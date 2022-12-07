It’s December and we are rapidly coming to the end of another year. In just a few days, we will have the Christmas holiday, closely followed by New Years. There are many traditions associated with both these holidays and inevitably, somewhere in the media during the holiday season, you will see predictions of what we can expect to happen in 2023.
There will be those who predict our lives according to our star signs and many of the more general prophecies will no doubt concern ordinary things like what sort of weather we will be getting and projections of what the effect of current world events such as global warming, finance and politics will have on the future. In addition to these, there will no doubt be less-scientific prophecies based on interpretations of what certain mystics and soothsayers are supposed to have said in the past.
Of course, the predictions you will most often read about are those made by the clairvoyants, the French astrologer and physician, Michel de Nostradamus, who published his famous book of 942 prophecies in 1555, and the Bulgarian blind mystic and healer, Baba Vanga, who lived through most of the 20th century.
These seem to be the two whose adherents believe were most accurate, and therefore they are the ones most often quoted when people want to make dire predictions. Of course, there have also been many others who have claimed to have precognition scattered throughout history. One of these less-famous mystics was supposed to have been an Englishwoman, who was renowned as a healer in the early 16th century.
Known to history as Mother Shipton, she was born in the year 1488 and lived in England at the same time as Nostradamus was alive in France. Unlike him, she did not have an easy start to life. Her mother was a 15-year-old orphan girl, Agatha Soothtale, and she named her baby Ursula Southeil. History records that she was born in a cave just outside the town of Knaresborough, in North Yorkshire, England. Local folklore says that on the night she was born, a terrible thunderstorm was raging and she entered the world deformed, with a crooked nose, bulging eyes and a hunched back. The legend says that when she was born she was cackling like a witch instead of crying, and at the sound of her cries the thunderstorm abruptly stopped.
There were rumors of witchcraft and local talk that an affair with the devil was responsible for her conception. Because of the superstitious fears of the townspeople, Agatha and her baby were forced to live in the cave away from everyone else for the next two years. After that, a local abbot took pity on them and intervened. He sent Agatha to a convent to live and put the baby, Ursula, into a foster home. Mother and daughter never met again and, although Ursula was reputedly treated well, due to her deformities she was ostracized by children of her own age and spent much of her time while she was growing up playing alone in the woods.
Ursula’s time in the woods taught her a lot about nature, plants, herbs and their properties and as she grew to adulthood she became well known as a healer. It was through this work that, much to the local people’s surprise, she met, and married the town carpenter, Toby Shipton, when she was just 24 years old. Once again there were whispers of witchcraft being responsible for the match and the marriage didn’t last long. In 1514, Shipton died and soon there were more rumors saying that Ursula may have been responsible for his death. Hurt by these stories and grieving for her lost husband, Ursula left town and moved back into the woods to live in the cave where she had been born.
She didn’t give up her work as a healer, however. She still created potions and cures and her reputation grew so much that people began to come from distant places to consult her. When they did they called her Mother Shipton.
Whatever it was that she was concocting seemed to work and, as her reputation and popularity as a healer grew, so did her confidence. Eventually she began to tell people that she had visions and she could foresee the future. She began with local prophecies but, as many of these turned out to be true, she expanded and made predictions concerning the country, royalty and the world.
Her fame spread and may even have reached the ears of King Henry VIII who, in 1534, wrote to the Duke of Norfolk and mentioned the predictions of “The witch of York” — a name people believe to have been a reference to Mother Shipton. The particular prediction that may have alerted the king to her concerned his marriage to Anne Boleyn, the subsequent dissolution of the monasteries in England and the break with the Catholic church and formation of the Church of England.
Mother Shipton didn’t just confine herself to making predictions about the rich and famous. She predicted the plague and the great fire of London, both of which occurred 200 years after her death, and apparently she could see even further into the future. One of the rhyming predictions attributed to her said: “In water, iron, then shall float as easy as a wooden boat, gold shall be seen in stream and stone in land that is yet unknown, a carriage without horse will go.” Was this a prediction of iron ships, the California gold rush and automobiles?
While you ponder that, did: “Around the world men’s thoughts will fly quick as the twinkling of an eye. and in the air men shall be seen in white and black and even green,” foretell of the internet and airplanes?
Mother Shipton was 4 years old when Columbus sailed and the United States hadn’t been thought of, yet she is alleged to have written: “These states will lock in fiercest strife and seek to take each others life. When North shall thus divide the south and Eagle build in Lions mouth then tax and blood and cruel war shall come to every humble door.” A prediction of our own Civil War perhaps?
I guess you could say that I am a skeptic when it comes to things like this. I don’t read horoscopes and it seems to me that many of the so-called predictions we read about are someone’s interpretation of an obscure verse written long ago. Some of those attributed to Mother Shipton seem to be remarkably accurate, but were they written by her way back in the 16th century or by someone else later? I don’t know and so, until I see some irrefutable proof of a prediction by anyone of an event that actually occurred, you can count me in with the don’t knows.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
