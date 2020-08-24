London is a very old city. Archeologists have found there was a wooden building where it now stands at least 6,500 years ago, and surviving timber supports for a bridge over the River Thames have been carbon dated at around 3,500 years old. Back then, of course, it appears there was no town, just a few scattered settlements along the river until the Romans came in 43 AD.
These invaders built a bridge over the Thames and a village grew around the fort guarding its northern end. This settlement eventually became their capital city, and, by the second century AD, it had a population of over 60,000 — 50% more people than our state’s capital, Charleston, has today.
After the Romans left in around 410 AD, the city declined. It changed hands several times and was controlled in turn by Saxons, Vikings, Danes and Normans but it began to grow again and, by the year 1100, it had become a huge port, was the biggest city in England and was once more the country’s capital.
Two hundred years later, the population was reckoned to be around 100,000 and it continued to grow through the medieval period, reaching 225,000 by the time King James came to the throne and ordered his famous bible to be written. By the turn of the 18th century, the number of inhabitants had doubled and this growth continued until London became the world’s largest city for much of the 19th and early 20th centuries. It has since lost that title as other cities around the world grew and today it has only about nine million inhabitants.
The Thames continues to flow through the heart of the city. It’s a big river that is subject to tides and today the ancient Roman bridge has been replaced by several more crossing places. During the 2,000 years that people have lived there the river has provided a means of transport, a refuge, a dumping ground for trash and a repository for lost articles.
That brings me to my subject for today, which is Thames Mudlarks. It’s not clear when exactly mudlarking began, it’s probable that there were people doing something similar way back in the early history of the city, but, by the mid 18th century it had become a means of subsistence for many. There were two factors that gave birth to it. One was extreme poverty and the other was the fact that the Thames is a tidal river in London. Depending on the time of year the water can rise and fall by up to 24 feet and, when the tide does go out, it exposes long stretches of muddy sediment at the sides of the river.
That’s why mudlarking began. In the early days many of the mudlarkers were children, mainly boys but occasionally women and girls, who, when the tide was out, climbed down to the muddy foreshore and scavenged for anything that had been exposed by the retreating water. They would salvage coal, ropes, any worthwhile timber, old nails and bones, anything in fact that they would then sell for a few pennies to buy food.
They found other things as well of course. Toys, coins, jewelry, perhaps pieces of pottery, all sorts of things that had been dropped, either accidentally or on purpose, or thrown into the river. It was dirty, dangerous work back in those days. The river was used as a dumping ground for sewage and the bodies of animals, and sometimes human beings, would be left by the receding tide so the smallest scrape or cut could mean infection and a death sentence for the scavengers.
By the early years of the 20th century conditions in the city had improved and mudlarking as a profession had virtually disappeared, but it has enjoyed a resurgence in the last few years. Today’s mudlarkers are more likely to be leisure time enthusiasts who treat it as a hobby than people desperate to make a living however. These days they are better equipped too, usually wearing waterproof boots and gloves and many carry metal detectors with them.
In the past anyone could become a mudlarker but that is no longer the case. The river is controlled by the Port of London Authority and, in 2016, they said “All the foreshore in the United Kingdom has an owner. Metal detecting, searching or digging is not a public right and as such it needs the permission of the landowner. The PLA and the Crown Estate are the largest land owners of Thames foreshore and jointly administer a permit which allows for these activities.”
For a small fee the Authority issues these permits, which last for three years, to those that apply and agree to abide by the rules. To begin, mudlarkers are only permitted to dig three inches into the mud, anything deeper stays there. All finds must be reported to a Finds Liaison Officer and, by law, automatically belong to the Port of London Authority. If the Authority decides that the find has no real historical significance, then it can be retained by the finder.
So, what is being dredged from the mud by these modern day mudlarkers? The answer is a lot of things. They vary from a knapped flint hand axe that was made in the Neolithic age, a Roman hair pin, coins from at the earliest ever made right up to modern ones, pewter toys and military equipment dating back to medieval times and many other things. The Museum of London says that items discovered by mudlarkers have changed the perception of the city’s history countless times. More than 90,000 items have been acquired by the museum from Mudlarks and they now form 90% of the museums metal object collection.
We have many rivers here in West Virginia, of course, but none of them are tidal and, unless we get a very severe drought it’s unlikely that much of their banks would be exposed so the chances of any of us mudlarking is remote but I do wonder, if it were possible, what would we find?