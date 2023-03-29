Many years ago, before I came to this country from England, my family and I took a vacation to California. We landed in Los Angeles and set about doing the usual tourist things, visiting Beverley Hills, Disneyland, the Hollywood sign, Rodeo Drive etc. We had a good time, but I have to say that L.A. is not my favorite city because, despite it being July, the weather was cold and damp, everywhere was crowded and the local traffic was horrendous. Given that, this was not the best part of our trip, but we then went on to San Diego, which I really liked before we moved north to San Francisco.
Now this is a city I could visit again. We ate succulent seafood on Fisherman’s Wharf, visited Pier 39 and had our pictures taken on the Golden Gate Bridge. I enjoyed this part of the vacation and one of the highlights for me was a visit to a small island just 1.25 miles off shore from the city. That island, of course, was Alcatraz, locally nicknamed “The Rock.”
I guess we’ve all seen Alcatraz depicted in movies as the “escape proof” prison that housed many of America’s worst criminals, but the island wasn’t always like that because it has a long and varied history.
The San Francisco Bay area was once the home of the Ohione Native American culture, and these people almost certainly used the island for camping, fishing and food gathering, and they were there as much as 10,000 years ago. It wasn’t until 1775 however, when revolution was fermenting thousands of miles away in Boston, that the first European came.
His name was Juan Manuel de Ayala, an officer in the Spanish navy who was tasked with charting San Francisco Bay. It’s not clear what he called Alcatraz Island but he did name the nearby Yerba Buena Island as “La Isla de los Alcatraces — the island of the pelicans.” Somehow this name was transferred to The Rock by a Royal Navy officer, Captain Frederick W. Beechey early in the 19th century, and it stuck.
The Spanish settled in the area and built a number of small buildings on the island, which was rapidly becoming known as Alcatraz, although there does not appear to have been a permanent presence there. Indeed, in August of 1827 a French naval captain reported that the island was covered in a “countless number of birds that took to the air in a great cloud, making a noise like a hurricane.” Unfortunately, the California brown pelican doesn’t nest there today.
It is thought that the Spanish and then the Mexican Government controlled the island until 1846 when the Governor gave it to a man named Julian Workman on condition that he built a lighthouse on it. Workman does not appear to have held it for long, later that year the new US military Governor of California, John C. Frémont paid $5,000 to Francis Temple for it on behalf of the US Government. The government however considered the island to be their property anyway as a result of the US — Mexican War and did not compensate Frémont. His heirs fought the decision for more than 40 years but were unsuccessful.
Given its strategic position overlooking the entrance to San Francisco Bay, the island soon attracted the attention of the military and, in 1850, the government set it aside as a military reservation. Three years later the Army Corps of Engineers started to build fortifications there.
It took five years but, by 1858 there was a citadel and a surrounding wall featuring eleven cannon served by an initial garrison of 200 men. These were politically unstable times however and, by the time the Civil War began in 1861 the number of guns had risen to 85 mounted in casements. The island also held the San Francisco arsenal despite the fact tat its garrison was insufficient to man all its armament.
Because it was an island surrounded by cold water with strong currents, from the very beginning Alcatraz was used as a prison for soldiers who had committed serious crimes. Following the outbreak of the war it became the military prison for the Department of the Pacific and was used
to hold Confederate sympathizers and prisoners of war. Its garrison was increased to around 350 and it became a training facility for many hundreds of Federal troops.
In the years immediately following the end of the war a new, brick-built, jailhouse was added and it became the official prison for long-term military prisoners. Initially that meant just two or three dozen prisoners but, by the end of the century this number had risen to nearly five hundred, including several Native Americans. The 1906 San Francisco earthquake saw more civilian prisoners transferred to the island and the number incarcerated continued to grow until, in 1909, the citadel was partially demolished, and today’s main cell block construction was started.
The military budget was reduced in the post WW1 years but civilian crimes increased in the prohibition era and the army finally gave up control of Alcatraz in 1933, handing the facility over to the US Bureau of Prisons.
The prison was modernized and reopened as the Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary in 1934. Many of the country’s worse offenders were sent there and it was considered to be escape proof. Its period as a civilian prison was short, just over 28 years from opening until it closed in 1963 but during that time it held some 1576 prisoners including Al Capone and Robert Stroud who became a noted, self-taught ornithologist whose live was portrayed in the movie “The bird man of Alcatraz.” This despite the face that he was not allowed to keep any birds during his confinement on the Island.
Another movie about the island was “Escape from Alcatraz,” starring Clint Eastwood. Due to its location it was always said that no one could escape from there, but, despite this there are fourteen recorded escape attempts involving 36 prisoners. The movie depicted the June, 1962 attempt by three men who were never seen again and there was an earlier attempt, in 1937, where two inmates disappeared and were never found. The official verdict was that all five of these men drowned and were swept out to sea, yet rumors of their survival persist and, in December 1962 one inmate did succeed in swimming to shore only to be picked up and rearrested.
The story of Alcatraz is long and interesting. As I said, I enjoyed my all too short visit there. I am very glad I was never sent there during its time as a prison but, given the opportunity I would like to go and see it again.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
