, the sword plunged straight into the rock and stayed there.
The second version says that Galgano was convinced by the voice and, to show his new belief he wanted to make a cross but he had no wood so he drew his sword and tried to push it in to the rocky ground. Once again it hit a rock, went straight into it and stayed there, with the hilt forming a cross.
Whichever version you favor, it is said that no one could remove the sword and that Galgano never left the mountain again. He gave up everything, lived the rest of his life as a hermit and died in the year 1181.
Three years later, a round chapel was built over his grave, large numbers of pilgrims began to come and miracles were claimed. Cistercian monks came to the mountain and, by the year 1220, they had built San Galgano Abbey on the slopes below his resting place. He was recognized as a saint and the ruins of his chapel are still there on the mountain.
The abbey built by the Cistercians is now ruined too but, set into the floor of the Rotunda at Monte Siepi, protected by armored glass, there is a sharp rock and, sticking out of it, is the handle and first few inches of a sword.
Over the centuries the skeptical have dismissed the sword in the stone as a fake, manufactured perhaps by the monks, in order to lure pilgrims to the shrine in the hope of receiving donations. You may agree with this but, in 2001, Luigi Garlaschelli, a researcher from the Department of Geology at the University of Padua tested the sword. His report confirmed that it is a complete blade, with the lower part hidden inside the stone. It is of a style that was common in the early 12th century and the metal was tested and proved to be from that era. Ground penetrating radar was used and revealed that beneath the stone there is a cavity that is about the right size for a grave.
The story of Saint Galgano would have spread rapidly among the religious communities in early medieval Europe. It is said to have occurred around the time that the tales of King Arthur were being written and so it is possible that, after hearing about it, the men writing the tales of King Arthur adapted it and absorbed it into the legend. If so, that could mean that Excalibur is still there, stuck in a rock on an Italian hillside just waiting for a hero to draw it from the stone.