It’s December and we are rapidly coming to the end of another year. In just a few days, we will have the Christmas holiday, closely followed by New Years. There are many traditions associated with both these holidays and inevitably, somewhere in the media during the holiday season, you will see predictions of what we can expect to happen in 2023.

There will be those who predict our lives according to our star signs and many of the more general prophecies will no doubt concern ordinary things like what sort of weather we will be getting and projections of what the effect of current world events such as global warming, finance and politics will have on the future. In addition to these, there will no doubt be less-scientific prophecies based on interpretations of what certain mystics and soothsayers are supposed to have said in the past.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

