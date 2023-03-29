The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Many years ago, before I came to this country from England, my family and I took a vacation to California. We landed in Los Angeles and set about doing the usual tourist things, visiting Beverley Hills, Disneyland, the Hollywood sign, Rodeo Drive etc. We had a good time, but I have to say that L.A. is not my favorite city because, despite it being July, the weather was cold and damp, everywhere was crowded and the local traffic was horrendous. Given that, this was not the best part of our trip, but we then went on to San Diego, which I really liked before we moved north to San Francisco.

Now this is a city I could visit again. We ate succulent seafood on Fisherman’s Wharf, visited Pier 39 and had our pictures taken on the Golden Gate Bridge. I enjoyed this part of the vacation and one of the highlights for me was a visit to a small island just 1.25 miles off shore from the city. That island, of course, was Alcatraz, locally nicknamed “The Rock.”

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

