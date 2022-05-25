Would it surprise any of you to know that one of America’s most disastrous shipwrecks and, what is possibly our greatest treasure hoard, have their roots near to us in our landlocked neighbor, Ohio?
The story begins way back in 1857 with a bank, the Ohio Life Insurance and Trust Company, which was based in Cincinnati, but which also had offices in New York. The company was started in 1830 and, while the Crimean War raged in Europe from 1854-56, it invested heavily in farm exports. When the war ended, many thousands of men were released from their countries’ armies and returned to working the land. As a consequence, the demand for American farm products fell dramatically and their value plummeted. It seems the bank was over-extended in its investments and, in 1857, it failed and was forced to close its New York offices.
You may wonder what the failure of a bank has to do with a shipwreck. Well, the answer to that is that other banks and financial institutions felt the repercussions of the Ohio Life’s failure. People were nervous about their savings and investments, and it was feared that there might be a general run on all the banks. Worried about the jittery market, a number of them got together and arranged for a large amount of gold from the California goldfields to be transported to New York via Panama in order to bolster their reserves.
The precious metal was gathered and loaded on to a ship, the SS Central America, a 280-foot long, side-wheel paddle steamer, at the port of Colón, in Panama. The ship left there on Sept. 3, 1857, under the command of William Lewis Herndon. The U S government appointed naval officers to command mail steamers at that time and Herndon was a distinguished U S Navy Commander whose daughter, Ellen, would later become the wife of future president Chester A. Arthur. In addition to the 9.1 metric tons of gold, worth nearly $765 million at today’s prices, the Central America also carried 474 passengers and a crew of 101 souls.
All went well at first. The ocean was smooth, the ship made good time and called at Havana, in Cuba, before heading north again. She’d got as far as the coast of the Carolinas on Sept. 9 when disaster struck. The skies darkened, the wind got up and the waves mounted. Before Commander Herndon could do anything about it, he found his ship was in the path of a hurricane. For two days, the Central America battled the weather, but by the 11th, it was obvious that she was doomed. Her sails were torn into tatters by the 105 mph winds, she was taking in water from the mountainous, crashing waves, and her boiler, which powered the ship’s pumps, was failing.
Her fate was sealed when heavy seas tore through the seal between the shaft driving the paddle wheels and the hull and water poured in. The boiler room was flooded and so the pumps stopped working. There was no power to the paddle wheels, it was impossible for the crew to keep her head into the wind and, driven by the wind, she began to go down by the stern.
Commander Herndon flew the ship’s flag upside down, a generally accepted signal that she was in distress and needed help and he ordered a bucket line of both passengers and crew to be formed in an effort to bail out the ailing craft. They fought all night and, in the early hours, the ship passed into the relative calm of the eye of the hurricane. Attempts were made to relight the boiler fires, but these failed and then the ship moved back into the ferocity of the storm.
As daylight came, two ships were seen. One, the brig Marine, maneuvered as close as her captain dared and Central America managed to launch several lifeboats. 153 of the passengers, almost all women and children, were rescued in this way. An additional 50 people were plucked from the ocean by the Norwegian bark Ellen and a final three were found in a drifting lifeboat a week later.
The force of the storm forced Central America and her rescuers apart and the ship finally sank at 8 o’clock that evening, taking the gold and rest of her crew and passengers down into the depths.
The loss of so much gold helped to bring about the very thing the banks had been seeking to avoid. Called the Great Panic of 1857, there was a run on the banks that caused a nationwide financial crisis which was also felt across the rest of the world.
There was nothing that could be done about the treasure lying on the sea bed when the Central America went down but, as 20th century technology improved, several expeditions set out to look for it. Coincidentally, it was an Ohio-based company, the Columbus-America Discovery Group, who were successful. In 1988, 131 years almost to the day after she sank, Central America was discovered by an underwater, remotely operated vehicle. Large amounts of the golden cargo were found and successfully brought to the surface, including an 80-pound ingot that later sold for $8 million.
The recovery led to an immediate scramble for the possession of the gold. Thirty-nine insurance companies claimed they had paid out for its loss in 1857 and so they said it was now rightfully theirs, the salvage company said it had been abandoned and so they should keep it. The insurers sued and, in 1996 a court awarded 92% of the value of the gold to the salvage group.
You may think that was the end of the saga, but a man named Tommy Gregory Thompson led the salvage operation and, in the early 2000s, he was sued by some investors who had provided funds for his expedition and also by members of his crew who claimed they had not been paid. Thompson disappeared in 2012 but was arrested in Florida by US Marshals in 2015. He was ordered by the courts to reveal the whereabouts of the recovered gold but said he didn’t know where it was. As of today, litigation is still going on and attempts are underway to recover more of the ship’s precious cargo.