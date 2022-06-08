Monday of last week was Memorial Day, the day when we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our country. In France they have a similar tradition. Held on the second Sunday in May each year they hold a festival to honor the memory of a peasant girl who died for her country 591 years ago.
She was born in Domrémy, a small village in north eastern France, around the year 1412. Her father, Jacques d’Arc, was a peasant who farmed about 50 acres and was a minor tax collector in the town. Her early years were spent as a normal peasant girl in a village surrounded by several warring factions. England and France were in the midst of the conflict that would go down in history as the Hundred Years War, the Duchy of Burgundy was fighting France and there were several independent warlords and bandit groups attacking people and villages.
England’s king, Henry V, had won a devastating victory at the battle of Agincourt and he’d not only married the French king’s daughter, but had also been named as the next king of France. Charles, the king’s son, who, as the Dauphin, should have been the heir to the French throne, had been disinherited.
It was in these turbulent times that the village girl from Domrémy, whose name was Joan, had a vision at the age of 13. She said that Saint Michael and a group of angels had appeared while she was in her garden. According to her testimony, the saint continued to appear to her over the next two or three years and, in 1428, she said he had instructed that she had to leave the village in order to help the Dauphin Charles to secure his throne.
That throne was in danger because the English army was besieging the strategically important city of Orleans on the Loire. If Orleans fell, the way would be open for the English to mount a full-scale invasion of Charles’ territory.
Joan was only 16, but she must have been very persuasive. She got a relative to escort her to a nearby town where she asked the commander of the garrison for an escort to take her to Charles’ base at the city of Chinon. The commander laughed at her and sent her away. He did it again a few months later, but she managed to persuade others of her worth and, in February 1429, shortly after another English victory, he finally agreed to send her to the Dauphin.
Joan’s reputation must have preceded her, because Charles saw her almost immediately. She told him she’d been sent by God to raise the siege of Orleans and to lead him to his coronation. The Dauphin was impressed, but he sent her to be examined by churchmen. They reported that she was a good Catholic and recommended she be sent to Orleans.
Joan had taken to wearing men’s clothing, a fact that would later contribute to her downfall, and she was also examined by the queen mother’s ladies to ensure she was a virgin. When everyone was satisfied she was given specially commissioned armor, her own war banner and a sword and allowed to go to Orleans. The morale of the French army at this time was at rock bottom, but Joan’s presence effectively turned the fighting into a religious war. She wrote to the English commander, telling him that God had said she was to drive him out of France and she inspired the demoralized French soldiers.
She reached Orleans on April 29 to be greeted with loud cheers. She had no military command and was not involved in any planning, but on May 4 she learned that the French had tried to assault an English position and were now retreating. She took her banner and rode out to the battle, rallied the soldiers and they took the English position.
Over the next few days, the French commanders wanted to consolidate their gains, but Joan persuaded them to go on and, on May 8 1429, the siege of Orleans was lifted and the English army withdrew.
Joan had claimed that she was sent by God and it was said that the victory at Orleans was a sign that this was true. The English took a different view and said it was a sign she was possessed by the devil. Joan wasn’t finished, however. She persuaded the French commanders to follow up their success by liberating other towns along the Loire Valley and this resulted in the Battle of Patay, where the English forces were routed by the numerically inferior French.
After their victory, the army’s leaders wanted to invade English-held Normandy, but Joan insisted that her mission was to see Charles crowned in the cathedral in the city of Reims. She won the discussion and the army marched almost unopposed to the city, where Joan was given a place of honor at Charles’ coronation on July 17, 1429.
The siege of Paris and other campaigns followed. Joan was wounded at least twice, once in the neck and again in the leg, but she battled on, achieving victory after victory. Her campaigning days came to an end finally on May 23, 1430, when she led a small raid and was captured by a Burgundian noble. It was what the English had been waiting for. They paid a ransom of 10,000 livres and had Joan transported to their headquarters in Rouen.
The English couldn’t believe that a peasant girl had beaten them so many times without demonic help, and so they put her on trial for heresy. It was a mock trial and the verdict was a foregone conclusion. If Joan was found not guilty, then her claim to be guided by God had to be true and therefore the English would have no claim to any part of France or to the French throne. The judges and jury were loaded in English favor, she was found guilty, signed a paper to say this was true but later, after ill-treatment in prison, she withdrew her agreement and was declared a heretic.
In those days, there was only one punishment for heresy. On the morning of May 30, 1431, 19-year-old Joan of Arc, the Maid of Orleans, was tied to a plastered post and executed by burning. At her request, a crucifix was held where she could see it as she died.
Joan of Arc was not a great warrior who defeated her enemies in single combat. She was a brave and intelligent commander, but most of all she had faith, a belief in God and in the justice of her cause. It was this belief that she instilled into her troops and that gave them the courage to fight and achieve victory. Her faith and her belief are the reasons she later achieved sainthood and why she is still celebrated today almost 600 years after she died.